The 6 best gluten-free takeaway options in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eateries across Aberdeen are continuing to add more tempting sweet and savoury items to their menus that are free from gluten.

But for those of you unaware of where to venture for these items, which vary from home bakes to full-cooked breakfasts, I have pulled together a list of top places to visit to get your fix swiftly.

Please be aware that the gluten-free products offered at these eateries change daily, so ask your server to point them out if you’re unsure.

BioCafe

When I think of cafes in the city offering gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian and raw treats, the first one that springs to mind is BioCafe – and those that have visited in the past will know exactly why that is.

Not only are the dishes visually striking, but the combination of flavours on offer is enough to make anyone’s mouth water.

Choose from porridge, open sandwiches, smoothie bowls, waffles, soup, and much more.

Address: BioCafe, 39, Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen, AB25 1NQ

Corner Tree Cafe

One of the impressive eateries under the Watermelon Catering brand, Corner Tree Cafe has a lot to offer those after gluten-free grub.

Offering breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea, all the food is prepared daily including freshly baked croissants and homemade traybakes.

But I’d recommend opting for a gluten-free pancake stack. ‍Toppings include bacon and maple syrup, fruit and maple syrup, Nutella and fresh berries, and Lotus Biscoff crumb and Biscoff spread.

Address: 3 Whitehall Road, Aberdeen, AB25 2PP

Foodstory

From morning to evening, the dedicated team at Foodstory serves food for all dietary requirements – including gluten-free, of course.

They also brew tasty coffee, so not only will you struggle to whittle down what treat or dish you would like to indulge in, but also your drink of choice.

Address: 11-15 Thistle Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1XZ

Bonobo Cafe

While Bonobo Cafe offers a wide range of completely vegan products in both its cafe and shop, a number of these items are also free from gluten.

Whether it’s a fry-up, croissant, smoothie bowl or delicious salad, you’re sure to leave the cafe feeling satisfied.

Remember to snap a pic of your chosen treat too, given how Instagrammable they all are…

Address: 73-75 Skene Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1QD

Cafe Ahoy

Cafe Ahoy is undoubtedly one of the city’s most popular cafes, serving brunch, lunch, smoothies and milkshakes.

And to top it all off, it’s dog-friendly, so you can tuck into tasty food and drinks alongside your furry companion.

Their gluten-free breakfast is definitely a dish to sample, comprising bacon, a hash brown, mushrooms, tomatoes, eggs, gluten-free toast and beans.

Address: Inspire Building, Beach Boulevard, Aberdeen, AB24 5HP

The Tartan Pig Coffee House

If you’re yet to visit The Tartan Pig Coffee House, it should definitely be on your radar.

Inside you’ll find quality coffee and tea and a huge selection of fresh produce – just ask a member of the team which items are gluten-free, and you’ll be good to go.

Address: Address: 34 Hollybank Place, Aberdeen, AB11 6XS

For more listicles…