Review: Scottish hospitality at its finest at Inverurie’s Thainstone House Hotel

TV shows and films have always been a form of escapism for me.

Regardless of where you are or what’s on your mind, they allow you to breathe and join the characters on whatever journey they’re embarking on.

Lockdown was when my love of television and film reached new heights. I’m not embarrassed to admit that tackling three films in a day or binge-watching a series from start-to-finish became the new norm for a while.

Shows like The Queen’s Gambit, Tiger King, Normal People and Bridgerton take me right back to that period. Perhaps they do the same for you, too.

I hadn’t thought about the latter (Bridgerton) in some time. Well, that was until I set foot in the grounds of Inverurie’s Thainstone House Hotel last month.

Thainstone House Hotel will ‘take your breath away’

The sun was beginning to set as I made my way past Inverurie Roundabout and up the short, country road – with trees at either side providing shade – leading to Thainstone House Hotel. My boyfriend Josh accompanied.

I gasped as we reached the end of the trail and the vast grounds and hotel were in sight. Whilst it wasn’t the first time I’d visited, I hadn’t done so in daylight hours since I was a toddler.

The excellently maintained 18th-century hotel – once a family mansion – is elegant, striking and full of character. I wanted to soak it all in as the weather was on our side, but our 5.30pm reservation in the AA-Rosette awarded Green Lady Restaurant awaited.

Entering via a sweeping archway, we were welcomed by a red carpeted staircase and stunning artefacts, artwork and images on the walls. We made our way to the reception desk and were greeted kindly by a member of the front of house team.

The Green Lady is easily located to the right of the desk.

Treated to a window table, the dining area/ballroom was empty at this point giving us time to appreciate the high ceilings and stunning décor – which includes brass chandeliers – to the full.

Our beautifully presented and lovingly prepared starters

We requested a jug of water to share and two glasses of Diet Coke. In no time, our starters and mains had been ordered too.

A basket containing two thick slices of freshly-baked bread and salted Netherend Butter was perched in between us afterward. Already, we adored our servers.

The bread was soft and fluffy, and the fact that our butter had been left at room temperature was the cherry on top ensuring a smooth and easy spread.

Our starters were presented no more than 10 minutes later. Despite this, it was clear the beautifully presented dishes had been lovingly prepared.

My confit duck leg terrine (£11) was easily the best terrine I’ve eaten proving gamey, rich and tender. There was no fat in sight either.

The terrine was accompanied by a tangy piccalilli, shiny teriyaki gel and brioche.

In my opinion, the portion was on the larger side – which don’t get me wrong, I loved – so I decided to save some for Josh to tuck into after his portion of Shetland scallops served with Stornoway black pudding, celeriac puree, pickled pear and coriander (£14).

Delicate and juicy, the scallops had a slightly sweet flavour to them while the black pudding was on the earthy side. The nutty puree balanced out those strong tastes perfectly.

Venison and risotto mains left us with smiles on our faces

A party of 11 was greeted into the dining room after our starters had been cleared. Despite this, it didn’t affect the space’s serene ambience in any way.

We awaited our mains in high anticipation.

For Josh, it was the saddle of venison (£28). However, I was keen to try out the vegetarian option – butternut squash, coconut and chilli risotto (£16.50).

If there’s one thing you should expect at Thainstone House Hotel, it’s dishes that look like works of art.

The venison sliced away with ease while the accompanying salsify root added a nice crunch to the mix. Red cabbage, pickled brambles and beetroot were on the plate, too.

There were hints of sweetness and vinegar. Every ingredient was rightfully deserving of a spot in this dish. Nothing was there that didn’t need to be.

Our two sides – chunky chips (£4.50) and brie and truffle mash potato (£5.50) – made for great carb-filled accompaniments to the venison.

My risotto was faultless. It boasted an enticing and vibrant orange shade with chunks of perfectly cooked sweet potato, sliced chillies, parmesan and onion powder scattered across the top.

Fearing it would be on the salty side, I was wrong. The dish was comforting yet light.

You know what that means… yes, we both had room remaining for dessert.

Time for the finale – dessert

With there being so many great desserts up for grabs – like the starters and mains, might I add – I asked if Josh was happy if we ordered a pudding each.

No hesitation, he said yes. Result.

The staff shared their favourites with us. They included the dark chocolate tart, warm gingerbread pudding and carrot cake. All are priced at £9.

In the end, we eventually narrowed it down to the gingerbread pudding and carrot cake.

The gingerbread pudding was served with butterscotch sauce and salted caramel ice cream, while my dessert came with cream cheese ice cream and carrot gel.

Both cakes were light, flavourful and spongy, while the ice creams had the perfect amount of sweetness.

We devoured the lot. And yes, our stomachs were now well and truly full.

The verdict

This was one of those very rare occasions where I would rate my visit higher than 5/5 on all fronts if I could, particularly when it came to the service.

The staff took the time to chat away with us on occasion whilst remaining extremely professional, providing recommendations and checking in regularly.

The Green Lady Restaurant at Thainstone House Hotel has a picturesque setting, making you feel as though you’re starring in your own period drama.

And the menu, which features an array of authentic Scottish dishes, is nothing short of exceptional.

Information

Address: Inverurie Roundabout, Inverurie, AB51 5NT

T: 01467 621643

W: www.crerarhotels.com/thainstone-house

Price: £115.17 (including £10.47 service charge) for two starters, two mains, two puddings, and three soft drinks

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: The Green Lady Restaurant is not dog-friendly, however The Club Room (another space for dining inside Thainstone House Hotel) is.

Scores: