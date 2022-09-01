BrewDog boss hits out at ‘clueless’ government as it closes six bars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

BrewDog boss hits out at ‘clueless’ government as it closes six bars

By Kelly Wilson
September 1, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 1, 2022, 5:23 pm
Brewdog founder James Watt
Brewdog founder James Watt

Brewdog boss James Watt has branded the government “clueless” following the closure of six of its pubs due to rising costs and the energy crisis.

He said the decision was taken because there was “no prospect of any help from a clueless government”.

The founder and chief executive of the company said he believed it would “be simply impossible to get these bars even close to financial viability” in the foreseeable future.

The Peterhead pub was closed on Monday, August 30, after the company said operating the business in the town was no longer “viable”.

Brewdog Bar, Marischal Street, Peterhead. The pub closed on August 30 and all signage removed. Picture by Darrell Benns

Another of it’s north-east bars, the Hop and Anchor in Aberdeen, has also been closed – just three weeks after the Press & Journal revealed it was opening after being shut during Covid.

“Had no choice but to close them”

In a social media post, Mr Watt said the closures come as the hospitality sector faces “sheer ‘rabbit in the headlights’ paralysis of this zombie government” as soaring costs threaten the future of many pubs, restaurants and bars.

He said: “Industry experts estimate that up to a staggering 70% of the UK’s bars, pubs and restaurants could be forced to close due to soaring energy prices and huge cost price increases and unfortunately, we are not exempt from these headwinds.

“Last night we confirmed we were to close six bars around the UK and it is heart-breaking to lose these locations.

“I warned a few weeks ago, costs are rising to such a degree, with no prospect of any help from a clueless government, that these very difficult decisions have to be made.

James Watt pictured within BrewDog brewery, Balmacassie Commercial Park, Ellon,</p> <p>

“It was going to be simply impossible to get these bars even close to financial viability in the foreseeable future.

“We had no choice but to close them. I am so, so happy that due to the strength in other parts of our bar estate, every single person has been offered a role in a separate bar nearby, so there will be no job losses.

“But I pray this is not a sign of things to come. Reality in the hospitality space is starting to bite and bite hard. And the government needs to get a grip, now.”

Closures across the UK

Also shutting its doors is Smithfield Market Arms in London, Hop Hub in Motherwell and its BrewDog bars in Dalston, east London and Old Street, east London.

The spate of closures – both across Scotland and England – comes merely two weeks after the company opened ‘UK’s biggest bar’ near Waterloo Station in London.

The giant 26,500sqft venue has the capacity to hold 1,775 people – with pub-goers claiming the bar has more in common with an airport than a brewery.

It has 60 taps, a spiralling slide, a bowling alley, an ice cream van, ping pong tables, working spaces and even a podcast studio.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra seats to Aberdeen to Dublin flights due to popularity of link
0
Post Thumbnail
OEUK calls for calm amid talk of more North Sea strikes
Readers react to news of Bon Accord Centre going into administration.
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre goes into administration
Iain Baxter is new chief executive of Scotland Food & Drink
Scotland Food & Drink names new chief executive
0
Post Thumbnail
Russell Borthwick: From existential threat to new dawn - sustainability is the future of…
0
Jackie Wilson co-owner of Upperkrust. The shop's bills are set to rocket from £400 to £2,000 a month.
'I'd need to charge £30 for a sandwich': Aberdeen's Upperkrust facing 400% increase in…
0
Mackerel processing
Fish processors demand energy cost action from next prime minister
1
Nightime picture of Co-Op petrol forecourt.
Asda to take over three petrol forecourts in north and north-east as part of…
North Sea assets are earning their owners bumper profits.
Ithaca the latest North Sea firm to cash in as energy prices soar
Post Thumbnail
Truss to issue over 100 new North Sea licences if she becomes PM, according…

More from Press and Journal

Burra lifeboat was sent out to find the boat.
Coastguard uses 'detective work' to find boat aground in 'communication blackspot' off Skye
Tui flight
'Treated less than animals to slaughter': Diabetic man refused bottle of water after 'shambolic'…
0
Paul O'Hara won the Scottish PGA title in 2019 after three successive second place finishes.
Paul O'Hara in control at West Kilbride as he seeks second Scottish PGA title
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Shetland live streamed council meetings Picture shows; Shetland council chamber. Lerwick. Supplied by Shetland Islands Council Date; Unknown
Shetland Council to stream meetings live online
0
Moray Council dredger the Selkie has upped its working days but continues to be plagued by maintenance issues.
30 days work in three months - and that's an improvement for the Moray…
1
Post Thumbnail
Ferrari Roma a grand tour de force
0