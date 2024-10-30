5 best places to enjoy pizza in Aberdeenshire

Looking for the best place to enjoy pizza in Aberdeenshire? We’ve got you covered.

Have a read of our guide to some of the best pizza on offer in Aberdeenshire, with everything from curry or Bovril pizza, to old favourites like pepperoni or Hawaiian.

1. Big Manny’s Pizza

Aberdeen “pizza kings” Big Manny’s serve some amazing crispy pizzas in both the city and Aberdeenshire.

You can try out the pizzas from their Stonehaven spot from 12-9pm every day (10pm at the weekends).

While they have typical pizza choices like pepperoni (Roni) or plain cheese (Cheesus chrust), their menu is full of quirky, creative pizza toppings.

One of their most popular options is the Bombay Bigboi 2.0 curry pizza.

This pizza has a masala base, and is topped with tandoori chicken, mozzarella, red onions and fresh green chillies.

Or you could try the Philly cheesesteak pizza, which is topped with shaved steak, white onions, green peppers, mushroom, a Philly-style cheese sauce drizzle, and is finished with crispy onions and black pepper.

Address: Unit 2 Redcloak Dr, Stonehaven AB39 2XJ

2. Haydn’s Woodfired Pizza

This mobile pizza business serves up woodfired pizzas in the city and Aberdeenshire.

They cater for both private and public events.

Their sizeable menu includes plenty of variety, including classics like margherita and pepperoni.

Or you can try the BBQ chicken, ham and pineapple or halloumi pizza.

The Texas forever pizza is topped with spicy chicken breast marinated in Frank’s hot sauce, mozzarella, spring onions and a blue cheese drizzle.

There’s also the American deli pizza, with pepperoni, salami, spiced beef and an optional mustard drizzle.

Address: Newmachar, Aberdeenshire.

3. Forest Farm The Organic Dairy

This Aberdeenshire spot serves up some delicious pizza – and some equally amazing gelato.

The family-run business Forest Farm The Organic Dairy have several 12″ pizzas to choose from.

The pepperoni pizza is made with organic tomato, gooey mozzarella and peperoni, topped with basil and parmigiano reggiano.

Or if you’re a fan of some heat, you could try the Diavola.

This pizza has fresh chilli, creamy burrata, and green pesto, with the spice coming from nduja picante and spianata calabrese.

You could be controversial and try their Hawaiian pizza, topped with fresh pineapple and local ham.

Address: Kinellar, Aberdeen AB21 0SH

4. The Gaff

If you’re on the hunt for tasty pizza in Aberdeenshire, you should definitely visit The Gaff in Ellon.

This pizza spot in Neil Ross Square serves a New York margherita, pepperoni, calzones and much more.

The Ellon pizza joint also serves up a Bovril pizza, which scored highly on The Press and Journal’s review earlier this year.

They are also known for their amazing sides.

The Gaff serves up arancini, dough balls, garlic pizza bread and cheesy garlic pizza bread.

Their carbonara suppli – carbonara stuffed with fresh mozzarella, coated in panko breadcrumbs and deep fried – is another favourite.

At the moment, their seasonal specials include dishes like pumpkin mozzarella sticks and pizzas topped with pumpkin puree.

Address: 27 Bridge St, Ellon AB41 9AA

5. Pizza Box Scotland

This horse box serves up woodfired pizza around Aberdeenshire.

While you can book it for weddings, festivals and other events, the Pizza Box also sets up in Insch, Daviot, Balmedie, Drumoak and most weekends.

The menu includes the margherita, pepperoni or Hawaiian pizza.

They also serve up a fajita pizza, which is a margherita topped with chicken, peppers and onions and a drizzle of sour cream. Yum!

Another pizza on their menu is the Greek feast: this veggie option combines sundried tomatoes, olives, feta and green pesto.

Finally, there’s the Billy Goat pizza, which is topped with Goat’s cheese, shaved beetroot, red onion and chilli jam.

Address: Inverurie, Aberdeenshire

What is your go-to place for pizza in Aberdeenshire? Let us know in the comments below.