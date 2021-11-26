Five bakers shortlisted in World Championship Scotch Pie Awards 2022 for top pastries

Five north and north-east businesses have made the shortlist of the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards 2022.

Now in its 22nd year, the annual judging day was held earlier this month with more than 70 butchers and bakers delivering around 420 of the nation’s best pies for 50 plus judges to sample.

Each entry was carefully assessed for its appearance, consistency and taste under the watchful eye of head judge, Ian Nelson.

The judges selected a series of ‘best in category’ pies including the 2022 World Champion Scotch Pie, although for this ultimate category there is one final stage to determine the winner – a ‘mystery shop’.

This will ensure the Scotch Pie entered into the awards is exactly the same pie that is sold day in and day out to customers.

World Championship Scotch Pie Awards 2022 – local shortlist

Of the 42 businesses shortlisted, only five were based in the north and north-east.

The Bread Guy (Aberdeen), Murdoch Allan and Son (Hatton), Macleans Highland Bakery (Forres), Cafe V8 (Inverness) and Asher’s Bakery (Nairn) were among those recognised in one of the 11 categories.

The categories included:

Scotch pie

Football pies and savouries

Macaroni pie

Steak pie

Sausage roll

Cold savoury

Hot savoury

Vegetarian savoury

Haggis savoury

Bridie

Apple pies

The winner will be announced at a prestigious lunch on Tuesday, January 18 at the Westerwood Hotel, Cumbernauld hosted by Scottish TV presenter Carole Smilie.

Alasdair Smith, chief executive of Scottish Bakers who run the competition on behalf of bakery and butchery trades, said: “Announcing the shortlist is such a momentous moment as it’s the first inkling our entrants get that their pies have been judged to be the best of a very good field, so it is with great pleasure that we can announce that these businesses have made it through.

“We took delivery of over 400 entries this year, so to be on the shortlist is a huge achievement.

“And for me it’s great to be recognising products which have been lovingly made from scratch from locally sourced ingredients, freshly made daily by skilled craftspeople.”

