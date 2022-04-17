Sweet treats: No-bake Easter nests are fun food for all the family

We love these Easter nests with Cacao Boost which gives them a delicious chocolate-caramel flavour.
These no-bake goodies are also a lot of fun for all of the family to make together.
Little ones will have a blast decorating them with creme eggs, mini eggs, or any Easter treats they like. However, there is an element to this recipe method that uses a pan on heat, so be sure to either oversee this element, or do it for them.
The peanut butter is an amazing addition, good luck stopping at just one!
No-bake Easter nests
Makes 9
Ingredients
- 125g peanut butter
- 75ml maple or agave syrup
- 60g coconut oil
- 4 tbsp Cacao Boost
- 88g shredded wheat (4 biscuits)
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 packet of mini chocolate eggs or creme eggs
Method
- Line a baking tray with baking paper and set aside.
- In a small pan combine the peanut butter, syrup, salt and coconut oil
and place over a low heat until combined. Once melted together, stir in the Cacao Boost and shredded wheat.
- Scoop out a tablespoon of the mixture and place on to a baking tray, then use the back of a spoon to mould into a nest shape.
- Place in the fridge to set for at least 30 minutes.
- Once set, top with the chocolate eggs and enjoy. We topped a batch with mini eggs and another batch with creme eggs.