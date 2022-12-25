First tickets for Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven go on sale as 2023 dates announced for popular festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First tickets for Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven go on sale as 2023 dates announced for popular festival

Popular north-east beer festival, the Midsummer Beer Happening, is serving up a festive treat by announcing it will make its return to Stonehaven in the summer of 2023.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
December 25, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 28, 2022, 1:27 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
A man holding a beer at the midsummer beer happening in stonehaven
Midsummer Beer Happening organiser Robert Lindsay. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Attracting more than 6,000 people last year, the event will take place from Thursday, June 15 to Saturday, June 17.

Daily tickets and weekend packages to the three-day beer festival will go on sale on January 27.

The Midsummer Beer Happening marquee.
The Midsummer Beer Happening marquee. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

However, tickets for its hugely-popular Cycle Sportive, which takes place on Saturday June 17, are now available, so cyclists are encouraged to get on their bike and book their places now.

The festival will take place at Baird Park in Stonehaven in a purpose-built marquee. As well as serving up more than 150 craft beers at the celebration, festivalgoers will also be able to enjoy street food, various other drinks including cider, and music entertainment.

Raising funds for local causes

Organised by Robert Lindsay who owns local brewing firm, Six Degrees North, and a team of volunteers, the not-for-profit venture has raised more than £240,000 for local charities to date.

Last year was the first Happening to take place since the pandemic and it raised £65,000 for local charities. A donation of £8,000 each went to the Stonehaven Fireballs Association, Stonehaven Sea Cadets, Stonehaven Air Training Corps, and Carronhill School.

Festivalgoers at the midsummer beer happening
Festivalgoers at the event. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Nine other Stonehaven charities – including Stonehaven Folk Festival, Stonehaven Yacht Club and Mackie RFC Youth – each received £2,500 from the event.

The Midsummer Beer Happening has been held in the town since 2015 as a successor to the Stonehaven Real Ale Festival and has grown into one of the most popular attractions in the north-east calendar.

Robert Lindsay is looking forward to welcoming locals and tourists alike to the event next summer.

He said: “The Happening 2023 is shaping up to be the best yet.

Robert Lindsay shows off the festival brew at a previous midsummer beer happening
Robert Lindsay shows off the festival brew at a previous event. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

“We will have the return of our hugely popular street food court with award-winning vendors and, once again, the cream of local music talent will be providing the soundtrack for the festival.

“We’re aiming to make next year’s Happening simply unforgettable, so get those dates in the diary and we will see you next Midsummer.”

Around 900 cyclists took part in last year’s Cycle Sportive, taking on challenging routes from 55 to 100 miles long. Waves of cyclists will leave Baird Park from 8am and will finish back at the starting point.

Tickets for the Cycle Sportive event are priced at £30 per person and include a cap, goodie bag, coffee, entry to beer festival plus a beer.

Attendees Iwan Kelly, Naomi McGillivary, Hayley McMillan and Georgia Douglas, from Stonehaven enjoying the event.
Attendees Iwan Kelly, Naomi McGillivary, Hayley McMillan and Georgia Douglas, from Stonehaven enjoying the event. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Robert added: “We know how cyclists want to get an early start, especially when they have the choice of the four stunning – and challenging – routes to enjoy over the rolling Mearns countryside.”

Click here for more information about the Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven and to book places for the Sportive, to be held on Saturday June 17.

Tags

Conversation

