I review five Aberdeen rowies: Which was my favourite?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

I review five Aberdeen rowies: Which was my favourite?

I tried a range of rowies in Aberdeen, and rated them on flavour and texture, and ranked them from best to worst.

Food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner tried five local butteries to see which comes out on top.
Food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner tried five local butteries to see which comes out on top.
By Joanna Bremner

I grew up in Aberdeenshire, and have tried many a rowie in my time. But I’ve never fully stopped to consider what makes a great rowie – or buttery.

So I headed out in Aberdeen to try a range of different rowies, to find out which I like the best.

  • I rank these from first to last at the bottom of this article. 

The salty treat is synonymous with Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, and whether you call it a buttery or a rowie, you’ll likely have fond memories of these.

My grandad is partial to a rowie topped with marmalade, which I thought was pretty horrendous growing up.

But everyone enjoys these differently.

To keep things fair, I tried each of these rowies without a topping, and untoasted…

1. J G Ross

The first rowie I tried on my review is an Aberdeen staple. There are several J G Ross bakeries in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, and their rowies are available in many corner shops.

I was able to easily find a packet of four JG Ross rowies from a corner shop in Aberdeen for £2.

A buttery made by bakery J G Ross.

These were nice and salty, but a bit too soft for me.

I prefer there to be some more crispiness in a rowie.

Price: 50p each.

Flavour: 3.5/5

Texture: 2.5/5

2. The Bread Guy

Next up on my Aberdeen butteries review was The Bread Guy. I’ve driven by the bakery on Great Northern Road dozens of times.

It was my first time stepping inside, and the woman who served me was incredibly friendly and chatty.

There were lots of rowies to choose from, and I walked out quite happily with it in my wee brown bag.

A buttery from The Bread Guy.

They looked great, and when pulled apart there was a perfect crispy texture.

Though sadly, the taste was not for me with this one.

Price: 50p each.

Flavour: 1/5

Texture: 4/5

3. Vegan Bay Baker

This Ellon bakery has shops both in Aberdeen city and the shire.

I visited the Castle Street shop, very unsure what I would make of a vegan buttery.

A buttery from Vegan Bay Baker, Aberdeen.

But wow.

This was delightful, with a great fluffy texture on the side, and crispy, flaky exterior.

The taste was salty but not overly so.

Colour me impressed.

Price: 55p each

Flavour: 4/5

Texture: 4/5

4. The Bread Maker

Found on Rosemount Viaduct, this bakery and coffee house is a cosy space absolutely packed with delicious bakes.

Other items caught my eye, including a gleaming focaccia.

A buttery from The Bread Maker which I tried on my Aberdeen rowie review.

The Bread Maker buttery was delicious. A very golden brown colour, as opposed to some paler ones I’ve seen elsewhere.

It’s crunchy, and has a nice bite to it. There’s also some chewiness in some places which I quite enjoyed.

Price: 4 butteries for £2.70 (approximately 68p each)

Flavour: 4/5

Texture: 5/5

5. Murdoch Allan

Next up on my Aberdeen butteries review, I picked up some Murdoch Allan ones from Sainsbury’s.

I found these to be quite soft too, without much bite.

A rowie from Murdoch Allan.

The flavour was a little lacking too, but maybe with a heaped helping of butter on top it would have been more pleasant.

Price: 35p each

Flavour: 2.5/5

Texture: 2/5

Aberdeen rowies review – I rank from best to worst:

The rowies I tried on my Aberdeen rowie review.
  1. The Bread Maker
  2. Vegan Bay Baker
  3. J G Ross
  4. The Bread Guy
  5. Murdoch Allan

Read more about Aberdeen’s favourite treat below:

Conversation