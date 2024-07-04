Candy floss burritos anyone? Lauren, 25, opens ‘dream’ shop Lolly’s Ice Cream in Portlethen

Ever since 25-year-old Lauren Milne started selling ice cream in February 2021, opening a parlour has been “a dream” of hers – and last week, that dream became a reality.

On Wednesday (June 29), the young entrepreneur welcomed the first influx of customers to Lolly’s Ice Cream shop in her hometown of Portlethen.

The Hillside Court parlour had been open for just 24 hours (over four days) when we caught up, and she revealed they had “made over 800 sales.”

As a result of selling out of so many products, Lolly’s Ice Cream was unable to open on Sunday (June 30).

“We went through more than 50 full napolis [ice cream pans], which is over 250 litres of ice cream,” Lauren added.

“We completely underestimated how much the people of Portlethen love ice cream. Even though we churned extra through the week, we were still left with only a couple of half full Napoli pans by Saturday night, so unfortunately couldn’t open on the Sunday.”

‘I get to spend every day with my best friend,’ says Lauren on working with mum Lisa

Lauren and her mum Lisa currently run Lolly’s Ice Cream. Lolly’s is a nickname given to Lauren by her family and friends.

The business owner said she “could possibly do any of this” without Lisa.

“I’m sure she never would have imagined she’d be running an ice cream shop with me, but I’m so glad that I get to spend everyday with my best friend,” she went on to say.

“Also without all my close family and friends.”

Lolly’s Ice Cream started out as an online shop before Lauren purchased an ice cream bike to attend weddings and events across the country.

The mum and daughter made ice cream from dawn to dusk in their home kitchen, but demand was so high they quickly outgrew it.

“I knew that I was ready for the next step. Once I started the process of looking at shops and equipment, that’s when things started to feel very real for me and it was all so exciting,” Lauren said.

“When I first started making ice cream during lockdown, I never dreamed I would be here now in my very own shop.”

Lolly’s Ice Cream: why the unit was chosen and how it was transformed

It took close to a year to receive the building warrant approval to fit out the shop premises.

Lauren received the keys in February. A lot of the work was carried out by her family, friends and “incredible” partner Michael Stewart, a director at AGM Construction.

“No idea I came to him with was too big or too crazy. I am so grateful and proud of him for all his hard work in helping me, and for creating such a beautiful shop!”

She also tried to use as many local companies as possible, including SC Electrical and Sign Designs of Aberdeen.

It took roughly three-and-a-half months to build and bring Lauren’s dream shop to life. She continued attending weddings with Lisa whilst the work was ongoing.

The Portlethen ice cream shop’s menu, which includes candy floss burritos and classic flavours

Inside, there’s a selection of 18 ice cream flavours available at one time which are continuously circulated out.

They include popular classics such as vanilla, chocolate, mint and strawberry.

Lauren added: “With a range of over 100 flavours, we are constantly mixing them up.

“Some of our most popular (and more unusual) flavours are ooey gooey butter cake, salted crack caramel, white chocolate and cardamom, key lime pie, tiramisu and my new personal favourite, raspberry and orange sorbet.”

There are some dairy-free fresh fruit sorbets available at the shop too, as well as cookies, buns and homemade waffle cones.

You can also expect speciality coffee roasted by Glen Lyon Roasters in Perthshire.

The most ordered menu item so far at Lolly’s Ice Cream has been its candy floss burritos.

They comprise a scoop of ice cream in the customer’s choice of flavour which is then loaded with sprinkles, encased in a ‘candy floss wrap’, sliced in half and served like a burrito.

“They are so cute and full of flavour!” the parlour owner says.

“Over time, we will introduce a much wider range of goods such as crumbles, pies and cakes.”

‘The response from the public has been overwhelming’

She went on to say: “The response from the public has been overwhelming.

“The locals have been so supportive from the start. As soon as the sign went up, everyone we met along the way had been telling us how excited they were for the opening.”

Many customers have frequented to the parlour multiple times in one day.

Lolly’s Ice Cream is open from 1pm to 8pm Wednesday to Sunday, however this is subject to stock.

You can keep up-to-date on any changes via the business’ Facebook and Instagram (@lollysicecream) pages.

“It has been non-stop. I’m so happy and grateful to everyone who has supported us so far, the local community are amazing!” Lauren said.

“It’s great to catch up with old faces and make new connections. The shop has allowed us to reach a much larger audience and I can’t wait to serve more of our customers.

“We have been enjoying seeing some of the pictures people have taken with our neon angel wings. Please don’t be shy and take your photos with them and tag us on social media!”