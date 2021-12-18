Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Kilted Chef: Treat yourself this Boxing Day with an Indian canape and minty dessert

By Craig Wilson
December 18, 2021, 6:00 am
Boxing Day recipes.

Christmas is my favourite time of the year, as it revolves around great food and drink.

From mulled wine and mince pies to turkey and the trimmings, I’ve got a great recipe for using up all of the leftover turkey and turning it into a delicious, warming bhuna with loads of vegetables and of course, kilted sausages (if there’s any left)!

My After Eight Mojito iced creme is the perfect sweet indulgence and a real taste of the festive season. Merry Christmas!

Boxing Day bhuna and kilted sausage cups

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp rapeseed oil
  • 1 clove of garlic (chopped)
  • 1 fresh red chilli
  • 50g ginger (chopped)
  • 1 red onion cut into wedges
  • 150g carrots (cut into batons)
  • 4 cardamon pods (seeds crushed)
  • 1 tsp garam masala
  • 1 tsp chilli powder
  • 1 tsp chilli flakes
  • 1 tsp turmeric
  • 200g halved vine ripened cherry tomatoes
  • 250g chickpeas
  • 1 chopped red pepper
  • 1 chopped yellow pepper
  • 250g cooked leftover boiled potatoes or roast potatoes
  • ½ courgette (roughly chopped)
  • ½ pint vegetable stock or chicken stock (or leftover gravy)
  • Any other Christmas Day cooked veg chopped
  • 200g cooked leftover turkey
  • 30g fresh coriander leaf
  • 6 cooked kilted sausages

Method

  1. Heat the oil in a pan, add garlic, fresh red chilli, ginger, onions, carrots, crushed cardamon seeds, all of the spices, tomatoes, peppers, chickpeas, potato, courgette and stir. Pour in the stock and stir.
  2. Leave to reduce on a high heat with the lid on for 15-20 minutes, until all of the stock is absorbed. Now add in the chunks of cooked turkey and roughly chopped coriander. Simmer for a further five minutes.
  3. Serve into warm cups and top with kilted sausages.

After Eight Mojito iced creme

Serves 6

Ingredients

  • 4 eggs
  • 500ml double cream
  • 100g caster sugar
  • 12 x After Eight Mojito flavoured chocolate mints
  • ¼ teaspoon vanilla paste
  • Pinch fresh nutmeg (grated)
  • Sprinkle of cocoa powder

Method

  1. Separate the egg yolks from egg whites. Place the egg whites into a clean bowl and the yolks in another bowl. Whisk until stiff and leave to the side. In another bowl, pour in the double cream and whisk until thick.
  2. Get a good-sized saucepan, one which will fit a bowl on top, as this will be a bain-marie, and half fill the pan with water and bring to the boil. Take the bowl with the egg yolks and add the sugar, place the bowl on top of the pan of water, and whisk until the texture is velvety and smooth.
  3. Remove the bowl from the heat and break in six After Eight Mojito mints into the warm mixture. Add the vanilla paste and grated nutmeg, then continue to whisk until the chocolate mints have melted and the mixture is smooth.
  4. Take the whisked egg whites and add to the chocolate mix, gently fold through. Then gently spoon in the whisked double cream. Give a final whisk through.
  5. Pour the mixture into cocktail glasses, dust with cocoa and decorate each glass with a mint. Place in a freezer for around two hours. Remove from the freezer 10 minutes before serving.

