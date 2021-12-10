Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: A food hug for two from Eat on the Green in Aberdeenshire

Dine like a king in the comforts of your own home with this fantastic prize from Eat on the Green.
By Julia Bryce
December 10, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 10, 2021, 1:54 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
A selection of canapes.

Described by chef proprietor, Craig Wilson, as a “food hug” this box packed with a six-course meal will generously feed two.

Proving popular throughout the pandemic, the Eat From the Green boxes have been such a hit that the venue, despite being open, continues to offer them due to demand.

The banquet menu changes every time and Craig will often run themed menus too, taking his customers all over the world with an array of cuisines.

Craig Wilson.

Kicking off the restaurant-quality dine-at-home experience with canapes, the lucky winner and their at-home dining partner will be back to tuck into a selection of goodies. A selection of starters will follow, and so will three main course dishes.

You can choose to indulge in just one, or, try a bit of all three – the choice is yours.

A selection of delicious desserts conclude the meal.

Panna cotta.

Don’t forget to add the box of cocktails that you can order on the side of your food box as a wee extra. With a drink to match each course, you can really turn a regular night in into something rather special.

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter the Eat From the Green giveaway:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions:

This prize can only be used in 2022 and is valid for six months from January 2, 2022.

You must live within The Press and Journal’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

For more giveaways…

