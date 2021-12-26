Top takeaways open in Aberdeen on Boxing Day

An error occurred. Please try again.

If you’re looking for something other than leftover Christmas dinner to enjoy tonight and don’t quite fancy rustling up something yourself, then a takeaway is just the ticket.

After a full day of cooking, eating and cleaning up yesterday, there’s nothing like getting out on Boxing Day morning for a refreshing walk, to then slouch on the couch for the rest of the day watching festive movies.

But where is open? And which takeaway should you order from?

I’ve rounded up some of the Food and Drink Team’s favourites to make life easier for you. Enjoy!

Roots Catering

This vegan junk food truck will be open over the festive period and will be serving up its delicious burgers and loaded fries.

They might not deliver to your door, but a quick trip to the beach and a burger from Roots will set you up for the day.

Offering unique specials most weeks, you will find a whole range of tasty items to indulge in.

Head down to the Footdee (locally known as Fittie) side of the beach and keep an eye out for the bright green food truck!

Address: Beach Boulevard, Aberdeen, AB11 5DN

Website: www.rootscatering.uk

Wild Ginger

In the mood for Indian cuisine? Then be sure to have a peek at Wild Ginger’s menu.

This modern restaurant delivers stunning plates of food time after time and if their in-restaurant offering is anything to go by, their takeaway food should be just as good.

From tandoori dishes to creamier and fiery curries, not forgetting the old favourites, there is something to whet the appetite of everyone at this eatery.

Address: 367 Union St, Aberdeen, AB11 6BT

Website: www.wildgingeronline.co.uk

Siam Cottage

If you fancy Thai food, be sure to check out the offering at Siam Cottage.

Located at Castlegate in the city centre, the restaurant offers up an authentic taste of Thai cuisine with a whole heap of traditional dishes featuring on the menu.

As well as just picking all of your favourites Siam Cottage offers six different set menus for between one to three people which means you can get a bit of everything and experience their recommended dishes easily.

Find out what one of our restaurant reviewers thought of the venue when they paid a recent visit.

Address: 13 Castle Street, Aberdeen, AB11 5BQ

Website: www.siam-cottage.co.uk

Big Mannys’ Pizza

For pizza, Big Mannys’ is a great independent company to place an order with.

Not only do they offer 14-inch and 18-inch pizzas, but there are plenty of sides like potato wedges and chicken wings to try out too.

Plus, they have a whole variety of pizzas and even a few veggie and vegan options too.

They’ve also recently partnered with Oor Wullie’s Braw Fish and Chips and Rosehill Fish Bar to bring you what is said to be Aberdeen’s first deep-fried NYC style pizza.

Find out what we had to say about it in our taste test review of it.

Address: The Adams, 145 Holburn Street, Aberdeen, AB10 6BN

Website: www.bigmannyspizza.co.uk

Namaste Delhi

This contemporary restaurant takes most of its inspiration from the bustling city of Delhi in India.

Taking customers on a journey to experience Delhi’s street food, Namaste Delhi offers a wide range of tapas exploring every corner of the city’s offering.

They have a wide variety of vegetarian dishes and a full vegan menu as well, so everyone can enjoy the restaurant’s bounty. Plus, there’s also a selection of sweets to dive into after.

They also offer cooking classes and cocktail classes – one to remember for a rainy day!

Address: Ground Floor, 64 Bridge Street, Aberdeen, AB11 6JN

Website: namastedelhi.co.uk

Project Pizza

While Project Pizza won’t deliver to you, if you fancy stretching your legs and going for a walk, why not head down to Aberdeen beach where you’ll find the food truck parked up just along from Roots Catering down the Footdee (Fittie to locals) side of the beach.

Serving up pizzas from lunchtime to early dinner time, you’ll find the team slinging pizzas all day until they run out.

Project Pizza is a popular pit stop at the beach so if you do fancy trying it out, make sure you get down early.

Address: Aberdeen Beach Esplanade, Aberdeen, AB11 5DN

Website: www.facebook.com/projectpizzaltd

Rishi’s Indian Aroma

With an emphasis on south Indian cuisine, Rishi’s Indian Aroma offers a delicate mix of authentic traditional and contemporary food.

Offering delicacies including idly, dosas, vadas and chettinad varieties, you can expect to find a good range of veggie and halal options here.

They also boast some Indian street food fishes you can try, tandoori grill, chef’s special curries and more.

Address: 210-212 George Street, Aberdeen, AB25 1BS

Website: www.rishistakeawayaberdeen.co.uk

Saigon Restaurant

If you’re in the mood for Chinese and flavours from the East, Saigon is just the spot to order from.

Established in 1998, the restaurant has been serving the local community for more than two decades and focuses primarily on Vietnamese and Chinese cuisine.

Best known for their well-priced buffet style ordering, their takeaway offering serves up a range of favourites as well as snack boxes and more.

They also have some great offers on with free prawn crackers with orders over £15 and vegetable spring rolls or chicken wings with orders over £25 to name a few.

Address: 29 Crown Terrace, Aberdeen, AB11 6HD

Website: www.saigontakeaway.co.uk

Mount Everest (Palmerston Road)

Combining Nepalese and Indian cuisine, this venue showcases the flavours of Nepal, India and Tibet with Himalayan cooking at its core.

With two restaurants, one in Blackburn and one on Palmerston Road in Aberdeen, the firm can service a wide delivery range ensuring those living outwith the city can sample their food at home, too.

From fragrant curries to delicious dumplings called momos, not to mention the sizzling grilled dishes, there’s lots to discover and enjoy from Mount Everest.

Address: 5 Palmerston Road, Aberdeen AB11 5QP

Website: www.mounteverestaberdeen.co.uk

Travancore

This new kid on the block is Aberdeen’s latest Indian restaurant opening.

Serving up south Indian cuisine from Kerala, which is renowned for its exotic dishes, the team at Travancore use recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation to serve up dishes that are memorable and full of flavour.

From pre-meal snacks to appetisers, mains, dosas, a whole variety of curries, sides and more, Travancore is well worth trying out.

Address: 11 Holburn Street, Aberdeen, AB10 6BS

Website: www.travancorerestaurant.co.uk

