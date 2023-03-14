Loulou Macaron: Inspired by a moment in Paris, are these the best macarons in Aberdeen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Loulou Macaron: Inspired by a moment in Paris, are these the best macarons in Aberdeen?

By Andy Morton
March 14, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 14, 2023, 5:25 pm
Lucreca Matoug in her home kitchen in Cults. The Frenchwoman has spent her adult life perfecting the macaron. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Lucreca Matoug in her home kitchen in Cults. The Frenchwoman has spent her adult life perfecting the macaron. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Lucrece Matoug fell in love with macarons when, aged 18, she visited a celebrated Parisian patisserie on the Champs-Elysees.

Entranced by the intricate and delicate almond cakes – and the burst of flavour from the sweet filling, Lucrece made a vow.

“I was like, wow!” she remembers. “I want to know how to do that.”

Fast forward to late last year and the 35-year-old’s friends do a blind taste test – a box of macarons from the Parisian patisserie versus a batch freshly made by Lucrece.

The result?

“Mine won,” she says, with a glimmer of a smile. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Lucrece is launching Loulou Macaron in Aberdeen. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

The result may have surprised Lucrece. But it didn’t surprise her friends.

The HR specialist from Versailles, just outside of Paris, has been perfecting the art of the macaron since that fateful day on the Champs Elysee.

Alongside a professional career that has taken her all over the world, including to the Republic of Congo as a journalist and development worker and now to Aberdeen, Lucrece has been baking and making macarons.

Initially, they were for friends and family. But recently, they have been for her own patisserie, called Loulou Macaron, which she started while living in Houston, Texas, with her husband David.

Macarons are notoriously difficult to make. Photo: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

That was after Lucrece saw in Texan bakeries something that in France might earn you the guillotine – macarons made with cream cheese!

“I wasn’t offended,” she says with visible restraint. “But I was definitely surprised.”

A return to Aberdeen in January last year – Lucrece and David lived in the city from 2013 to 2018 – mothballed the Loulou project for a few months.

But thanks to the backing of her friends, and their blind taste test, she’s found the confidence to restart Loulou Macaron and bring her own slice of Parisian elegance to the Granite City.

“Everyone who likes something good will enjoy them,” says Lucrece, who runs the business from her kitchen in Cults, and through the Loulou Macaron Instagram page.

“They are quite different from what you can find around.”

Loulou Macaron’s range of flavours is impressive. Photo: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

What do the macarons from Loulou taste like? We find out

To check out Lucrece’s claims, I’m doing my own taste test.

I’m not on the Champs-Elysees – I’m in The P&J’s office on the slightly less celebrated Broad Street.

Furthermore, I don’t have any world-famous macarons on hand to compare. But if they are better than Lucrece’s then I’m booking the next plane to Paris. Because hers are sensational.

Lucrece’s macarons tasted sensational in The P&J’s own taste test. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

My favourite is caramel with salted butter, which has a salty zing that leaps into the mouth.

But there are delights everywhere. The pink rose-flavoured macaron tastes as good as it looks, and the coffee flavour packs a punch.

At £1 each, plus a pound for the packaging, the macarons are nobody’s idea of cheap. But macarons never are, such is the work that goes into them.

A box of 12 from that Paris patisserie, for example, sells for £30.

Loulou Macaron charges £1 per macaron plus an extra pound for packaging. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

‘There are a hundred ways of ruining them’

Lucrece’s skills are all the more impressive as macarons are notoriously difficult to make. They are as much a chemistry experiment as a culinary one.

The oven has to be at just the right temperature for the meringue, the piped filling the exact amount, the ingredients spot on.

“There are a hundred ways of ruining them,” Lucrece says.

There are a hundred ways to ruin a macaron. ImageL Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Then there is the seven-minute wait while they sit in the oven.

“You are just praying that they will lift,” Lucrece explains.

So what does she think makes for a perfect macaron?

“It shouldn’t be crunchy, it should be chewy,” she says. “And then you should feel the flavor immediately – like an explosion of flavor.”

Lucrece started making macarons after visiting a patisserie in Paris. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Indeed, while some of the appeal of macarons is their bright colours, Lucrece says they should taste as good as they look.

Recently, she’s seen lots of macarons on Instagram that she can tell are overbaked. They may look good on social media, but she wouldn’t want to eat one.

“For them to taste as good as a look, you need to put some time in that,” she continues. “Not just for the picture, but for the taste.”

Loulou Macaron can be found on Instagram.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Great Glen Distillery has been shortlisted for two awards. Image Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Great Glen Distillery shortlisted for two start up awards
The north-east has excellent seafood restaurants including The Silver Darling. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
5 of the best seafood restaurants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
Tuck into this chocolate courgette cake. Image: Biona
Sweet treats: Get stuck into this healthier chocolate courgette cake
Glassware is just one of the many things customers like to take home with them from Aberdeen bars. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Why would someone want a meat hook? The weirdest items stolen from Aberdeen bars…
The Dunes Restaurant & Bar at Balmedie. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: The Dunes Restaurant & Bar is a 19th hole with a difference…
A table next to a window with four dishes on it with a gorgeous view out the window
The 6 most Instagrammable bars, restaurants and cafes in and around Nairn
CR0041563 F&D Aberdeen. For food and drink story on Uncle Bob's Bar, High Street, Nairn. Bar manager Jen Duffus (left) with bar staff Charlie Houe and Kiera Rennie. 10th March '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Uncle Bob's Bar - the 55-year-old pub at the heart of Nairn's community
James Martin, centre, congratulates Alex Rothnie, second left, and other winners of the Birmingham final of the Roux Scholar 2023. Image: Anna Lythgoe
Aberdeen chef wows celebrity judge James Martin to reach Roux Scholar 2023 final
Kornel Kabaja knows a lot about coffee, and is the perfect host for a tasting at Cult of Coffee in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Want to know how to taste coffee? Cult of Coffee's Aberdeen 'cupping' unlocks the…
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for the menu, March 4 Picture shows; Irn-Bru chicken. Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Scott Baptie Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: Add fizz to your meal with this Irn Bru chicken recipe

Most Read

1
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
2
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
3
The last train pulled out of Meldrum station on December 30 1965, although the branch had handled only goods traffic since 1931 when the passenger service was withdrawn. It seems that by then most residents in the area preferred to take the bus to Inverurie or Aberdeen. The driver of the last train was Inverurie man Nicky Littlejohn, who recalled his life on the railways to members of Meldrum and Bourtie Heritage Society. LIBRARY PIC.
In pictures: 8 long-lost railway stations in Aberdeenshire and Moray
4
Jon S Baird has seen his plans to reopen the Belmont Filmhouse for Tetris screenings rejected.
Exclusive: Aberdeen to miss out on Tetris screenings as council rejects director’s plea
5
The High Court in Glasgow
Parents of three-month-old baby who died after allegedly ‘ingesting’ drugs to stand trial
6
Michele Smith leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Baseball bat-wielding woman attacked neighbour in Aberdeen house
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Andrew Burton took and possessed indecent images of children. He also caused a child to engage in sexual activity. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre Andrew Burton. n/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
‘That was rather silly of me’: Man who photographed child caught with sick hoard…
8
Tailbacks were spotted all over the city due to the works. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Hour-long queues on first day of King George VI bridge works in Aberdeen
3
9
Junction Cottage at Alford has been architect-designed and completed to a high spec in 2021.
Six large family homes for sale from Stonehaven to Tain
10
A single mother has raised concerns about plummeting down the council housing waiting list. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin single mum forced to flee emotional abuse told single bedroom with no space…

More from Press and Journal

Ben Healy could make his Scotland debut against Italy on Saturday.
Six Nations: Italy game not being used as developmental opportunity, say Scotland
The second phase of works on Elgin South Village was unanimously approved by Moray councillors today. Image: Springfield Properties.
Moray council unanimously approves second phase of Elgin housing development
Police were called to reports of a disturbance on Summerfield Terrace. Image: Google Street View.
Police called to disturbance at Aberdeen property
Jake Campbell in one of the heavy machinery vehicles. Image: Colaren Homes and Colaren Farms.
Fraserburgh schoolboy becomes one of the UK's youngest heavy machinery vehicle drivers - at…
The play will tell the story of the Bennachie Colonists. Image: Julia Sidell.
Original play to celebrate 'important and dramatic episode' of Bennachie history this summer
The standby Turriff ambulance is one of several initiatives being introduced to Grampian. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Recruitment issues hold up arrival of Turriff's dedicated ambulance
Thainstone House, near Inverurie, is among the hotels changing hands. Image: Crerar Hotels
Investors swoop for seven north and north-east hotels
The bridge has been closed until a full investigation can take place. Image: Google Maps.
A980 closed for three weeks near Alford after lorry crashes into bridge
Corran Ferry on Loch Linnhe. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Highland Council scraps plans for temporary weight restriction on Corran Ferry
Laura Smeaton and her dog, Jerry Lee, are celebrating after taking home a top prize from Crufts. Image: Laura Smeaton.
Celebrations for Peterculter handler and dog Jerry Lee after winning prize at Crufts

Editor's Picks

Most Commented