5 of the best places to enjoy Chinese food in Aberdeen

If you have a craving for Chinese food, you will find plenty of choice in Aberdeen.

Sometimes nothing tickles your fancy more than a hot, spicy dish served with care, and that’s what you’ll get at these Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Aberdeen.

Here are some of my favourites in the city.

Taste of Hong Kong

This Cantonese restaurant, tucked away down a side street off of Union Street, serves sizeable portions.

The service is excellent and the staff are friendly, too.

The menu at Taste of Hong Kong includes hearty, warming dishes like chicken and sweetcorn soup.

Or if you’re a fan of heat – and seafood – you could try the salt and pepper calamari.

The restaurant also serves some surprising (but tasty) desserts, including French toast and a homemade swiss roll.

Address: 28 Adelphi, Aberdeen AB11 5BL

Manchurian

This is another popular Aberdeen Chinese restaurant, and it has a sit-in or takeaway menu.

The restaurant is often bustling with customers, but the staff are attentive and serve you quickly.

Their takeaway menu includes dishes like salt and chilli squid, pancake rolls, kung po chicken and lots more.

There are also a range of warming soups on the menu, perfect for this grey weather.

The soups at Manchurian include won ton soup, hot and sour soup, chicken and noodle soup, mixed vegetable soup and more.

Address: 136 Causewayend, Aberdeen AB25 3TN

New East

This Chinese and Thai takeaway is well-loved by folk in Bucksburn, Dyce and beyond.

The satay chicken on skewers from the Sclattie Park takeaway is particularly delicious, with moist, tender chunks of chicken bathed in a thick peanut sauce.

The menu also includes old favourites like sweet and sour chicken Cantonese style and sesame prawn toast.

This takeaway always serves you quickly, and the prices are reasonable too.

Address: Unit 6 Sclattie Park, Bucksburn, Aberdeen AB21 9QL

Siam Cottage

This restaurant on Castle Street serves both Thai and Chinese cuisine, and has been praised for its authentic dishes.

The starters on offer include the king prawn delight, which consists of lightly battered butterflied king prawns, served in a creamy, nutty sauce.

The steamed handmade wontons from Siam Cottage also went down a treat on a P&J restaurant review last year.

Address: 13 Castle St, Aberdeen AB11 5BQ

Slow Boat

This Holburn Street takeaway is another reliable favourite for great Chinese food in Aberdeen.

They of course serve crispy aromatic duck for a starter, as well as vegetable spring rolls, honey spare ribs, and more.

For fans of salt and chilli chips, you’ll be pleased to see that these feature on the menu.

The takeaway also serves honey chilli chicken, chicken and sweetcorn soup and tofu with black bean sauce.

Address: 170 Holburn St, Aberdeen AB10 6DA

What’s your favourite place for Chinese food in Aberdeen?