Seven of the best street food firms to grab al fresco dishes from in the north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

Hit up these delicious street food feeds on your next walk in the city or adventure out in the shire.

Street food has become incredibly popular in Scotland over the past few years, and with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic resulting in the cancellation of lots of events many of these vendors would normally attend, street food firms are now out in force to make up for lost time.

The concept of street food is ready-to-eat food and drink cooked by a vendor on the street or in a public place.

While it is usually sold from a portable food truck, many of the firms on the north-east food scene have managed to secure themselves bricks and mortar venues as a result of their popularity.

Here, we highlight some of the best street food finds you’ll find in the city and shire…

The Highlander Bus Cafe – Aberdeen

Ever had a restaurant meal delivered to you on a bus? Well now you can thanks to the team at The Highlander Bus Cafe.

Based at Aberdeen’s beachfront, you’ll find the bus nearer the Fittie side of the beach (opposite Burger King) where you can indulge in everything from hot drinks and cakes, to breakfast items.

Not forgetting the range of other dishes on the menu including the lip-smacking burgers and “freakshakes” to wash them down with.

Backyard Beach Collective – Aberdeen

While this isn’t a street food business itself, this street food event currently taking place throughout the whole of May showcases a range of businesses catering in a variety of cuisines.

From the newly-launched Aberdam food firm specialising in Dutch fries with 15 different sauces to choose from, to the geniuses behind The Sushi Box and pizza extraordinaire Haydn’s Woodfire Pizza, not to mention other firms, there’s plenty to indulge in.

Nearly 3,500 bookings in 12 hours for new street food venture from STAXX team in Aberdeen

The event is taking place at Codona’s Amusement Park at Aberdeen beach and is running from Friday to Sunday every weekend.

Be sure to keep an eye on the Backyard Beach Collective for any vendor changes as different businesses pop up from week to week. This week they will welcome online delicatessen Olive Alexanders.

The street food pop-up is in aid of STAXX, with a percentage of sales from each vendor going towards helping to fund the project. All profits from the Aberdam stall will go straight to the project, too.

Smoke & Soul – Aberdeen

Get your lips around the fare from the pit masters that are Smoke and Soul. One of just a few businesses in the local area specialising in smoked meats and barbecue cooking, Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson use the best of local produce when creating their spectacular dishes.

Based in Aberdeen bar Six°north on Littlejohn Street where they have a kitchen residency, you’ll also find the team at the Backyard Beach Collective some weekends throughout May.

Offering up dishes such as dirty fries, sandwiches packed with cooked and smoked meats, not to mention poutine, nachos, mac and cheese and chipotle bean chilli, Smoke and Soul has something to suit all tastes.

The Pigs Wings

Based in the heart of Aberdeen on Netherkirkgate, The Pigs Wings is the city’s home of deli subs and loaded fries.

Their dishes are inspired by flavours across the world and their new speciality burgers have also been going down a storm on social media.

Available for collection, delivery and sit-in, the trio behind the street food firm strives to bring something new to the plates of hungry diners every weekend.

The business is currently open from Thursday 4-8pm, Friday and Saturday from 1-9pm and Sunday from 1-8pm.

It’s the best day of the year! 🥳 💃🏼 For people in Aberdeen anyways 🤣 Happy May Day you lot!❤️ since it’s not our… Posted by The Pigs Wings on Sunday, May 2, 2021

Roots Catering

Looking for your vegan junk food fix? Look no further than Roots Catering.

Based on Aberdeen’s beachfront at the Fittie side of the beach, staff at the vegan catering firm can be found slinging burgers and loaded fries every Friday to Sunday from 11am to 3pm. However, they have also started staying open until 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

The plant-based catering firm, which is owned by local chef and businessman Nick Coetzer, is already a huge hit on the Aberdeen food scene and have grown rapidly in popularity since its inception.

* Please note Roots Catering is closed this weekend (Friday April 30 – Sunday May 2).

Big decisions this weekend – BBQ Short Rib or Thai Red Curry Pulled Chickn’ Burger…? 🤔🍔🍖🐔• • •We’ll be in the usual… Posted by Roots Catering on Saturday, April 24, 2021

The Seafood Bothy – Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire

Run by husband and wife team Les and Maria Lewis, The Seafood Bothy was established in June 2019 and has since been a popular spot for locals and tourists alike to get the freshest street food.

Watch: From sea to plate in 24 hours – The Seafood Bothy serving up the freshest street food in Stonehaven

Specialising in seafood, the business which is operated in a converted horsebox at the end of Stonehaven’s harbour, is a seasonal and offers up a range of dishes every weekend to hungry customers.

Sourcing most of the fresh shellfish and fish from Wes’s own fishing boat, Even Less, Maria brings the produce to life with her delicious recipes, making everything from wraps to crab dogs, seafood platters and more.

The Saucy Horse – Abyone, Aberdeenshire

This mobile noodle bar can be found popping up around Aberdeenshire most weekends at the moment.

Serving up vegan and non-vegan vermicelli noodles, the pop-up catering business has adapted during the coronavirus pandemic due to events and weddings being cancelled.

The menu features everything from a spicy kerala methi murgh with ramen noodles to a veggie Cambodian curry with pineapple and vermicelli noodles, as well as slow-cooked Vietnamese style sweet and savoury pork ribs to name a few.

In May you’ll find The Saucy Horse in Ballater on Friday May 21 from 4pm to 7.30pm at the local church, in Aboyne on Saturday May 22 outside the Huntly Arms, and in Finzean on Saturday May 29 opposite the Finzean Hall after a sold-out day in Alford the day before.

To place an order visit the business’ Facebook page.

Note our Chief Noodle Chefs concentration in cooking your veg to perfection 😋 Continuing with all the Aboyne pre-orders 🤩…#thesaucyhorse #streetfoodscotland #aboyne Posted by The Saucy Horse on Saturday, March 20, 2021

For more food and drink content…