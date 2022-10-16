Sweet treats: Try Mary Berry’s ultimate chocolate brownies recipe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sweet treats: Try Mary Berry’s ultimate chocolate brownies recipe

By Mariam Okhai
October 16, 2022, 6:00 am
The ultimate brownie recipe from the Queen of baking, Mary Berry.

You know you’re in safe hands with a Mary Berry baking recipe, and this ultimate chocolate brownies recipe will not disappoint.

This tried and test brownies recipe from the queen of baking will delight any family or friends visiting.

With a simple five step method this is one to keep in your favourites and will last the test of time.

And with only seven ingredients Mary Berry has created an easy recipe to follow for both adults and children.

“This is our favourite brownie; it has a wrinkled top and a gooey middle,” says Mary Berry.

“Perfect for eating as it is, or you could add a topping of your choice.”

If you want to make your brownies that extra bit special, I recommend eating them slightly warm and adding double cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream if you prefer.

If you like sweet recipe, see our other sweet treats here.

Mary Berry’s ultimate chocolate brownies

Makes 24 squares

Mary Berry’s ultimate chocolate brownies recipe.

Ingredients

  • 360g Bournville plain chocolate (2x180g packets), broken into pieces
  • 225g butter, cubed, plus extra for greasing
  • 225g light muscovado sugar
  • 4 eggs, beaten
  • 75g self-raising flour
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 75g chocolate chips

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C Fan/Gas Mark 4. Grease and line a 30×23-centimetre traybake tin with non-stick baking paper.
  2. Place the chocolate and butter in a large heatproof bowl. Place the bowl over a pan of simmering water until melted. Stir to combine.
  3. Remove from the heat and add the sugar and eggs. Mix well until smooth, then add the flour and vanilla and mix again. Stir in the chocolate chips.
  4. Pour the chocolate mixture into the prepared tin and bake for about 45 minutes, until well risen and set around the edges, with a slightly soft centre.
  5. Leave to cool in the tin, then slice into 24 squares.

Cook And Share by Mary Berry is published in hardback by BBC Books, priced £27. Photography by Laura Edwards. Available now.

