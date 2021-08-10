Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
4 of the best places to buy an affa fine traditional pie in Aberdeen

By Brian Stormont
August 10, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
There is something really comforting about pastry products, such as pies or sausage rolls. We have rounded up four bakers and butchers that you really ought to visit in Aberdeen.

If you are anything like me when you are out and about during the holidays, then grabbing a quick snack is often on the agenda when you visit other towns and cities.

And, for me, I always like to try out the pies that are on offer from high street butchers and bakers.

Whether it is a Scotch pie, a steak and gravy, curry, macaroni or a sausage roll, you can rarely go wrong with a savoury pastry treat to enjoy.

There are very few towns or cities where you won’t find top-class pastry products.

Here we have rounded up some of the shops we love in Aberdeen.

Thains Bakery

Thains Bakery on Aberdeen’s George Street is a must-visit for tasty pastry products.

From Thains’ range of award-winning products, you can choose the traditional mince pie, steak pie or steak and gravy pie, but why not sample a tattie pie or a pizza pie for something a wee bit different?

Serving customers from their current shop since 1965, their treats are well worth checking out.

Address: 341 George Street, Aberdeen, AB25 1EE.

Pies

Byron Bakery

Hailed for their friendly staff and great tasting products, Byron Bakery is based in the Northfield area of the city.

Their products can be purchased piping hot from the shop which is also open all through the night on a Friday from 10pm, making it a popular pit-stop for those out for a pint or two in local pubs.

Also available at Byron are sausage rolls, steak pies and lasagne pies!

Address: 11 Byron Square, Northfield, Aberdeen AB16 7LL.

Pies
Lasagne pies.

Haig’s Food Hall

A family business established by James and Julie Haig, the food hall has been serving hungry customers since 2007.

Along with traditional Scotch and steak pies, Haig’s have some interesting treats available, including mince and mash, and chicken and mash for you to enjoy.

The award-winning business has won many gongs for its products, including its pies in recent years.

Address: 45 Schoolhill, Aberdeen AB10 1JT.

Pies

The Tilly Butcher

Lurch Monster’s Tilly Butcher opened in the city in 2011 and has been wowing customers with its “infamous” pies ever since.

Treat your tastebuds by sampling their steak and black pudding, chilli cheese steak or chilli hot dog sausage rolls.

The pies are generously filled and have punters queuing to pick them up weekly.

Address: 61 Hayton Rd, Aberdeen AB24 2RN

Pies

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.

