Restaurant Review: Diving in to delights of Italian gem Amore in Aberdeen

As we begin to emerge from the various lockdowns at different speeds, thoughts turn to what we can get back to enjoying.

Reuniting with family and friends is a top priority for most, but after that, it’s all about treating ourselves.

For me, that treat is eating out.

It was one of the pleasures I missed most when we were all stuck indoors with restaurants closed. Home cooking is all well and good, but when that is all you are eating for 17 months or so, it’s natural to experience a bit of boredom.

One of the highlights of our lockdown was when we braved our first food delivery when doing such a thing still felt fraught with risk.

This was to celebrate our wedding anniversary and we ordered from Amore. We had enjoyed a wonderful anniversary meal there previously and wanted to relive that experience.

The food was a taste sensation, and we vowed that when restrictions allowed and we felt comfortable doing so, we would make Amore the first venue we visited.

After using the simple booking system on Amore’s website, I arrived at 5pm, was asked to write my name and phone number in the check-in book and was shown to my table.

My fellow diners were running late so I had plenty of time to examine the large and varied menu. The offer of a drink while I waited would have been appreciated.

Having been refurbished not so long ago, the restaurant is very sleek and stylish, with old black and white photographs and Italian music adding authenticity to proceedings.

When my dining companions arrived, we were served a bowl of mixed olives and basket of warm bread and butter. Try as we might to save ourselves for the main event, the olives were so delicious they disappeared almost instantly, with the bread following not far behind.

The restaurant was fairly quiet at this time on a Thursday evening so it was nice to have a table in a corner not too close to other diners. After all, this was our first time eating out in so long and we were still wary of the virus.

The food

I must confess to being a creature of habit, and despite checking out other options on the menu, I stuck with the tried and tested on this occasion.

To start, I ordered the pan-fried king prawns and cherry tomatoes with garlic, red pesto and tomato sauce served with garlic bread.

The prawns were large and plentiful and the sauce a lovely accompaniment. The garlic bread was perfect for scooping up the last of the sauce after the prawns had been polished off.

My wife chose the grilled aubergine mixed with tahini sauce, lemon, coriander and garlic. She could not fault the dish and mopped it all up with the accompanying fresh bread.

My children have been spoiled with dining-out experiences over the years – due in no small part to helping with reviews on these pages – and were excited to be out again.

We weren’t offered a kids’ menu so they ordered starters from the main menu and went with deep-fried breaded mozzarella with pomodoro sauce, and marinated chicken wings served with a spiced Napolitana sauce and garlic bread.

Two huge cakes stuffed with stringy mozzarella arrived and my daughter’s eyes lit up.

With it being such a large portion, we all did the honourable thing and helped her finish it.

The dipping sauce added the right amount of flavour and moisture to the breadcrumbs and cheese.

Another hearty helping was enjoyed by my son as he tucked in to no fewer than six chicken wings.

Again I helped him out and the chicken was beautifully tender. The best part of the dish though was the sauce. It had a real kick, but did not overpower the lovely tangy flavours.

For my main course, I ordered what I always order here – the seafood linguine. This dish really is a feast for seafood lovers. A bounty of monkfish, mussels, squid and king prawns comes with a rich garlic and tomato sauce with saffron.

The linguine was beautifully cooked, as was the seafood. I have never been a lover of squid as I don’t like the texture, but Amore seems to get it right every time. The big chunks of monkfish were nice and meaty and I enjoyed the mussels too.

My wife decided on the ravioli porcini – pasta parcels stuffed with mushrooms served with red onions and peppers in a creamy tomato sauce. Rich and flavoursome was how she described it. She also ordered a salad to go along with it, which was light and fresh.

The children shared a half-and-half pizza with one half margarita and the other Siciliana – pepperoni, chicken and ham.

Both were tremendous, but they could only manage two slices each as they were so full from everything else, but we asked if we could take home the leftovers and a pizza box was promptly delivered.

The verdict

We loved our first visit back into the world of eating out.

My only criticism was that our dining area became very busy with every seat occupied after a large party came in, as well as some other couples and families. In a Covid-19 world, I felt they should have been spread out around other areas of the restaurant.

But in terms of the food and the experience, it was everything I had hoped it would be.

Keep on doing what you are doing Amore. For me, you are Aberdeen’s best-kept secret.

Information

Address: 80-82 Huntly St, Aberdeen AB10 1TD

T: 01224 639198

W: www.amoreitalianrestaurantonline.co.uk

Price: £90.39

Scores

Food: 5/5

Service: 3/5

Surroundings: 4/5

