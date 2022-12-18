‘I miss having a good time with family and friends’: Aberdeen chef shares what it’s like working in a restaurant on Boxing Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘I miss having a good time with family and friends’: Aberdeen chef shares what it’s like working in a restaurant on Boxing Day

By Karla Sinclair
December 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 19, 2022, 4:01 pm
From left, Sanjo, Jinson Paul, and Abdulla. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
From left, Sanjo, Jinson Paul, and Abdulla. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Jinson Paul has spent almost every Boxing Day in a restaurant kitchen since becoming a chef.

This was around 22 years ago. But in total, he has two-and-a-half decades’ worth of experience in the hospitality industry.

“It was my mother who introduced me to the world of cooking,” Jinson says.

“When I was a child, I started cooking dinner with her.

A Masal dosa (pancake). Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

“This finally led to converting my passion into my profession. I love to see the satisfaction and joy of the people to whom I cater.”

A dream became reality

Beginning his career after completing a Diploma in Hotel Management, Jinson has worked in various well-known five-star hotels in India, Dubai, and the UK.

He said: “I have been working in the UK for the past 16 years.

“I also got the rare opportunity to cook my favourite dishes for some famous personalities like The Hairy Bikers, Nicola Sturgeon, and many Indian movie actors.

“I have also appeared in a cookery show on the BBC.”

Jinson’s long-time dream had always been to introduce authentic South Indian Kerala cuisine to Scotland, which he made a reality last year.

Travancore Restaurant

Travancore Restaurant, located on Holburn Street in Aberdeen, is the brainchild of Jinson who is the head chef and owner of the establishment.

According to Jinson, it is the “first and only restaurant serving Kerala cuisine in Scotland”.

Jinson inside his restaurant. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Travancore Restaurant opened its doors in August 2021 and has a capacity of 40.

“I was sure that Scottish people will love this taste,” he went on to say.

Kerala cuisine

On the topic of Kerala cuisine, it is a culinary style that originated in Kerala – the southernmost state of India situated on the coast of the Arabian sea.

It offers both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, with rice as a typical accompaniment.

Jinson said: “Kerala is a confluence of Christian, Hindu, and Muslim populations that leaves its tinge in the cuisines as well.

“Apart from this, the Portuguese, Dutch, and European influences have also left an indelible mark on Kerala cuisine.

“With lots of spices and condiments, rich in colour, flavour, and aroma, Kerala cuisine is one of the most popular cuisines all over the world.

“Here in Travancore, we offer a wide variety of seafood, beef, poultry, and mutton in the non-vegetarian sections. We also provide lip-smacking vegetarian options.”

Among the menu items are seafood soup, egg roast, lamb coconut fry, and chicken dosa (pancake).

The interior of Travancore Restaurant. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Travancore Restaurant also serves a wide variety of  mocktails,  cocktails and other alcoholic drinks.

‘I have worked almost all Boxing Days in the past’

While the restaurant owner and head chef is evidently living the dream, he admitted there are cons to working on Boxing Day.

His restaurant boasts a team of seven – consisting of one KP, three chefs, and three front-of-house staff.

Five of them, including Jinson, will be at Travancore Restaurant serving customers on Monday December 26.

Jinson preparing an authentic Kerala dish. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

“I have worked on almost all Boxing Days in the past,” says Jinson. “It’s a good time to earn extra income, but I really miss having a good time with family and friends.”

Jinson already has seven tables booked on Boxing Day, one of which was secured around three months ago.

“We thought that it will be disheartening for our customers if we are shutting our doors on Boxing Day.”

Advance booking is still available on Boxing Day and Christmas Day. The restaurant is open from noon to 6pm. Call 01224 588909 for more information.

