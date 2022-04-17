Sweet treats: No-bake Easter nests are fun food for all the family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sweet treats: No-bake Easter nests are fun food for all the family

By Brian Stormont
April 17, 2022, 6:00 am
The Easter nests.

We love these Easter nests with Cacao Boost which gives them a delicious chocolate-caramel flavour.

These no-bake goodies are also a lot of fun for all of the family to make together.

Little ones will have a blast decorating them with creme eggs, mini eggs, or any Easter treats they like. However, there is an element to this recipe method that uses a pan on heat, so be sure to either oversee this element, or do it for them.

The peanut butter is an amazing addition, good luck stopping at just one!

No-bake Easter nests

Makes 9

The Easter nests.

Ingredients

  • 125g peanut butter
  • 75ml maple or agave syrup
  • 60g coconut oil
  • 4 tbsp Cacao Boost
  • 88g shredded wheat (4 biscuits)
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 1 packet of mini chocolate eggs or creme eggs

Method

  1. Line a baking tray with baking paper and set aside.
  2. In a small pan combine the peanut butter, syrup, salt and coconut oil
    and place over a low heat until combined. Once melted together, stir in the Cacao Boost and shredded wheat.
  3. Scoop out a tablespoon of the mixture and place on to a baking tray, then use the back of a spoon to mould into a nest shape.
  4. Place in the fridge to set for at least 30 minutes.
  5. Once set, top with the chocolate eggs and enjoy. We topped a batch with mini eggs and another batch with creme eggs.

