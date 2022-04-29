Golden Grill: Does the new street food van in Bridge of Don do justice to Greek cuisine?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What do you get when two friends with shared passions for business and Scottish and Greek cuisine assemble? In this case, you get Golden Grill.

Recently opening its hatch in the Bridge of Don Industrial Estate, on Silverburn Crescent, the street food van offers Greek and Scottish-inspired scran.

Both business partners, Spiros and Lefki, have years of experience behind them and a passion for local produce and high-quality ingredients.

Keen to ensure the menu combines both cuisines, customers at Golden Grill will find everything from a classic 6oz Angus Beef burger and chicken goujons to pork gyros and Greek-inspired burgers.

The offering caught Julia and I’s attention from the outset, so we headed out for a well-earned foodie pitstop to sample it for ourselves.

However, you can also order the dishes via Just Eat.

The order:

The results

So, did our dishes from Golden Grill receive gold stars, or fall as flat as a pita bread?

Burger Greek pita pizza

Have you ever stumbled across a burger pita pizza before? I certainly hadn’t, so when we spotted the item on Golden Grill’s menu we knew it had to be ordered.

Comprising a pita bread base, tomato sauce, grated cheese, sliced 6oz Angus burger and onions, this pizza was a triumph in my eyes.

The base was pillowy soft yet sturdy, the tomato sauce was tangy, the cheese was creamy (and there was plenty of it), but I can’t fail to mention the burger.

Juicy and flavourful, it had been grilled to perfection. I would have happily devoured the entire pizza myself, but I don’t think Julia would have been best pleased given that she was enjoying it, too.

Presentation

Julia: 4/5

Karla: 3/5

Taste

Julia: 4/5

Karla: 4/5

Halloumi fries

Julia and I are huge lovers of halloumi fries.

That squeak you hear after biting away at the cheese. Its slight saltiness. The crispiness of the coating. We love it all, but know for a fact it’s hard to pull off a decent halloumi fry.

These fries had the squeak and salty kick but lacked on the crispy front. It was a reasonable portion for £4 with six sticks included.

Nevertheless, they looked the part with their enticing golden brown colour and the pair of us ate away at them.

Presentation

Julia: 3/5

Karla: 4/5

Taste

Julia: 3.5/5

Karla: 3.5/5

Gyros monster box

When visiting eateries for our Drive-Thru Diners series, Julia and I attempt to sample as big a variety of their menus as possible.

It’s difficult on occasion, but Golden Grill’s Gyros monster box allowed us to try a number of different dishes and ingredients at once. It’s a great idea that I think more street food businesses should be taking advantage of.

Two Greek pita bread, onions, tomatoes, tzatziki (a yoghurt based cucumber and garlic sauce), pork gyros, chips and paprika are included.

Putting our DIY skills to the test, the pair of us created gyros of our own adding each ingredient. It tasted superb altogether with each item adding a different texture and flavour.

I couldn’t stop complimenting the pork in particular, which was just as (if not more) juicy than our Angus burger.

Presentation

Julia: 3/5

Karla: 3.5/5

Taste

Julia: 4.5/5

Karla: 4.5/5

The Gyros monster box came out on top at Golden Grill, wracking up a score of 15.5/20.

Can you think of any local venues or dishes you would like the Drive-Thru Diners to try?

Fill out our online form below to share your recommendations.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

For more Drive-Thru Diners content…