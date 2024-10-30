5 best places to enjoy pizza in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

5 best places to enjoy pizza in Aberdeenshire

There are plenty of choices for great pizza in Aberdeenshire. Here are some of my favourite spots.

A cheese pull of pizza from The Gaff in Ellon, Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A cheese pull of pizza from The Gaff in Ellon, Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Looking for the best place to enjoy pizza in Aberdeenshire? We’ve got you covered.

Have a read of our guide to some of the best pizza on offer in Aberdeenshire, with everything from curry or Bovril pizza, to old favourites like pepperoni or Hawaiian.

1. Big Manny’s Pizza

Aberdeen “pizza kings” Big Manny’s serve some amazing crispy pizzas in both the city and Aberdeenshire.

You can try out the pizzas from their Stonehaven spot from 12-9pm every day (10pm at the weekends).

While they have typical pizza choices like pepperoni (Roni) or plain cheese (Cheesus chrust), their menu is full of quirky, creative pizza toppings.

The Roni pizza from Big Manny's Pizza in aberdeen
The Roni pizza from Big Manny’s Pizza. Image: Big Manny’s Pizza.

One of their most popular options is the Bombay Bigboi 2.0 curry pizza.

This pizza has a masala base, and is topped with tandoori chicken, mozzarella, red onions and fresh green chillies.

Or you could try the Philly cheesesteak pizza, which is topped with shaved steak, white onions, green peppers, mushroom, a Philly-style cheese sauce drizzle, and is finished with crispy onions and black pepper.

Address: Unit 2 Redcloak Dr, Stonehaven AB39 2XJ

2. Haydn’s Woodfired Pizza

This mobile pizza business serves up woodfired pizzas in the city and Aberdeenshire.

They cater for both private and public events.

Their sizeable menu includes plenty of variety, including classics like margherita and pepperoni.

one of the best pizzas in Aberdeenshire
Crispy woodfired pizza. Image: Haydn’s Woodfired Pizza.

Or you can try the BBQ chicken, ham and pineapple or halloumi pizza.

The Texas forever pizza is topped with spicy chicken breast marinated in Frank’s hot sauce, mozzarella, spring onions and a blue cheese drizzle.

There’s also the American deli pizza, with pepperoni, salami, spiced beef and an optional mustard drizzle.

Address: Newmachar, Aberdeenshire.

3. Forest Farm The Organic Dairy

This Aberdeenshire spot serves up some delicious pizza – and some equally amazing gelato.

The family-run business Forest Farm The Organic Dairy have several 12″ pizzas to choose from.

The pepperoni pizza is made with organic tomato, gooey mozzarella and peperoni, topped with basil and parmigiano reggiano.

The pepperoni pizza from Forest Farm The Organic Dairy, one of the best in Aberdeenshire
The pepperoni pizza from Forest Farm The Organic Dairy. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.

Or if you’re a fan of some heat, you could try the Diavola.

This pizza has fresh chilli, creamy burrata, and green pesto, with the spice coming from nduja picante and spianata calabrese.

You could be controversial and try their Hawaiian pizza, topped with fresh pineapple and local ham.

Address: Kinellar, Aberdeen AB21 0SH

4. The Gaff

If you’re on the hunt for tasty pizza in Aberdeenshire, you should definitely visit The Gaff in Ellon.

This pizza spot in Neil Ross Square serves a New York margherita, pepperoni, calzones and much more.

The Ellon pizza joint also serves up a Bovril pizza, which scored highly on The Press and Journal’s review earlier this year.

The Bovril pizza from The Gaff, Ellon.
The Bovril pizza from The Gaff, Ellon. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

They are also known for their amazing sides.

The Gaff serves up arancini, dough balls, garlic pizza bread and cheesy garlic pizza bread.

Their carbonara suppli – carbonara stuffed with fresh mozzarella, coated in panko breadcrumbs and deep fried – is another favourite.

At the moment, their seasonal specials include dishes like pumpkin mozzarella sticks and pizzas topped with pumpkin puree.

Address: 27 Bridge St, Ellon AB41 9AA

5. Pizza Box Scotland

This horse box serves up woodfired pizza around Aberdeenshire.

While you can book it for weddings, festivals and other events, the Pizza Box also sets up in Insch, Daviot, Balmedie, Drumoak and most weekends.

The menu includes the margherita, pepperoni or Hawaiian pizza.

They also serve up a fajita pizza, which is a margherita topped with chicken, peppers and onions and a drizzle of sour cream. Yum!

The Greek feast
The Greek feast pizza. Image: Pizza Box Scotland.

Another pizza on their menu is the Greek feast: this veggie option combines sundried tomatoes, olives, feta and green pesto.

Finally, there’s the Billy Goat pizza, which is topped with Goat’s cheese, shaved beetroot, red onion and chilli jam.

Address: Inverurie, Aberdeenshire 

What is your go-to place for pizza in Aberdeenshire? Let us know in the comments below.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Places like Ferryhill Community Centre deserve to be protected, writes Colin Farquhar.
Colin Farquhar: Ferryhill Community Centre is a lifeline in area I love - we…
Strichen locals at the White Horse Hotel after Alex Salmond's funeral.
Inside the village pub as Strichen gathers to toast Alex Salmond on day of…
James Watt and Georgia Toffolo.
Eye-watering cost of Toff's engagement ring 'revealed' - as she celebrates in Aberdeenshire with…
2
Odyssey FR70
Two hours adrift: Flare saved Fraserburgh trawler crew stranded on life raft in North…
Rosemount businesses speak out about impact of roadworks.
Rosemount deli warns roadworks could be 'financially devastating'
3
Missing person found.
Missing man, 71, last seen in Methlick traced
A96 at Craibstone. Image: Google Maps.
Drivers warned as A96 westbound at Craibstone roundabout to be closed for three hours
Joshua Parkinson has been jailed for a second time at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Claims paedophile prisoner phoned girl while in HMP Grampian
Aberdeenshire farmer Ben Lowe
North-east pig farming pair among 24 new Nuffield Scholars
Newtonhill Road in Newtonhill will not get any extra Christmas lights this year. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Hopes for a bright Christmas dimmed in Newtonhill lights row

Conversation