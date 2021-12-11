12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win 2 bottles of Seven Crofts Gin from Highland Liquor Company in Ullapool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win 2 bottles of Seven Crofts Gin from Highland Liquor Company in Ullapool

Gin lovers rejoice because this prize on the penultimate day of our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway might just be your perfect serve.
By Julia Bryce
December 11, 2021, 6:00 am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Seven Crofts Gin.

Gin lovers rejoice because this prize on the penultimate day of our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway might just be your perfect serve.

Offering up not one, but two bottles of their Scottish gin, spirits firm Highland Liquor Company in Ullapool is sure to make someone’s Christmas this year.

Not only will the lucky winner bag a 70cl bottle of the Seven Crofts Fisherman’s Strength Gin, but they will will also be treated to a bottle of the classic Seven Crofts Gin.

Seven Crofts Gin.

Sitting at 57% ABV, the Fisherman’s Strength Gin is housed in a stunning blue bottle which would make for a stunning ornament – once all of the gin has gone of course.

As well as the two bottles of the juniper-based spirit, the winner will also receive a branded Seven Crofts tote bag as well – the perfect fashion accessory to carry your gin safely, or to hold your weekly shop in.

The gin is made in Ullapool.

Seven Crofts is named after the seven private dwellings that originally formed the small Wester Ross fishing town of Ullapool in 1791.

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter the Seven Crofts Gin giveaway:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions:

his prize can only be used in 2022 and is valid for six months from January 2.

You must live within The Press and Journal’s circulation area to enter this competition.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

For more giveaways…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal