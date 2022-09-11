Sweet treats: Make Edd Kimber’s easy bakery-style blueberry muffins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Packed with fruit, these easy six step bakery-style blueberry muffins have a fluffy texture and come with a crunchy streusel topping.

“These muffins are the result of challenging myself to see just how many blueberries I could pack into one muffin without it falling apart,” says Great British Bake Off winner Edd Kimber.

“Being bakery-style, they are big and generous, packed full of fruit and have a great crunch from the streusel topping.”

To make the muffins even simpler, you can skip the streusel and sprinkle with demerara sugar instead.

Bakery-style blueberry muffins

Makes 4

Ingredients

35g unsalted butter, diced

50g caster sugar

Zest of ¼ lemon (optional)

80g sour cream or buttermilk or yogurt

1 large egg white

85g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp fine sea salt

170g blueberries

For the streusel topping:

60g plain flour

35g caster sugar

40g unsalted butter, melted

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C/160 Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4. Place four paper cases in a muffin tray. First make the streusel: place the flour and sugar in a small bowl and drizzle over the melted butter, stirring with a knife until the mixture clumps together. Use your hands to form it into a ball, then refrigerate until needed. To make the muffins, melt the butter, then pour into a mixing bowl. Add the sugar, lemon zest (if using), sour cream and egg white and mix until smooth. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt. Add the butter mixture along with the blueberries and stir gently and briefly, just until a thick batter forms. Don’t worry about it being perfectly smooth; it’s important not to overmix, as it can easily become tough. Divide the batter evenly between the paper cases. Crumble the chilled streusel over the top and bake for about 25 minutes, or until golden brown and a skewer inserted into the muffins comes out clean. Set aside to cool in the tray for 10 minutes before carefully transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

Small Batch Bakes by Edd Kimber is published by Kyle Books, priced £18.99. Photography by Edd Kimber.