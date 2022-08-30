Aberdeen pub owner bullish despite warnings of mass closures in the sector UK-wide By Keith Findlay, Kelly Wilson and Henry Saker-Clark August 30, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: August 30, 2022, 9:39 am 1 Pub owner Colin Cameron is optimistic people will still keep coming through the doors. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Local Business North-east firm Macphie creates more than 40 central belt jobs following £4m refit of… 0 Aberdeen-based World Cup winner raises £2.2m for oil testing device 0 Two Aberdeen firms well along the road to net-zero 0 Quensh expands ESG service to meet growing demand for compliance 0 ANALYSIS: How Aberdeen house prices have changed since 2008 financial crash 0 Aberdeen businesswoman helping little companies reach the big net-zero 0 Moray whisky experience business has big growth ambitions 1 Greek holiday gave Aberdeen bistro owner Bev Lee an appetite for great food 1 Law firm's Aberdeen office positively buzzing 1 Is that post-lockdown holiday to the north of Scotland really sustainable? (The answer is… 0 More from Press and Journal Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan… 0 Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports… 0 Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road 0 EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month 0