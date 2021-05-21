Ullapool gin company toasts first export contracts

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Ullapool-based Highland Liquor Company is celebrating after securing its first international contracts, to export its Seven Crofts gin to Canada and Eastern Europe.

Less than two years after the company’s first spirit was launched, the new orders will initially involve exporting 4,000 bottles, with the prospect of more to follow later in the year.

Co-founder Robert Hicks, who runs the company with Helen Chalmers, said: “It’s a dream come true to see demand emerging from premier brand distributors overseas, something we always hoped for but has happened far quicker than expected.

“It’s testament to the hard work of our team, particularly over what has been such a difficult time for the industry.”

Established in 2018, the Highland Liquor Company opened the Bottle Shop off-licence in Ullapool’s West Argyle Street last year and now employs six people.

Its Seven Crofts product won the best newcomer title at last year’s Scottish Gin Awards.

The gin is named after the seven private dwellings that originally formed the small Wester Ross fishing town of Ullapool in 1791.

Mr Hicks added: “Our base here in Ullapool goes to the heart of what we do: in terms of flavours, brand and overall approach.

“Given the village’s history and its links with East Europe in the past through fishing, and Canada through emigration, it’s fitting these are our first overseas markets.”

Made using traditional botanics, Seven Crofts is distilled in two small copper alembic stills, nicknamed Little Ella and Little Ruthie, over a period of three days.

Its distinctive bottles won the best new launch design category at the 2020 World Gin Awards, for originality.