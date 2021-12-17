6 local places to enjoy hot Christmas drinks this year in the north

An error occurred. Please try again.

With Christmas just around the corner, a range of local cafes and coffee houses are spreading festive cheer by releasing a range of seasonal hot drinks.

To keep you warm this winter, the food and drink team have put together a list of local places offering festive hot drinks including hot chocolates, teas and coffees.

From a candy cane mocha to a winter spiced samurai latte, there’s plenty to enjoy.

Here is a list of the local cafes and restaurants in the north-east and north that are offering hot Christmas drinks.

Cartoos Grill House & Desserts – Aberdeen

With their Christmas decorations decking out the whole venue, the Cartoos Grill House & Desserts in Aberdeen are offering three different flavours of hot Christmas drinks.

As well as a traditional black forest hot chocolate, Cartoos is serving a pumpkin spiced latte and winter spiced samurai latte, too.

They priced from £3.15.

These Christmas drinks are part of a wider Christmas drinks menu containing a mixture of festive cocktails including a candy canetini, The Grinch and Christmas mimosas for customers to enjoy.

Address: 3-9 Esplanade, Aberdeen, AB24 5NS

Cafe Ahoy – Aberdeen

Located on the Beach Boulevard, Cafe Ahoy in Aberdeen is also serving up their take on a festive drinks.

This includes a cinnamon latte, an After Eight mocha and a Baileys hot chocolate ice cream float for adults.

These are the perfect drinks to accompany some of the many festive bakes Cafe Ahoy have to offer during the festive period.

Address: Inspire Building, Beach Boulevard, Aberdeen, AB24 5HP

Festive treat for each hand 🤭😍We’ve got our festive drinks ready: 🍫 Baileys Hot Chocolate Ice Cream Float 🕗 After… Posted by Cafe Ahoy on Friday, 10 December 2021

Books and Beans – Aberdeen

Keeping it simple yet delicious this year is Books and Beans, located on Belmont Street in Aberdeen.

Serving up a candy cane mocha this hot drink is accompanied by a candy cane sweet for all to enjoy.

If you are looking for a coffee shop to relax, read a book, and enjoy a festive drink, this is just the place.

Address: 22 Belmont Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1JH



The Highlander Cafe Bus – Aberdeen

Award-winning venue The Highlander Cafe Bus is providing a very different style of festive drinks this Christmas, with their not-so-traditional latte options.

With options including caramel Biscoff, matcha, beetroot and turmeric lattes this bus cafe has a range of options to tickle your taste buds. There’s also a few festive specials available, too.

As well as these they offer festive sweet treats, ice cream milkshakes and more.

Address: Beach Esplanade, Aberdeen, AB24 5EN

The Pier – Aberdeen

Looking for a festive drink with a view? The Pier at the beach front in Aberdeen is offering three festive drinks to tuck into.

This includes a candy cane hot chocolate, a toffee nut latte and if you are looking for a cool (and alcoholic) alternative, why not try their Amaretto espresso martini.

Served with a penguin sweet on top, these drinks are the perfect treat to enjoy this season.

Address: Esplanade Sea Beach, Aberdeen, AB24 5NS

Toffee Nut Lattes 🤤 Whether it’s a fine walk on the beach, a family brunch or a treat at home we’ve got your back 👊🏼🌊 🍴 Walk in tables 🛵 Deliveroo 🧋 Takeaway See you soon! Posted by The Pier on Saturday, 11 December 2021

Simpsons Garden Centre – Inverness

Offering more than just tips on how to care for your Christmas tree, the team Simpsons Garden Centre in Inverness are serving up two festive drinks in their restaurant.

Indulge with a toasted marshmallow hot chocolate or alternatively a festive popcorn latte.

Enjoy these with a mixture of baked goods available including fresh cakes, tray bakes, biscuits and regular bake specials.

Address: Culloden Road, Inverness, IV2 5BA

Starbucks or Costa?

If you’re after convenience and are heading to a Costa or Starbucks drive-thru, then we know just what to, and not to, order.

Food and drink journalists Karla Sinclair and Julia Bryce took to the roads of Aberdeen to taste test some of the different festive options available.

From the festive hot drinks to their baked goods and turkey sandwiches, they reveal what is, and isn’t, worth spending your money on.

You can find out which brand prevailed in their latest video.

