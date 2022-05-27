Did our order at Chilli Flames in Aberdeen go down in a blaze of glory? By Karla Sinclair May 27, 2022, 5:00 pm 0 comments [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Drive-Thru Diners Video Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team Food and Drink 6 must-visit stalls to grab food on-the-go at Taste of Grampian May 28, 20220 Premium Content Farming Charcuterie from a farm in the Highlands? Yes that’s right May 28, 20220 Food and Drink ‘There is so much to do here besides whisky’: A Speyside and Moray food tour with mountain taxis, giant rabbits… and a dram May 28, 20220 More from the Press and Journal ScotRail scraps additional late-night services for tomorrow George Mitchell embarks on An Awfully Big Adventure Cove Rangers Championship stat pack: What lies in store for League One champions Appeal launched to find missing Banchory man Richard May Nature Watch: Young salmon embark upon journey into the unknown 6 must-visit stalls to grab food on-the-go at Taste of Grampian Premium Content
Conversation