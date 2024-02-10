Newly refurbished Udny Arms Hotel offers superior service and the best sticky toffee pudding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Newly refurbished Udny Arms Hotel offers superior service and the best sticky toffee pudding

For some stunning views and fresh, local food, the Udny Arms Hotel in Newburgh is well worth a visit.

The Udny Arms serves wonderful food with a beautiful backdrop. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Udny Arms serves wonderful food with a beautiful backdrop. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Lauren Taylor

The Udny Arms Hotel has been on my list of places to try ever since it reopened, and not just because I learned it was the “birthplace” of my one of my favourite desserts — the glorious sticky toffee pudding.

After it was bought in March 2020 the hotel underwent a major refurbishment, and only just reopened in October last year.

I had heard so many good things about it, and after checking out the menu and scanning pictures of everything else they had on offer, my boyfriend Doug and I were excited to visit.

About a dozen seals on the beach at the waterline.
Newburgh beach. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson

But first, we headed to Newburgh beach to spend the day watching the colony of seals resting on the other side and exploring the nature reserve.

Despite the blue skies, it was a blustery day in Newburgh, and as the sun began to set we were both grateful to have a table booked at the nearby hotel.

Udny Arms Hotel

Situated on Main Street, the Udny Arms Hotel is just a stone’s throw away from the beach.

The bar lounge. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

We arrived a little early, but that wasn’t a problem for the friendly staff and we were pointed in the direction of a comfy seat in the bar lounge.

I had a botanist gin and slimline tonic (£6.40), while Doug opted for a ginger beer (£2.40) because he was the designated driver for the day.

It was the most lovely way to relax after a beautiful walk as we waited for our table.

And as we enjoyed our drinks and chatted away, we were surprised to be brought a treat from the chef. It was a warm, creamy goat cheese tart and it left us both excited for what more was to come.

The restaurant. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Juicy lobster and ravioli bursting with cheese to start

Soon enough, we were shown to our table in the restaurant where there was a plate of freshly warmed bread and butter waiting for us, and we ordered a bottle of sparkling water to share (£3.95).

Because we had ordered our food while we were sitting in the bar, there was no real waiting around for our meal once we sat down, which we both thought was a nice touch.

The homemade ravioli smothered in a black garlic cream sauce. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

I had been tempted by the homemade spinach mushroom and mozzarella ravioli (£12) to start. Meanwhile, my boyfriend picked the buttered poached lobster (£15.50).

Doug’s dish was just so vibrant, with large pieces of juicy lobster resting in the broth. He was impressed by the generous serving, with plenty of fresh meat on his plate.

Poached lobster in a vibrant looking broth. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, I was surprised to see one, very large, ravioli in my dish, smothered in a creamy garlicky sauce. But, when I cut into that fresh pasta parcel I was so happy to see it was stuffed full of stringy mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, and spinach.

Generous portions and comforting mains

There wasn’t a long wait between the courses, but we were given just the right amount of time to savour the starters.

It probably wasn’t very adventurous of me, but I was really in need of some hearty, comfort food so I went for the wild mushroom risotto (£17).

The risotto was perfectly al dente, packed with plenty of juicy mushrooms and it was just the right consistency. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

While my dish wasn’t the most vibrant looking, it was rich, creamy, and definitely comforting, but perhaps just a bit salty. And there was plenty of it.

Across the table, my partner was tucking into a coq au vin (£18.50), that looked just as comforting and certainly more colourful.

The coq au vin. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

There was a large chicken breast cut in two, served with creamy mash, crispy bacon and plenty of roast vegetables. The whole dish was pulled together nicely by the rich, flavourful sauce.

He said the chicken was cooked perfectly, juicy and succulent — not at all dry.

The famous sticky toffee pudding

I’m not ashamed to admit before we even pulled into the car park I had claimed the sticky toffee pudding (£9) as mine.

I’d heard such great things about it, and the claims that the treacly pudding was created right here was all the justification I needed to be so greedy.

The highlight of the meal for me had to be the sticky toffee pudding. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

It arrived with lashings of thick toffee sauce and had a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top to cut through the rich, dense treat.

The pudding quite honestly melted in the mouth, leaving behind a wonderful buttery, sweet taste.

Meanwhile, my boyfriend went for the poached pears which he said was an interesting combination, especially when paired with the mint sorbet.

Doug’s poached pear. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson

The verdict

The hotel has been beautifully refurbished. It’s modern and fresh with a few subtle reminders of its long-standing history in Newburgh.

Udny Arms Hotel in Newburgh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Using fresh, local ingredients, the team work their magic to make every dish stand out — the portions are very generous too.

And the service was second to none, and considering the Udny Arms has only been open for just over three months it felt seamless.

All the little touches, like the chef’s snack and fresh, warm, bread waiting for us on our table made the whole experience feel special.

My one piece of advice: order the sticky toffee pudding. You won’t be disappointed.

Information

Address: 50 Main Street, Newburgh, Ellon AB41 6BL

T: 01358 747210

W: www.udnyarmshotel.com

Price: £93.75 for two starters, two mains, two desserts, a gin and tonic, one ginger beer, and a 750ml bottle of sparkling water.

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: No

Scores:

  • Food: 4/5
  • Service: 5/5
  • Surroundings: 5/5

