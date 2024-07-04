Candy floss burritos anyone? Lauren, 25, opens ‘dream’ shop Lolly’s Ice Cream in Portlethen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Candy floss burritos anyone? Lauren, 25, opens ‘dream’ shop Lolly’s Ice Cream in Portlethen

Lauren Milne, 25, opened her "dream" ice cream parlour in the town last Wednesday.

Lauren Milne of Lolly's Ice Cream in Portlethen
Lauren Milne. Images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Ever since 25-year-old Lauren Milne started selling ice cream in February 2021, opening a parlour has been “a dream” of hers – and last week, that dream became a reality.

On Wednesday (June 29), the young entrepreneur welcomed the first influx of customers to Lolly’s Ice Cream shop in her hometown of Portlethen.

The Hillside Court parlour had been open for just 24 hours (over four days) when we caught up, and she revealed they had “made over 800 sales.”

Strawberry and cream ice cream being scooped
Lolly’s Ice Cream opened last Wednesday.

As a result of selling out of so many products, Lolly’s Ice Cream was unable to open on Sunday (June 30).

“We went through more than 50 full napolis [ice cream pans], which is over 250 litres of ice cream,” Lauren added.

Inside the new Portlethen ice cream parlour.
Inside the new Portlethen ice cream parlour.

“We completely underestimated how much the people of Portlethen love ice cream. Even though we churned extra through the week, we were still left with only a couple of half full Napoli pans by Saturday night, so unfortunately couldn’t open on the Sunday.”

‘I get to spend every day with my best friend,’ says Lauren on working with mum Lisa

Lauren and her mum Lisa currently run Lolly’s Ice Cream. Lolly’s is a nickname given to Lauren by her family and friends.

The business owner said she “could possibly do any of this” without Lisa.

“I’m sure she never would have imagined she’d be running an ice cream shop with me, but I’m so glad that I get to spend everyday with my best friend,” she went on to say.

“Also without all my close family and friends.”

Lauren Milne standing at the counter
The 25-year-old has dreamed of opening a parlour for a number of years.

Lolly’s Ice Cream started out as an online shop before Lauren purchased an ice cream bike to attend weddings and events across the country.

The mum and daughter made ice cream from dawn to dusk in their home kitchen, but demand was so high they quickly outgrew it.

“I knew that I was ready for the next step. Once I started the process of looking at shops and equipment, that’s when things started to feel very real for me and it was all so exciting,” Lauren said.

“When I first started making ice cream during lockdown, I never dreamed I would be here now in my very own shop.”

The ice cream cones in the Portlethen shop
Homemade waffle cones are available.

For more on the background of Lolly’s Ice Cream, click here.

Lolly’s Ice Cream: why the unit was chosen and how it was transformed

It took close to a year to receive the building warrant approval to fit out the shop premises.

Lauren received the keys in February. A lot of the work was carried out by her family, friends and “incredible” partner Michael Stewart, a director at AGM Construction.

The interior of Lolly's Ice Cream in Portlethen, with pastel colours and neon wings on the wall next to the counter for customers to take photos with
Customers are encouraged to take pictures in front of the neon angel wings.

“No idea I came to him with was too big or too crazy. I am so grateful and proud of him for all his hard work in helping me, and for creating such a beautiful shop!”

Some of the photos on the wall with floral decorations
Wall décor.

She also tried to use as many local companies as possible, including SC Electrical and Sign Designs of Aberdeen.

It took roughly three-and-a-half months to build and bring Lauren’s dream shop to life. She continued attending weddings with Lisa whilst the work was ongoing.

The Portlethen ice cream shop’s menu, which includes candy floss burritos and classic flavours

Inside, there’s a selection of 18 ice cream flavours available at one time which are continuously circulated out.

They include popular classics such as vanilla, chocolate, mint and strawberry.

The selection of ice cream available at Lolly's ice cream in Portlethen
There are 18 flavours on offer at the Portlethen ice cream shop at one time.

Lauren added: “With a range of over 100 flavours, we are constantly mixing them up.

“Some of our most popular (and more unusual) flavours are ooey gooey butter cake, salted crack caramel, white chocolate and cardamom, key lime pie, tiramisu and my new personal favourite, raspberry and orange sorbet.”

A selection of ice cream toppings including marshmallows and sprinkles
Some of the topping choices.

There are some dairy-free fresh fruit sorbets available at the shop too, as well as cookies, buns and homemade waffle cones.

You can also expect speciality coffee roasted by Glen Lyon Roasters in Perthshire.

The most ordered menu item so far at Lolly’s Ice Cream has been its candy floss burritos.

A candy floss burrito.
A candy floss burrito.
A candy floss burrito.
How incredible do they look?

They comprise a scoop of ice cream in the customer’s choice of flavour which is then loaded with sprinkles, encased in a ‘candy floss wrap’, sliced in half and served like a burrito.

“They are so cute and full of flavour!” the parlour owner says.

“Over time, we will introduce a much wider range of goods such as crumbles, pies and cakes.”

‘The response from the public has been overwhelming’

She went on to say: “The response from the public has been overwhelming.

“The locals have been so supportive from the start. As soon as the sign went up, everyone we met along the way had been telling us how excited they were for the opening.”

Lauren outside her Hillside Court shop.
Lauren outside her Hillside Court shop.

Many customers have frequented to the parlour multiple times in one day.

Lolly’s Ice Cream is open from 1pm to 8pm Wednesday to Sunday, however this is subject to stock.

You can keep up-to-date on any changes via the business’ Facebook and Instagram (@lollysicecream) pages.

“It has been non-stop. I’m so happy and grateful to everyone who has supported us so far, the local community are amazing!” Lauren said.

Some of the cookies for sale at the Portlethen shop
Mouth-watering cookies are also up for grabs.

“It’s great to catch up with old faces and make new connections. The shop has allowed us to reach a much larger audience and I can’t wait to serve more of our customers.

Lauren standing in front of the neon angel wings in her shop
The entrepreneur has loved welcoming new and old customers.

“We have been enjoying seeing some of the pictures people have taken with our neon angel wings. Please don’t be shy and take your photos with them and tag us on social media!”

More from Food and Drink

A superb option is Fearless Coffee in Rosemount. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Fuel your day with a brew at these 8 coffee shops in Aberdeen
We reveal the seven spots kids can eat for free on the iconic NC500. Image: Shutterstock
The seven spots kids can eat for free on the North Coast 500 this…
The Balmoral Arms is located on Victoria Road in Ballater. Images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Menus at Ballater's Balmoral Arms showcase true taste of the Cairngorms
The exterior of the bubble tea takeaway
What do locals think of Mosstodloch's new bubble tea takeaway?
Cullen skink is a classic. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Cullen skink in Inverness: 6 places to visit for a hearty bowl
Picture shows; Brewdog . Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT
Exclusive: Dozens of BrewDog staff demand end to 'toxic culture of bullying' on eve…
Edyta and Lukas Kranz. Images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Murly Tuck: Meet the Polish couple who are new owners of celebrated Tarves…
A blonde woman and a grey-haired man holding a fiddle looking at the camera standing side-by-side in a pub.
How music, whisky and culture helped rejuvenate a tired side of Inverness city centre…
Macallan distillery exterior at dusk
New dining experience approved at Macallan Distillery
Susan Yule with her Hungry Squirrel product range. Images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Hungry Squirrel founder enjoys 'flavourful adventure' as nut butter business continues to soar

Conversation