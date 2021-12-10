12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: A food hug for two from Eat on the Green in Aberdeenshire

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dine like a king in the comforts of your own home with this fantastic prize from Eat on the Green.

Described by chef proprietor, Craig Wilson, as a “food hug” this box packed with a six-course meal will generously feed two.

Proving popular throughout the pandemic, the Eat From the Green boxes have been such a hit that the venue, despite being open, continues to offer them due to demand.

The banquet menu changes every time and Craig will often run themed menus too, taking his customers all over the world with an array of cuisines.

Kicking off the restaurant-quality dine-at-home experience with canapes, the lucky winner and their at-home dining partner will be back to tuck into a selection of goodies. A selection of starters will follow, and so will three main course dishes.

You can choose to indulge in just one, or, try a bit of all three – the choice is yours.

A selection of delicious desserts conclude the meal.

Don’t forget to add the box of cocktails that you can order on the side of your food box as a wee extra. With a drink to match each course, you can really turn a regular night in into something rather special.

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter the Eat From the Green giveaway:

Terms and conditions:

This prize can only be used in 2022 and is valid for six months from January 2, 2022.

You must live within The Press and Journal’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

