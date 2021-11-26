Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Five bakers shortlisted in World Championship Scotch Pie Awards 2022 for top pastries

By Karla Sinclair
November 26, 2021, 10:15 am Updated: November 26, 2021, 11:22 am
Judges marking at the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards 2022.

Five north and north-east businesses have made the shortlist of the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards 2022.

Now in its 22nd year, the annual judging day was held earlier this month with more than 70 butchers and bakers delivering around 420 of the nation’s best pies for 50 plus judges to sample.

Each entry was carefully assessed for its appearance, consistency and taste under the watchful eye of head judge, Ian Nelson.

Head judge Ian Nelson pictured in the red hairnet.

The judges selected a series of ‘best in category’ pies including the 2022 World Champion Scotch Pie, although for this ultimate category there is one final stage to determine the winner – a ‘mystery shop’.

This will ensure the Scotch Pie entered into the awards is exactly the same pie that is sold day in and day out to customers.

World Championship Scotch Pie Awards 2022 – local shortlist

Of the 42 businesses shortlisted, only five were based in the north and north-east.

The Bread Guy (Aberdeen), Murdoch Allan and Son (Hatton), Macleans Highland Bakery (Forres), Cafe V8 (Inverness) and Asher’s Bakery (Nairn) were among those recognised in one of the 11 categories.

Some of the Scotch pies that were judged on the day.

The categories included:

  • Scotch pie
  • Football pies and savouries
  • Macaroni pie
  • Steak pie
  • Sausage roll
  • Cold savoury
  • Hot savoury
  • Vegetarian savoury
  • Haggis savoury
  • Bridie
  • Apple pies
Scotch pies laid out for judging.

The winner will be announced at a prestigious lunch on Tuesday, January 18 at the Westerwood Hotel, Cumbernauld hosted by Scottish TV presenter Carole Smilie.

Alasdair Smith, chief executive of Scottish Bakers who run the competition on behalf of bakery and butchery trades, said: “Announcing the shortlist is such a momentous moment as it’s the first inkling our entrants get that their pies have been judged to be the best of a very good field, so it is with great pleasure that we can announce that these businesses have made it through.

Ian Nelson.

“We took delivery of over 400 entries this year, so to be on the shortlist is a huge achievement.

“And for me it’s great to be recognising products which have been lovingly made from scratch from locally sourced ingredients, freshly made daily by skilled craftspeople.”

For more pie content…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal