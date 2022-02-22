Beautiful Cults home with steam room and sauna could be yours for £600k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Beautiful Cults home with steam room and sauna could be yours for £600k

By Rosemary Lowne
February 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
Attractive abode: This detached Cults home has been beautifully refurbished over the past 18 months.
Attractive abode: This detached Cults home has been beautifully refurbished over the past 18 months.

This exceptional detached family home in Cults is the epitome of luxury open-plan living.

With four bedrooms, three reception rooms as well as a gym, sauna, steam room, music room, balcony and a beautiful raised decking area at the back, Brooklinn House is sure to impress.

Nestled within the sought after suburb of Cults, in the west of Aberdeen, the plush property is within walking distance of shops, cafes and local schools while the city centre is only four miles away.

It was nine years ago when Lisa Blacklaw and her husband Alan, who are both retired, first set eyes on the stunning property.

Beautiful home: Lisa Blacklaw and her husband Alan have completely refurbished their fabulous four-bedroom home in Cults. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

“We were first attracted to the location as the property is so close to Cults Tennis Club, North Deeside Line as well as local stores and coffee shops,” said Lisa.

“The back garden was also beautifully done and the burn flowing at the bottom of the garden created a serene atmosphere.”

Open-plan family room, dining room and kitchen

Inside, first impressions are excellent as an attractive vestibule leads into a bright entrance hall complete with a modern cloakroom.

The hallway flows into the bright open plan family room/dining room and kitchen with bi-folding doors leading out to a balcony.

Perfect for entertaining, this delightful space has a family sitting area with a recessed entertainment wall and a dining area with a corner wood burning stove.

Make yourself at home: Relax in style in this superb open plan living space.

“We have just completed a top to bottom house improvement project that focused on maximising the live-in potential of the property,” said Lisa.

Cooking is taken care of in the state-of-the-art kitchen complete with breakfast bar and plenty of storage space, while a utility room with a storage cupboard is adjacent to the kitchen.

“It is a super house to socialise in as the upstairs space allows our whole family to enjoy playing games, eating, drinking and having a lovely time,” said Lisa.

Fine dining: You’ll never want to eat out again with this modern kitchen/dining area.

Steam room and sauna

Also on this level is the large master bedroom with walk-in dressing room and built-in wardrobes, as well as a stylish en suite bathroom with walk-in steam shower and jacuzzi bath.

“For our master bedroom we created a walk-in wardrobe with en suite that includes a steam room – our most utilised luxury,” said Lisa.

“We also opened up the stairwell and installed two velux windows to improve the lighting upstairs and downstairs.”

Hot property: The sauna is the perfect place to unwind after a long day.

Music room

Downstairs, there is a music room which could be transformed into a further snug or play room.

Also impressive is the sitting room where leafy woodland views can be savoured from the large picture window.

This space is great for entertaining, especially in the summer when you can open the bi-folding doors out onto the raised decking terrace.

Grab the popcorn: This room was made for family movie nights.

Four bedrooms

Three further bedrooms are located on this level including a double bedroom with built-in wardrobes and an en suite shower room, a further double bedroom and the fourth bedroom with built-in wardrobes which is currently used as a gym.

Completing the accommodation is the modern shower room with sauna.

Duvet day: The cosy bedrooms will make getting up tough.

Beautiful garden

It’s not only inside the property that the couple have transformed, they have also created a fabulous back garden, too.

The raised decking is ideal for outdoor entertaining while the glass balustrades create an uninterrupted view of the surrounding leafy woodland setting and the calm sounds of the Cults Burn.

Peace and tranquility: The garden is a sanctuary like no other.

Wonderful location

Asked what she thinks will appeal most to buyers, Lisa said: “In summer, the garden is a sun trap and is very private.

“It’s fully enclosed to keep children and pets safe.

Balcony views: The stunning garden is where Lisa and Alan love to relax with their two dogs. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

“There is also a peacefulness about the house as you can hear the sound of the burn just outside the boundary of the lower garden and can enjoy the beauty of the trees through the seasons.

“The fact that the house is so close to shops, schools, places of outstanding beauty and seventeen minutes to the city centre and to the airport is great.

“There is also a lovely community feel in Cults as the locals are very friendly.”

Sun trap: Soak up the sun on the beautiful balcony.

Although sad that they will be saying goodbye to their wonderful home as they prepare to downsize, Lisa and Alan are happy in the knowledge that it will bring joy to another family.

“Our house has been such a joy for us, especially since we made the alterations and added all the luxuries we had dreamed of,” said Lisa.

“We will also miss the location, being close to lovely local stores and being able to pop into the city with ease.

“We will always have fond memories of our time here, and are pleased that the house will give the next family a comfortable life in Cults.”

New chapter: Lisa and Alan have put their charming home on the market as they prepare to downsize. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

To book a viewing

Brooklinn House, Den of Cults, Cults, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £600,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Galbraith on 01224 860 710 or check out their website www.galbraithgroup.com

