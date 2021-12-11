12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win 2 bottles of Seven Crofts Gin from Highland Liquor Company in Ullapool

An error occurred. Please try again.

Gin lovers rejoice because this prize on the penultimate day of our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway might just be your perfect serve.

Offering up not one, but two bottles of their Scottish gin, spirits firm Highland Liquor Company in Ullapool is sure to make someone’s Christmas this year.

Not only will the lucky winner bag a 70cl bottle of the Seven Crofts Fisherman’s Strength Gin, but they will will also be treated to a bottle of the classic Seven Crofts Gin.

Sitting at 57% ABV, the Fisherman’s Strength Gin is housed in a stunning blue bottle which would make for a stunning ornament – once all of the gin has gone of course.

As well as the two bottles of the juniper-based spirit, the winner will also receive a branded Seven Crofts tote bag as well – the perfect fashion accessory to carry your gin safely, or to hold your weekly shop in.

Seven Crofts is named after the seven private dwellings that originally formed the small Wester Ross fishing town of Ullapool in 1791.

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter the Seven Crofts Gin giveaway:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions:

his prize can only be used in 2022 and is valid for six months from January 2.

You must live within The Press and Journal’s circulation area to enter this competition.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

For more giveaways…