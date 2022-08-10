City centre BrewDog bar Hop and Anchor back in action as fans flock to Aberdeen for AGM party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
City centre BrewDog bar Hop and Anchor back in action as fans flock to Aberdeen for AGM party

By Andy Morton
August 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
The Hop and Anchor closed during the Covid pandemic but will relaunch this week with assistant manager Kieran Gaffney behind the bar.
BrewDog-owned Aberdeen bar the Hop and Anchor, which closed down during Covid, is to reopen this week – just in time for the brewer’s annual extravaganza.

The Exchange Street bar shut during the height of the pandemic in 2020 and has remained mothballed since.

But this week, staff are dusting down the magnificent-looking venue – which has previously been a church, a restaurant and a banana warehouse – to relaunch on Thursday August 10. Doors open at 5pm.

The bar should play host to BrewDog AGM visitors this weekend.

The reopening comes just days before thousands of people are expected to show up in Aberdeen for BrewDog’s AGM, or Annual General Mayhem.

The get-together, on Saturday August 13, is an annual party for the brewer’s fans, where they can drink beer, listen to live music and hear from BrewDog co-founders James Watt and Martin Dickie.

BrewDog co-founders James Watt and Martin Dickie.

The event is in Hazlehead Park for the first time. The last time it was held, in 2019, it was at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre.

“Now is the perfect time for us to get up and running again,” Hop and Anchor assistant manager Kieran Gaffney said of the bar’s relaunch. “The whole team is working to get the place back to looking like it was before.”

Kieran will start serving guests at the Hop and Anchor at 5pm on Thursday.

The Hop and Anchor’s turbulent past

Aberdeen’s Hop and Anchor first opened in March 2019 as something of a landmark for Ellon-based BrewDog.

The year before, the brewer acquired all 14 London bars in the Draught House chain. The company opened the Hop and Anchor as the first Draught House pub outside of the UK capital.

The Hop and Anchor has a distinctive interior.

However, in March 2020, the bar was forced to close in the face of UK Covid restrictions. It reopened for a two-week run in the summer of 2020 before closing again.

Assistant manager Kieran said staff are excited to spearhead the reopening and have been going through old photos of the bar to make sure it looks as good as before.

The Hop and Anchor building on Exchange Street has served a number of purposes over the years.

On the drinks menu are a range of craft beers as well as the cocktails that helped the Hop and Anchor make a name for itself during its short-lived initial opening.

The bar will also serve burgers, wings and other bar meals.

One of the main attractions at BrewDog’s Hop and Anchor is the interior. The building previously housed Musa restaurant, which doubled as an art gallery and live music venue.

The Exchange Street venue used to house Musa restaurant.

Musa closed in 2018.

The Hop and Anchor is at 33 Exchange Street, Aberdeen, AB11 6PH. Opening hours are 12pm to 1am on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and from 12pm to 3am on Fridays and Saturdays.

