The Kilted Chef: Treat yourself this Boxing Day with an Indian canape and minty dessert

Christmas is my favourite time of the year, as it revolves around great food and drink.

From mulled wine and mince pies to turkey and the trimmings, I’ve got a great recipe for using up all of the leftover turkey and turning it into a delicious, warming bhuna with loads of vegetables and of course, kilted sausages (if there’s any left)!

My After Eight Mojito iced creme is the perfect sweet indulgence and a real taste of the festive season. Merry Christmas!

Boxing Day bhuna and kilted sausage cups

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

2 tbsp rapeseed oil

1 clove of garlic (chopped)

1 fresh red chilli

50g ginger (chopped)

1 red onion cut into wedges

150g carrots (cut into batons)

4 cardamon pods (seeds crushed)

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp chilli flakes

1 tsp turmeric

200g halved vine ripened cherry tomatoes

250g chickpeas

1 chopped red pepper

1 chopped yellow pepper

250g cooked leftover boiled potatoes or roast potatoes

½ courgette (roughly chopped)

½ pint vegetable stock or chicken stock (or leftover gravy)

Any other Christmas Day cooked veg chopped

200g cooked leftover turkey

30g fresh coriander leaf

6 cooked kilted sausages

Method

Heat the oil in a pan, add garlic, fresh red chilli, ginger, onions, carrots, crushed cardamon seeds, all of the spices, tomatoes, peppers, chickpeas, potato, courgette and stir. Pour in the stock and stir. Leave to reduce on a high heat with the lid on for 15-20 minutes, until all of the stock is absorbed. Now add in the chunks of cooked turkey and roughly chopped coriander. Simmer for a further five minutes. Serve into warm cups and top with kilted sausages.

After Eight Mojito iced creme

Serves 6

Ingredients

4 eggs

500ml double cream

100g caster sugar

12 x After Eight Mojito flavoured chocolate mints

¼ teaspoon vanilla paste

Pinch fresh nutmeg (grated)

Sprinkle of cocoa powder

Method

Separate the egg yolks from egg whites. Place the egg whites into a clean bowl and the yolks in another bowl. Whisk until stiff and leave to the side. In another bowl, pour in the double cream and whisk until thick. Get a good-sized saucepan, one which will fit a bowl on top, as this will be a bain-marie, and half fill the pan with water and bring to the boil. Take the bowl with the egg yolks and add the sugar, place the bowl on top of the pan of water, and whisk until the texture is velvety and smooth. Remove the bowl from the heat and break in six After Eight Mojito mints into the warm mixture. Add the vanilla paste and grated nutmeg, then continue to whisk until the chocolate mints have melted and the mixture is smooth. Take the whisked egg whites and add to the chocolate mix, gently fold through. Then gently spoon in the whisked double cream. Give a final whisk through. Pour the mixture into cocktail glasses, dust with cocoa and decorate each glass with a mint. Place in a freezer for around two hours. Remove from the freezer 10 minutes before serving.

