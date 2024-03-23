Stylish Stag and Thistle in Fraserburgh serves pretty dishes packed with flavour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Stylish Stag and Thistle in Fraserburgh serves pretty dishes packed with flavour

The newly opened restaurant offers such a memorable experience with meticulous attention to detail going into every dish.

The Stag and Thistle Hotel and Restaurant opened last year. All images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Stag and Thistle Hotel and Restaurant opened last year. All images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Lauren Taylor

I find that food is a great way of bringing people together — especially when life gets that little bit busy and a beautiful meal is just the treat you both need.

My friend Denny told me about the Stag and Thistle which opened last year in Fraserburgh.

Since it opened its doors we’ve been planning to go there for a meal together, but we could never quite find the time.

We managed to pin down a day together and we were both looking forward to finally getting that catch-up, which sounds ridiculous considering we work together.

And it was the perfect excuse for a day trip, so we spent the day walking around Rattray Head and exploring the Museum of Scottish Lighthouses.

By the time we started making our way to the restaurant, we were more than ready for dinner and needed something warming.

Stag and Thistle Hotel and Restaurant

Tucked away on Mid Street in Fraserburgh, the building looks just like any other –  it even still has the old original John Trail bookshop signage outside.

Stepping through the doors into the bright and airy restaurant, it’s hard to believe that the space was completely different just a few years ago.

I loved how the different coloured chairs and feature wall gave the space an eclectic feel.

Colourful prints and paintings adorn the walls, and there are personal touches everywhere.

We were shown to our table and I quite honestly couldn’t stop looking around myself in awe, almost noticing something new every time.

I ordered a pint of Diet Coke (£2.50) and Denny got an Americano (£2.90) to warm her up as we looked at the menu.

Juicy monkfish and crisp haggis and black pudding bonbons to start

While waiting for our starters to arrive our server appeared at the table with a surprise from the chef. On the wooden platter, there were two espresso cups filled with a thick, creamy cauliflower soup and fresh brioche bread.

It was exactly what we needed after our day of exploring and we both hungrily ate it up.

Soon enough, two beautiful dishes were placed in front of us.

The serving of monkfish was generous.

Denny ordered the torched monkfish (£9.95) while I had decided on the haggis and black pudding bonbons (£8.95) — a firm favourite of mine.

The large piece of monkfish, served with a celeriac and apple remoulade, was vibrant and juicy, according to my companion.

Meanwhile, my haggis and black pudding bonbons were perfectly crisp on the outside, but so rich and not at all dry.

They were slathered in a creamy, whisky sauce and served with apple julienne and pickled onions.

The haggis and black pudding bonbons were crisp on the outside and smothered in the whisky sauce.

The thin apple slices brought a fresh taste to the dish and added a different texture, while the vinegary and tart onions cut through the creamy sauce but still complemented the richness.

I’m not ashamed to admit I scraped up every morsel, and as I looked over the table I saw Denny was doing the same.

She said her dish was “perfect in every way”.

Beautiful mains with careful attention to detail

We weren’t waiting long for our main course to arrive and just like our starters both dishes were stunning.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen such a pretty plate, the vegetables had meticulously been crafted into flowers leaving both of us surprised and impressed.

The venison looked so elegant and was cooked perfectly.

Denny ordered the stag special (£28.95), and the large, thick venison loin was slightly pink in the middle.

It was served with braised gem lettuce, a potato terrine and a chocolate and juniper jus.

How amazing does that flower look? And the venison too.

I went for the chicken roulade (£27.95) — the meat was juicy and filled with a light, yet rich and flavourful wild mushroom stuffing.

The vegetable croissant was original but tasty, while the chardonnay and tarragon sauce was smooth and creamy, complementing the chicken and mushroom flavours well.

And the vegetables rolled into flowers were cooked perfectly — not at all soft or undercooked and hard.

I can’t even imagine how much patience goes into making the vegetable flowers and croissants.

Once we had finished our mains, we decided we sadly didn’t have room for dessert this time.

The verdict

I think it’s safe to say we were both blown away by the attention to detail that has gone into every aspect of the Stag and Thistle.

The venue is beautiful and bright, with colourful prints adorning the walls and other ornaments. I loved the twinkly lights in different glass bottles on top of the tables and the mannequin dressed up in flowers, baubles and stag antlers.

I loved the decor, and it’s clear so much passion and personality has gone into creating the restaurant.

The food was equally bright and beautiful, but thankfully it wasn’t style over substance because every mouthful was delicious.

Finally, the service was impeccable too — we were left to enjoy ourselves but our friendly waitress was never far away.

My friend and I both left feeling full, happy and impressed with every aspect of our experience.

As we were chatting after our meal, the chef was walking by and stopped to ask how everything was. We both agreed this was such a personal touch that shows how much passion goes into each and every plate.

The Stag and Thistle is the perfect treat, and I know I’ll be looking for an excuse to go back sometime soon.

Information

Address: 13 Mid Street, Fraserburgh, AB43 9AJ

T: 07484235740

W: www.stagthistlefraserburgh.com

Price: £81.20 for a Diet Coke, an Americano, two starters and two mains.

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: No

Scores:

  • Food: 5/5
  • Service: 5/5
  • Surroundings: 4.5/5

More from Food and Drink

Post Thumbnail
Spirit of Speyside captures the wonders of the whisky world
Tim Yeomans started his company Nourished and Refuelled last year. Images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Westhill chef took late dad's 'follow your dreams' advice and started his own healthy…
Dishes from Dyce's The Spider's Web. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Where to eat and drink if you're in Dyce or Bucksburn
Which Moray business serves the best scones, in your opinion? Image: Shutterstock
9 businesses serving the best scones in Moray
Justice Mill in aberdeen with scaffolding around it, during the refurbishment
The Justice Mill on Union Street to reopen after £1.4m transformation
Bandit Bakery is a popular artisan bakery in Aberdeen and an alternative to Greggs. Image: DC Thomson.
Here are some alternative Aberdeen bakeries after Greggs IT glitch sends some customers elsewhere
2
The communal spaces in the new Roebuck Inn have been revamped. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Inside the newly revamped and renamed Roebuck Inn in Fettercairn
Three bottles of Holy Goat beer next to a glass full of beer.
Why these Dundee beers are some of Scotland's best and worth the almost £7…
Aberdeen beach
8 must-try street food spots in Aberdeen
New life will be given to former cottage in Burghead.
New 'foodie' purpose for Burghead cottage and next step for new vision at former…

Conversation