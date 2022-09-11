Sweet treats: Make Edd Kimber’s easy bakery-style blueberry muffins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Sweet treats: Make Edd Kimber’s easy bakery-style blueberry muffins

By Brian Stormont
September 11, 2022, 6:00 am
Bakery-style blueberry muffins.
Bakery-style blueberry muffins.

Packed with fruit, these easy six step bakery-style blueberry muffins have a fluffy texture and come with a crunchy streusel topping.

“These muffins are the result of challenging myself to see just how many blueberries I could pack into one muffin without it falling apart,” says Great British Bake Off winner Edd Kimber.

“Being bakery-style, they are big and generous, packed full of fruit and have a great crunch from the streusel topping.”

To make the muffins even simpler, you can skip the streusel and sprinkle with demerara sugar instead.

Bakery-style blueberry muffins

Makes 4

Bakery-style blueberry muffins.
Bakery-style blueberry muffins.

Ingredients

  • 35g unsalted butter, diced
  • 50g caster sugar
  • Zest of ¼ lemon (optional)
  • 80g sour cream or buttermilk or yogurt
  • 1 large egg white
  • 85g plain flour
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • ¼ tsp fine sea salt
  • 170g blueberries

For the streusel topping:

  • 60g plain flour
  • 35g caster sugar
  • 40g unsalted butter, melted

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180C/160 Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4. Place four paper cases in a muffin tray.
  2. First make the streusel: place the flour and sugar in a small bowl and drizzle over the melted butter, stirring with a knife until the mixture clumps together. Use your hands to form it into a ball, then refrigerate until needed.
  3. To make the muffins, melt the butter, then pour into a mixing bowl. Add the sugar, lemon zest (if using), sour cream and egg white and mix until smooth. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt.
  4. Add the butter mixture along with the blueberries and stir gently and briefly, just until a thick batter forms. Don’t worry about it being perfectly smooth; it’s important not to overmix, as it can easily become tough.
  5. Divide the batter evenly between the paper cases. Crumble the chilled streusel over the top and bake for about 25 minutes, or until golden brown and a skewer inserted into the muffins comes out clean.
  6. Set aside to cool in the tray for 10 minutes before carefully transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

Small Batch Bakes by Edd Kimber is published by Kyle Books, priced £18.99. Photography by Edd Kimber.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Food and Drink

The Deeside Way is one of the best cycling routes in Aberdeenshire.
7 of the best cafes and restaurants for cyclists tackling the Deeside Way
0
Aberdeen's Miller & Carter steakhouse serves up a treat for meat-lovers. Pictures by Kenny Elrick and Kami Thomson.
Restaurant review: Nothing but the best at Aberdeen's Miller & Carter steakhouse
0
Angus & Oink owners Scott and Malissa Fraser have invested £300,000 in the business. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire BBQ sauce makers fire up expansion at its Aboyne factory
0
As a round of drinks becomes more expensive, pubs and breweries are having to balance price with the needs of customers.
How much for a beer? Pub-goers on alert as pint price pushes towards 'psychological'…
0
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu mag, September 10 Picture shows; Pork chilli. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: A slow-cooked pork dish for those after the perfect 'fakeaway'
Shakes 'n' Cakes Inverness
Inverness opening puts cherry on top for Shakes 'n' Cakes as dessert empire expands
0
Cake in Inverness
The 7 best places to get cake in Inverness
0
the Braided Fig
Restaurant review: The Braided Fig in Aberdeen continues to impress years on from opening…
0
Provenance Festival 2022
Food and drink tourism festival Provenance returns for second year with line-up of events…
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Newburgh cafe visited by Holywood stars Picture shows; Trellis Cafe staff. Newburgh. Supplied by Trellis Cafe Date; 06/09/2022
'They were lovely': North-east cafe welcomes Alan Cumming and Miriam Margolyes for lunch
0

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. On the Beat - Inspector Lesley Clark, Kittybrewster Community Policing Team Picture shows; Inspector Lesley Clark, Kittybrewster Community Policing Team . N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
On the Beat: Dedicated police patrols in Kittybrewster to keep streets safer
Rab finds a great calm in music. It helped with the Godzilla the Goo incident.
RAB MCNEIL: Music helped me overcome Godzilla the Goo
0
FIT FOR A QUEEN: The Royal Train steams through Deeside to Ballater.
The Royal Rail: Why the former Deeside Railway was so important to the Royal…
0
Scotland Women could be just two games from a second consecutive Women's World Cup.
Rachel Corsie: The Scotland Women's group chat is buzzing after World Cup play-off draw…
0
The Steading at Hill Of Fechel has countryside views and landscaped gardens.
Six attractive properties for sale now in the north and north-east
0
The magic of Disney is still very much alive and well - for young and old alike.
Walt Disney World still casts a magical spell after 50 years
0