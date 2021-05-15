Sweet treats: Indulge in this chocolate hazelnut layered cheesecake

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Indulge in this oh-so-chocolatey dessert which is sure to put a smile on everyone’s faces.

Nothing makes me smile more than a healthy serving of chocolate.

Partner that chocolate with cheesecake and you’re pretty much hitting all the right notes when it comes to an indulgent dessert.

And this chocolate hazelnut layered cheesecake recipe from Guylian Chocolates has most certainly caught my eye, what with the gorgeous decorative chocolate sea horses proudly placed on top.

With a sprinkling of chopped and toasted hazelnuts on top, not to mention chocolate hazelnut spread, this is bound to go down a treat.

Chocolate hazelnut layered cheesecake

(Serves 8-10)

Ingredients

600g cream cheese

200g digestive biscuits

180g chocolate hazelnut spread

120g hazelnuts, toasted and chopped

100g unsalted butter, melted

80g icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

A selection of Guylian Chocolate Sea Horses

Method

Put the digestive biscuits into a food processor and start to blitz. Put the crushed digestives into a bowl, then add the melted butter and stir until it starts to clump. Add half of the hazelnuts and continue to mix until you have a sand-like consistency. Spoon the biscuit base mixture into a 10-inch round springform pan and press down the base using the back of a spoon then place in the fridge to chill. Whisk the cream cheese, icing sugar and vanilla extract until fully combined and then separate into two bowls, one with 400g and the other with 200g. Add the chocolate hazelnut spread to the 200g bowl of the cream cheese and beat until fully combined. Take the base out of the fridge and pour the chocolate hazelnut cream cheese mixture onto the biscuit base and smooth using the back of a spoon. Then place in the fridge to set for two hours. After two hours, take the cheesecake out of the fridge and now finally add the vanilla cream cheese mixture on the top. Place into the fridge to chill overnight. Take the cheesecake out of the fridge and pop it out of its pan. Sprinkle the remaining chopped hazelnuts on top of the cheesecake around the edge, then place your Guylian Sea Horses on top as the finishing touch. This is best served chilled!

