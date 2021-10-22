Julia Bryce: Why fat shaming Tilly Ramsay for a cheap laugh may come at a devastating price Ah. Here we go again. Another older white man picking on, sorry, fat-shaming a young teenage girl. Oh how lovely it is to be a woman in the 21st century. By Julia Bryce October 22, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: October 22, 2021, 4:04 pm Tilly Ramsay on Strictly Come Dancing. Photo credit: Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags eating disorders Guest voices Opinion More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team Food and Drink Variety is the spice of life for north-east chilli farmer behind Mearns Chilli Farm October 22, 2021 Food and Drink Comfort Food Friday: Cosy up with a delicious dish of spaghetti and roasted red pepper sauce October 22, 2021 Food and Drink Does this buttery making kit actually work? I tried making them for the first time and this is how it went… October 22, 2021 More from the Press and Journal 15 steps on road to Covid vaccine passport app chaos in Scotland Joanna Lumley records thank-you message for Scottish NHS staff on visit to Aberdeen hospital Snapchatter jailed for putting seafarers’ lives at risk after trashing lighthouse Highlands heavy metal reverend rocks on down electric avenue – but more work needed on rural EV chargers Initiatives launched to help farmers achieve net zero ‘Phenomenal’ Lanark Blackface ram sale sees bids reach £130,000