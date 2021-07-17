The Kilted Chef: Embrace outdoor dining with Craig Wilson’s tasty barbecue treats

Delicious recipes that are perfect for eating and cooking al fresco, served up by Craig Wilson from Eat on the Green.

A picnic at the park or a barbecue on the beach, these delicious recipes will be the perfect pit stop for a busy day out in the sunshine.

My pie is a twist on a Ploughman’s lunch and is really quick to put together. Using soft tortilla wraps, instead of pastry, is perfect for keeping all the delicious filling tucked up inside. It’s a great one for using up leftovers or food that’s nearing its use-by date, so reducing food waste.

Mussels cooked in white wine is really the perfect pairing. Cooking these on the barbecue while the waves lap against the shore and the sea breeze blows through your hair, is bliss – but if it’s raining cats and dogs, and you can’t get to the beach, this recipe will work equally well on the barbecue at home or in the kitchen on the hob!

My scallop skewers are the perfect accompaniment for a true Seafood on the Seashore banquet.

Ploughman’s Easy As Pie

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

2 large tortilla wraps

150g Cambus O’May cheddar or hard cheese

100g cherry tomatoes

50g broccoli

50g pepper, diced

100g thick cut ham

100g cooked new tatties

3 tsp chutney or pickle

2 eggs

1 egg yolk

Equipment:

Quick-release 8” springform cake tin with loose base (cheesecake tin)

Method

Take one of the wraps and line the tin allowing the wrap to come

up the sides. To start constructing your pie add flaked ham, diced peppers, cherry tomatoes, cubed cheddar and cooked potatoes. Break the broccoli into smaller pieces and add in. Whisk two eggs in a bowl then add two teaspoons chutney or pickle and mix. Pour the egg mixture into the pie. To top your pie, take the second wrap and cover the filing pushing the edges into the side of the tin, so it’s packed neatly over the filling. Using a pastry brush, brush the top of the pie with the egg yolk. Decorate on top with a tablespoon of chutney and a few chunks of cheddar. Put your pie into a pre heated oven at 200C Fan/220C/425F/Gas Mark 7 for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow the pie to cool slightly. Whilst still warm, wrap with double layered cling film and put in the

fridge. Once fully chilled remove from the cling film and cut into portions.

Bucket of mussels

Serves 4-6 in snack size portions

Ingredients

1kg fresh mussels

2 garlic cloves

Handful flat leaf parsley

100g butter

1/2 lemon, cut into wedges

75ml white wine

Method

Prepare the mussels and your ingredients in advance if you are cooking at the beach. Take an empty Kilner jar, for easy transportation, and fill with parsley, chopped butter, sliced garlic and lemon wedges. Wash your mussels and keep them cold in a cool bag. Take some tin foil with you and a small pan or metal serving bucket – don’t forget to pack the bottle of white wine as you will need a splash or two for cooking. If barbecuing, make sure it’s nice and hot before you start cooking.

In a pan put in your washed mussels, add your butter, garlic and parsley. Squeeze some lemon into the pan then cover with tin foil to create a mini steamer. After a few minutes shake the pan a little, and your mussels should have started opening after about three to four minutes of cooking. Remove the foil to check that they have opened up, discard any that are unopened and serve.

Mini scallop sticks

Serves 4

Ingredients

12 scallops

1/2 lemon, cut into small wedges

2 cloves of garlic, sliced

1 tbsp rapeseed oil

Method

You can have these already prepared in advance to pop straight onto the barbecue. Take a wooden skewer and put a scallop, small wedge of lemon and a piece of garlic and repeat so each skewer has three of each item. Drizzle your skewers with some rapeseed oil. Ensuring your barbecue is nice and hot, pop your skewers onto the grill, you should hear a nice sizzle! Leave for around two minutes and then turn the skewer over for around two to three minutes. Serve along with your bucket of mussels.

