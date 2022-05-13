Cooking on a Budget: Tuna quesadillas that will add vibrancy to your diet (and kitchen)

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Who doesn’t love colourful, tasty Mexican food?

These tuna quesadillas from Love Seafood are a great option to give you that Mexican fix and they’re ready in no time.

If you like a tuna melt, these should be right up your street! These deliciously cheesy quesadillas are made with tinned tuna – perfect to help you bring on better living.

For those on the hunt for more recipe inspiration, take a look at our full line-up of Cooking on a Budget recipes here.

Tuna quesadillas with sweetcorn salad and pico de gallo

Serves 4

Ingredients

For the sweetcorn salad:

1 small can sweetcorn, drained

1 pepper, deseeded and cut into bite-sized chunks

½ red onion, finely diced

Juice of ½ lime

For the pico de gallo:

4-6 vine-ripe tomatoes (depending on size), roughly chopped

½ red onion, finely diced

Handful fresh coriander leaves, roughly chopped

Pinch of dried chilli flakes

Juice of ½ lime

For the quesadillas:

4 large tortillas

1 large or 2 smaller cans of tuna in spring water, drained and flaked

200g grated cheese eg lighter mozzarella, Cheddar, monterey jack

3 spring onions, finely sliced

Guacamole and sour cream, to serve (optional)

Method

Combine all the ingredients for the sweetcorn salad in a bowl and set aside. Combine all the ingredients for the pico de gallo in a bowl and set aside. For the quesadillas, lay one tortilla in a large non-stick frying pan. Add one quarter of the tuna, cheese and spring onions to one half of the tortilla, then fold the other half of the tortilla over the top so you have a half moon shape. Cook on a medium-high heat for a few minutes, carefully turning over half way through, until you can see the cheese melting. Repeat this process with the remainder of the ingredients to make 4 quesadillas. Slice each quesadilla into wedges and serve straight away with the sweetcorn salad, pico de gallo and guacamole and sour cream (if desired).

For more recipes…