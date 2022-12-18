‘I miss having a good time with family and friends’: Aberdeen chef shares what it’s like working in a restaurant on Boxing Day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jinson Paul has spent almost every Boxing Day in a restaurant kitchen since becoming a chef.

This was around 22 years ago. But in total, he has two-and-a-half decades’ worth of experience in the hospitality industry.

“It was my mother who introduced me to the world of cooking,” Jinson says.

“When I was a child, I started cooking dinner with her.

“This finally led to converting my passion into my profession. I love to see the satisfaction and joy of the people to whom I cater.”

A dream became reality

Beginning his career after completing a Diploma in Hotel Management, Jinson has worked in various well-known five-star hotels in India, Dubai, and the UK.

He said: “I have been working in the UK for the past 16 years.

“I also got the rare opportunity to cook my favourite dishes for some famous personalities like The Hairy Bikers, Nicola Sturgeon, and many Indian movie actors.

“I have also appeared in a cookery show on the BBC.”

Jinson’s long-time dream had always been to introduce authentic South Indian Kerala cuisine to Scotland, which he made a reality last year.

Travancore Restaurant

Travancore Restaurant, located on Holburn Street in Aberdeen, is the brainchild of Jinson who is the head chef and owner of the establishment.

According to Jinson, it is the “first and only restaurant serving Kerala cuisine in Scotland”.

Travancore Restaurant opened its doors in August 2021 and has a capacity of 40.

“I was sure that Scottish people will love this taste,” he went on to say.

Kerala cuisine

On the topic of Kerala cuisine, it is a culinary style that originated in Kerala – the southernmost state of India situated on the coast of the Arabian sea.

It offers both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, with rice as a typical accompaniment.

Jinson said: “Kerala is a confluence of Christian, Hindu, and Muslim populations that leaves its tinge in the cuisines as well.

“Apart from this, the Portuguese, Dutch, and European influences have also left an indelible mark on Kerala cuisine.

“With lots of spices and condiments, rich in colour, flavour, and aroma, Kerala cuisine is one of the most popular cuisines all over the world.

“Here in Travancore, we offer a wide variety of seafood, beef, poultry, and mutton in the non-vegetarian sections. We also provide lip-smacking vegetarian options.”

Among the menu items are seafood soup, egg roast, lamb coconut fry, and chicken dosa (pancake).

Travancore Restaurant also serves a wide variety of mocktails, cocktails and other alcoholic drinks.

‘I have worked almost all Boxing Days in the past’

While the restaurant owner and head chef is evidently living the dream, he admitted there are cons to working on Boxing Day.

His restaurant boasts a team of seven – consisting of one KP, three chefs, and three front-of-house staff.

Five of them, including Jinson, will be at Travancore Restaurant serving customers on Monday December 26.

“I have worked on almost all Boxing Days in the past,” says Jinson. “It’s a good time to earn extra income, but I really miss having a good time with family and friends.”

Jinson already has seven tables booked on Boxing Day, one of which was secured around three months ago.

“We thought that it will be disheartening for our customers if we are shutting our doors on Boxing Day.”

Advance booking is still available on Boxing Day and Christmas Day. The restaurant is open from noon to 6pm. Call 01224 588909 for more information.