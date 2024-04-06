Review: Scottish hospitality at its finest at Inverurie’s Thainstone House Hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Review: Scottish hospitality at its finest at Inverurie’s Thainstone House Hotel

I tried out the fare at the AA-Rosette awarded Green Lady Restaurant in Thainstone House.

Our chosen starters, mains and desserts. All images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Our chosen starters, mains and desserts. All images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

TV shows and films have always been a form of escapism for me.

Regardless of where you are or what’s on your mind, they allow you to breathe and join the characters on whatever journey they’re embarking on.

Lockdown was when my love of television and film reached new heights. I’m not embarrassed to admit that tackling three films in a day or binge-watching a series from start-to-finish became the new norm for a while.

Shows like The Queen’s Gambit, Tiger King, Normal People and Bridgerton take me right back to that period. Perhaps they do the same for you, too.

I hadn’t thought about the latter (Bridgerton) in some time. Well, that was until I set foot in the grounds of Inverurie’s Thainstone House Hotel last month.

Arched entrance to Thainstone House Hotel in Inverurie.
The impressive arched entrance to Thainstone House Hotel.

Thainstone House Hotel will ‘take your breath away’

The sun was beginning to set as I made my way past Inverurie Roundabout and up the short, country road – with trees at either side providing shade – leading to Thainstone House Hotel. My boyfriend Josh accompanied.

I gasped as we reached the end of the trail and the vast grounds and hotel were in sight. Whilst it wasn’t the first time I’d visited, I hadn’t done so in daylight hours since I was a toddler.

Table inside The Green Lady Restaurant.
My boyfriend and I were treated to a table by one of the windows.

The excellently maintained 18th-century hotel – once a family mansion – is elegant, striking and full of character. I wanted to soak it all in as the weather was on our side, but our 5.30pm reservation in the AA-Rosette awarded Green Lady Restaurant awaited.

Interior of the Inverurie restaurant.
We adored the décor inside The Green Lady Restaurant.

Entering via a sweeping archway, we were welcomed by a red carpeted staircase and stunning artefacts, artwork and images on the walls. We made our way to the reception desk and were greeted kindly by a member of the front of house team.

The Green Lady is easily located to the right of the desk.

Another view of the luxurious interior of The Green Lady Restaurant.
Another interior image of the restaurant/ballroom space.
Painting on wall inside the Thainstone House Hotel restaurant.
Thainstone House Hotel is only minutes away (by car) from the centre of Inverurie.

Treated to a window table, the dining area/ballroom was empty at this point giving us time to appreciate the high ceilings and stunning décor – which includes brass chandeliers – to the full.

Our beautifully presented and lovingly prepared starters

We requested a jug of water to share and two glasses of Diet Coke. In no time, our starters and mains had been ordered too.

A basket containing two thick slices of freshly-baked bread and salted Netherend Butter was perched in between us afterward. Already, we adored our servers.

The bread was soft and fluffy, and the fact that our butter had been left at room temperature was the cherry on top ensuring a smooth and easy spread.

Confit duck leg terrine at The Green Lady Restaurant
My confit duck leg terrine.

Our starters were presented no more than 10 minutes later. Despite this, it was clear the beautifully presented dishes had been lovingly prepared.

My confit duck leg terrine (£11) was easily the best terrine I’ve eaten proving gamey, rich and tender. There was no fat in sight either.

Close up of the confit duck leg terrine, served with brioche, piccalilli and teriyaki gel.
My starter was served with brioche, piccalilli and teriyaki gel.

The terrine was accompanied by a tangy piccalilli, shiny teriyaki gel and brioche.

In my opinion, the portion was on the larger side – which don’t get me wrong, I loved – so I decided to save some for Josh to tuck into after his portion of Shetland scallops served with Stornoway black pudding, celeriac puree, pickled pear and coriander (£14).

The Shetland scallops at The Green Lady Restaurant at Thainstone House.
The Shetland scallops.
Close up of the Shetland scallops.
Both starters were beautifully presented.

Delicate and juicy, the scallops had a slightly sweet flavour to them while the black pudding was on the earthy side. The nutty puree balanced out those strong tastes perfectly.

Venison and risotto mains left us with smiles on our faces

A party of 11 was greeted into the dining room after our starters had been cleared. Despite this, it didn’t affect the space’s serene ambience in any way.

We awaited our mains in high anticipation.

For Josh, it was the saddle of venison (£28). However, I was keen to try out the vegetarian option – butternut squash, coconut and chilli risotto (£16.50).

The saddle of venison at the Inverurie restaurant.
If you adore venison, then this is the main for you.

If there’s one thing you should expect at Thainstone House Hotel, it’s dishes that look like works of art.

The venison sliced away with ease while the accompanying salsify root added a nice crunch to the mix. Red cabbage, pickled brambles and beetroot were on the plate, too.

Close up of the venison dish.
Pickled brambles featured in the dish, among other ingredients.

There were hints of sweetness and vinegar. Every ingredient was rightfully deserving of a spot in this dish. Nothing was there that didn’t need to be.

Our two sides – chunky chips (£4.50) and brie and truffle mash potato (£5.50) – made for great carb-filled accompaniments to the venison.

Brie and truffle mash potato at The Green Lady Restaurant.
Brie and truffle mash potato.

My risotto was faultless. It boasted an enticing and vibrant orange shade with chunks of perfectly cooked sweet potato, sliced chillies, parmesan and onion powder scattered across the top.

Fearing it would be on the salty side, I was wrong. The dish was comforting yet light.

Risotto at Thainstone House.
The risotto was comforting, yet light.

You know what that means… yes, we both had room remaining for dessert.

Time for the finale – dessert

With there being so many great desserts up for grabs – like the starters and mains, might I add – I asked if Josh was happy if we ordered a pudding each.

No hesitation, he said yes. Result.

The staff shared their favourites with us. They included the dark chocolate tart, warm gingerbread pudding and carrot cake. All are priced at £9.

Gingerbread pudding
Gingerbread pudding, anyone?

In the end, we eventually narrowed it down to the gingerbread pudding and carrot cake.

The gingerbread pudding was served with butterscotch sauce and salted caramel ice cream, while my dessert came with cream cheese ice cream and carrot gel.

The Green Lady Restaurant's carrot cake.
I went for the carrot cake.

Both cakes were light, flavourful and spongy, while the ice creams had the perfect amount of sweetness.

We devoured the lot. And yes, our stomachs were now well and truly full.

The verdict

This was one of those very rare occasions where I would rate my visit higher than 5/5 on all fronts if I could, particularly when it came to the service.

Table spread at The Green Lady Restaurant at Thainstone House Hotel.
Our experience in The Green Lady Restaurant at Thainstone House Hotel was stellar.

The staff took the time to chat away with us on occasion whilst remaining extremely professional, providing recommendations and checking in regularly.

The Green Lady Restaurant at Thainstone House Hotel has a picturesque setting, making you feel as though you’re starring in your own period drama.

Exterior of Thainstone House Hotel.
The venue is a must-visit.

And the menu, which features an array of authentic Scottish dishes, is nothing short of exceptional.

Information

Address: Inverurie Roundabout, Inverurie, AB51 5NT

T: 01467 621643

W: www.crerarhotels.com/thainstone-house

Price: £115.17 (including £10.47 service charge) for two starters, two mains, two puddings, and three soft drinks

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: The Green Lady Restaurant is not dog-friendly, however The Club Room (another space for dining inside Thainstone House Hotel) is.

Scores:

  • Food: 5/5
  • Service: 5/5
  • Surroundings: 5/5

More from Food and Drink

Feeling peckish in Aboyne? We've got you covered. Image: Paul Glendell
Top places to visit for breakfast, lunch and dinner in Aboyne
From left, Matthew Daley and Jerome Longmore. All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
New takeaway Wi Jammin 'to bring taste of the Caribbean' to Fraserburgh
old pubs in Elgin that are now closed
Gone but not forgotten: Five Elgin pubs that you miss
David and Roberta Shayer in their new High Street restaurant, Aye Eat. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Aye Eat: Sneak peek behind the scenes at the newest restaurant coming to Inverness…
l-r Judges Lindsay Prior, of ESS, energy, government and infrastructure, Ben Hopkins, of Hopkins-Lefevre, and Mark Spalding, senior trading manager of Spar Scotland.
North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards: Finalists revealed
Clare Coghill. Image: Lynne Kennedy Photography | Café Cùil
Slàinte to Isle of Skye chef aiming to preserve Gaelic culture at Carbost café
Marjory Chalmers. All images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Why Turriff café Traffords is still loved in community more than 10 years in
Calum smiling in his bar Against The Grain with a glass full of beer in his hand.
Boss of Elgin's Against the Grain picks his top 3 Scottish beers ever
Anne Smith. All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Grunny Smith's Hamebakes' Anne Smith, 58, thanks customers for making firm a sweet success
The pan-fried escalopes of veal was one of the dishes we sampled at Borsalino.
Restaurant review: Borsalino brings a taste of Puglia to Peterculter

Conversation