Prep on the Kerb: Aberdeen street food vendor unveils new meal prep business

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen street food vendor and event caterer Cafe on the Kerb now has its own sister business specialising in prepped, calorie-counted meals.

Gaynor Barrie, from Cove, launched Cafe on the Kerb less than 12 months ago and has already set out to become a multiple business owner.

Launching Prep on the Kerb this month, it offers customers a variety of fresh dishes, including breakfasts, mains, sides and snacks, prepared at Cafe on the Kerb’s location on Wellington Circle, in Altens, as well as Gaynor’s home.

Gaynor will also be collaborating with local personal trainer, Paul Hosie, to offer his clients high-quality dishes.

Prep on the Kerb

Family-run firm Cafe on the Kerb has catered for events at Milton of Crathes, Haddo House and Pittodrie Stadium, to name a few, serving everything from breakfast rolls, hot dogs and burgers to salad boxes, teas and coffees.

Gaynor’s daughter Lisa, who works in recruitment with EnerMech, has helped with this side of the business from the outset.

But it was her son, Nicky, that inspired the development of Prep on the Kerb.

Gaynor said: “This is something I’ve always been very interested in with my son training in Muay Thai.

“We launched this month so it’s still very early days for us, and we are always tweaking our menus and learning as we go.”

The current menu features a range of smoothies, breakfast and lunch dishes, and sides and snacks with prices ranging from £2.75-5.50.

This includes:

Egg, plum tomato, spinach and cheese omelette

Greek yoghurt with banana, blueberries honey and cinnamon

Dorito chicken breast served with sweet potato slices

Chicken pesto pasta

Tortilla wrap filled with egg white, cheese and salsa

Seasoned sweet potato fries

The calorie information can be found alongside each product on the Prep on the Kerb website, while the protein, carb and fat content is available for the main dishes.

How does it work?

After placing an order on the website, customers can collect their items from noon to 6pm on Wednesdays and Sundays at Cafe on the Kerb.

Each dish has a three-day use by date so with two collections weekly, it allows people to “plan ahead.”

Customers are asked to query for allergens, however all meals are labelled accordingly.

Gaynor added: “Having had to educate myself on Natasha’s Law, which came into force in October, there’s been a lot to take in and I’ve not wanted to rush things.

“In the future we plan on having meals at different pickup points, and hope to work with Aberdeen Combat Centre.”

The business owner is also set to work alongside personal trainer, Paul Hosie, to offer his clients a unique service.

“I’m really excited and privileged to be working alongside Paul,” she said.

“He is launching eight-week meal prep plans, the first of which I will be involved in. It starts on Friday April 1.

“The plan is that his clients log a code into my website and they will gain access to the menu. They can then choose all or some of the meals and I cook them ready for delivery and/or collection.

“We chose Wednesdays and Sundays so that the meals will always be fresh.”

The horizon

While all meals will be made at Cafe on the Kerb, which is operating a delivery only service from 8am to 2pm, for the time being, Gaynor believes the van will soon be outgrown if all goes to plan.

She said: “Offering delivery only is a very temporary measure until local offices have staff back in them full-time.

“I will then be serving kerbside again from 8am to 2pm.

“My event list this year is very impressive. It’s what I do best and my menu is really quite exciting, but all will be revealed soon.

“All our food is prepared in the van or my home, which I have recently added to my license. However, I do expect I’m going to be looking for my own commercial kitchen in the future.”

For more information, visit www.preponthekerb.com

For more from food and drink…