New bottle shop, beer garden and online expansion – CASC: How one Aberdeen bar survived Covid restrictions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

New bottle shop, beer garden and online expansion – CASC: How one Aberdeen bar survived Covid restrictions

By Karla Sinclair
January 25, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: January 25, 2022, 6:14 pm
Paul West.

Father and son Bill and Paul West of Aberdeen’s CASC are among the business owners that have been forced to adapt during the pandemic.

But despite the uphill battle faced by the hospitality industry, the resilience of the well-known local brand has proved inspiring.

CASC – an acronym for cigars, ale, Scotch and coffee – was launched in December 2013, which saw a new bar join the city’s food and drink scene on Stirling Street.

Within the space of a decade, followers of CASC have been treated to a new bottle shop, on King Street, the installation of a new beer garden at the bar and a website expansion.

Outside CASC Bar, on Stirling Street.

Paul, 36, said all of these were implemented “in order to diversify.”

CASC Bar

The concept of CASC stemmed from Bill and Paul having little to no interest in visiting other bars in the city, explaining “it was the same old lager everywhere, very little whisky to choose from and certainly no cigars on offer.”

Paul, formerly a taxi driver, had no hospitality background before opening the venue.

He said: “We launched so dad and I would have somewhere to go. Up to that point the bars in the city didn’t really interest us.

“We effectively just wanted to build our dream bar and if others wanted to come and enjoy it then even better.

The bar area.

“Due to the overwhelming amount of like-minded people coming in, it soon became our business. CASC is a business born out of passion.”

The brand offers beers from all over the world, with its bar boasting 28 beer lines – 16 lines for its guest selection and 12 lines reserved for permanent beers made up mostly by local breweries.

These include Six Degrees North, Brew Toon, Cromarty, Fierce and many more.

The tap list changes almost daily.

The bar, a Gold Standard Havana Cigar Specialist, also has one of the largest selections of non-Cuban cigars in the country and serves over 500 Scotch and world whiskies, as well as high-quality coffee.

What changed from March 2020?

When the pandemic struck, Bill and Paul immediately started thinking up ways to continue serving customers both online and face-to-face (when restrictions allowed).

They built an extension at the entrance of the bar, known as the Sidecar, as well as CASC Shop which opened in December 2020.

The capacity at CASC Bar pre-coronavirus was 129 but decreased to 55 at the height of the pandemic. This included their outside space which could seat a further 18 people.

There is currently a team of 14 working at the bar.

“We knew it would be a challenge to open the shop during the pandemic as it was done during the same week as our bar reopened,” Paul said.

“It was a lot of work but thankfully word of mouth spread very quickly and all our loyal CASCers were quick to support us.”

CASC Shop offers the same products as CASC Bar but in off-sale form.

‘Online sales skyrocketed’

“It has certainly been difficult,” Paul added. “The first six months of the pandemic forced us to change and adapt quite a lot.

“We expanded our online business by offering more products, including a growing list of merch.

“Aside from the grants and furlough we relied heavily on online sales, which thankfully skyrocketed. We were shipping orders out daily, not just around the UK but internationally also.

Paul West, co-founder and co-owner of CASC.

“We are seeing sparks of normality returning so hopefully a return to pre-pandemic days is not far off.”

Looking ahead, the business owners will continue to put an emphasis on the support local message.

CASC Bar is running a Tap Takeover with Six Degrees North this Saturday (January 29) to celebrate the launch of a new permanent beer line, pouring Wanderlust Wheat. 

For more information, visit CASC Bar on Facebook.

For more craft beer content…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal