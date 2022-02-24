The 6 best gluten-free takeaway options in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The 6 best gluten-free takeaway options in Aberdeen

By Karla Sinclair
February 24, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 24, 2022, 5:03 pm
Gluten-free brownies.

Eateries across Aberdeen are continuing to add more tempting sweet and savoury items to their menus that are free from gluten.

But for those of you unaware of where to venture for these items, which vary from home bakes to full-cooked breakfasts, I have pulled together a list of top places to visit to get your fix swiftly.

Please be aware that the gluten-free products offered at these eateries change daily, so ask your server to point them out if you’re unsure.

BioCafe

When I think of cafes in the city offering gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian and raw treats, the first one that springs to mind is BioCafe – and those that have visited in the past will know exactly why that is.

Not only are the dishes visually striking, but the combination of flavours on offer is enough to make anyone’s mouth water.

Choose from porridge, open sandwiches, smoothie bowls, waffles, soup, and much more.

Address: BioCafe, 39, Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen, AB25 1NQ

Corner Tree Cafe

One of the impressive eateries under the Watermelon Catering brand, Corner Tree Cafe has a lot to offer those after gluten-free grub.

Offering breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea, all the food is prepared daily including freshly baked croissants and homemade traybakes.

But I’d recommend opting for a gluten-free pancake stack. ‍Toppings include bacon and maple syrup, fruit and maple syrup, Nutella and fresh berries, and Lotus Biscoff crumb and Biscoff spread.

Address: 3 Whitehall Road, Aberdeen, AB25 2PP

Foodstory

From morning to evening, the dedicated team at Foodstory serves food for all dietary requirements – including gluten-free, of course.

They also brew tasty coffee, so not only will you struggle to whittle down what treat or dish you would like to indulge in, but also your drink of choice.

Address: 11-15 Thistle Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1XZ

Bonobo Cafe

While Bonobo Cafe offers a wide range of completely vegan products in both its cafe and shop, a number of these items are also free from gluten.

Whether it’s a fry-up, croissant, smoothie bowl or delicious salad, you’re sure to leave the cafe feeling satisfied.

Remember to snap a pic of your chosen treat too, given how Instagrammable they all are…

Address: 73-75 Skene Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1QD

Cafe Ahoy

Cafe Ahoy is undoubtedly one of the city’s most popular cafes, serving brunch, lunch, smoothies and milkshakes.

And to top it all off, it’s dog-friendly, so you can tuck into tasty food and drinks alongside your furry companion.

Their gluten-free breakfast is definitely a dish to sample, comprising bacon, a hash brown, mushrooms, tomatoes, eggs, gluten-free toast and beans.

Address: Inspire Building, Beach Boulevard, Aberdeen, AB24 5HP

The Tartan Pig Coffee House

If you’re yet to visit The Tartan Pig Coffee House, it should definitely be on your radar.

Inside you’ll find quality coffee and tea and a huge selection of fresh produce – just ask a member of the team which items are gluten-free, and you’ll be good to go.

Address: Address: 34 Hollybank Place, Aberdeen, AB11 6XS

