Stylish Stag and Thistle in Fraserburgh serves pretty dishes packed with flavour

I find that food is a great way of bringing people together — especially when life gets that little bit busy and a beautiful meal is just the treat you both need.

My friend Denny told me about the Stag and Thistle which opened last year in Fraserburgh.

Since it opened its doors we’ve been planning to go there for a meal together, but we could never quite find the time.

We managed to pin down a day together and we were both looking forward to finally getting that catch-up, which sounds ridiculous considering we work together.

And it was the perfect excuse for a day trip, so we spent the day walking around Rattray Head and exploring the Museum of Scottish Lighthouses.

By the time we started making our way to the restaurant, we were more than ready for dinner and needed something warming.

Stag and Thistle Hotel and Restaurant

Tucked away on Mid Street in Fraserburgh, the building looks just like any other – it even still has the old original John Trail bookshop signage outside.

Stepping through the doors into the bright and airy restaurant, it’s hard to believe that the space was completely different just a few years ago.

Colourful prints and paintings adorn the walls, and there are personal touches everywhere.

We were shown to our table and I quite honestly couldn’t stop looking around myself in awe, almost noticing something new every time.

I ordered a pint of Diet Coke (£2.50) and Denny got an Americano (£2.90) to warm her up as we looked at the menu.

Juicy monkfish and crisp haggis and black pudding bonbons to start

While waiting for our starters to arrive our server appeared at the table with a surprise from the chef. On the wooden platter, there were two espresso cups filled with a thick, creamy cauliflower soup and fresh brioche bread.

It was exactly what we needed after our day of exploring and we both hungrily ate it up.

Soon enough, two beautiful dishes were placed in front of us.

Denny ordered the torched monkfish (£9.95) while I had decided on the haggis and black pudding bonbons (£8.95) — a firm favourite of mine.

The large piece of monkfish, served with a celeriac and apple remoulade, was vibrant and juicy, according to my companion.

Meanwhile, my haggis and black pudding bonbons were perfectly crisp on the outside, but so rich and not at all dry.

They were slathered in a creamy, whisky sauce and served with apple julienne and pickled onions.

The thin apple slices brought a fresh taste to the dish and added a different texture, while the vinegary and tart onions cut through the creamy sauce but still complemented the richness.

I’m not ashamed to admit I scraped up every morsel, and as I looked over the table I saw Denny was doing the same.

She said her dish was “perfect in every way”.

Beautiful mains with careful attention to detail

We weren’t waiting long for our main course to arrive and just like our starters both dishes were stunning.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen such a pretty plate, the vegetables had meticulously been crafted into flowers leaving both of us surprised and impressed.

Denny ordered the stag special (£28.95), and the large, thick venison loin was slightly pink in the middle.

It was served with braised gem lettuce, a potato terrine and a chocolate and juniper jus.

I went for the chicken roulade (£27.95) — the meat was juicy and filled with a light, yet rich and flavourful wild mushroom stuffing.

The vegetable croissant was original but tasty, while the chardonnay and tarragon sauce was smooth and creamy, complementing the chicken and mushroom flavours well.

And the vegetables rolled into flowers were cooked perfectly — not at all soft or undercooked and hard.

Once we had finished our mains, we decided we sadly didn’t have room for dessert this time.

The verdict

I think it’s safe to say we were both blown away by the attention to detail that has gone into every aspect of the Stag and Thistle.

The venue is beautiful and bright, with colourful prints adorning the walls and other ornaments. I loved the twinkly lights in different glass bottles on top of the tables and the mannequin dressed up in flowers, baubles and stag antlers.

The food was equally bright and beautiful, but thankfully it wasn’t style over substance because every mouthful was delicious.

Finally, the service was impeccable too — we were left to enjoy ourselves but our friendly waitress was never far away.

As we were chatting after our meal, the chef was walking by and stopped to ask how everything was. We both agreed this was such a personal touch that shows how much passion goes into each and every plate.

The Stag and Thistle is the perfect treat, and I know I’ll be looking for an excuse to go back sometime soon.

Information

Address: 13 Mid Street, Fraserburgh, AB43 9AJ

T: 07484235740

W: www.stagthistlefraserburgh.com

Price: £81.20 for a Diet Coke, an Americano, two starters and two mains.

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: No

Scores: