‘I tried out sauna and ice bath experience in Aberdeen: my review of contrast therapy’

“It’s like having an extra-large coffee as it gives you energy for the rest of the day,” enthuses Anna Davie as she excitedly explains the health benefits of contrast therapy.

It was after going on a five-day expedition to Poland with Wim Hof, a Dutch motivational speaker and extreme athlete noted for his ability to withstand low temperatures, that inspired Anna to bring the benefits of contrast therapy to the Granite City.

And with a whole host of physical and mental benefits, I didn’t think twice when I was invited to try the new sauna and cold water plunge at Meraki Health in Aberdeen.

So what is contrast therapy?

Contrast therapy involves a series of brief, repeated immersions in cold water and hot environments.

“At Meraki Health, we use a state-of-the-art cold water immersion bath and a Finnish style sauna to deliver premier contrast therapy sessions for our customers,” says Anna, 34, who lives in Aberdeen.

“Our sauna is set up to 95°C and the cold water immersion bath is maintained between 4-8°C.

“Typically, we recommend that our customers spend around 15 minutes in the heat and two minutes in the cold, then repeat this cycle once more.

What are the health benefits?

From boosting the immune system and improving circulation to mental health benefits and muscle recovery, the benefits are endless.

“Scientific evidence suggests that the primary benefits of contrast therapy include improved blood circulation, reduced muscle inflammation and soreness and a boosted immune system,” says Anna.

“Additionally, the practice can help improve mental clarity and focus, reduce stress, and provide an overall sense of rejuvenation and wellbeing.

“Many of our customers describe feeling a ‘total body high’ when walking out of the shop after contrast therapy.

“Some customers also find that the cold exposure helps them build mental resilience.”

Are there any other benefits?

Yes, Anna says regular sauna use can have significant benefits on cardiovascular and brain health.

“Studies indicate that frequent sauna use can reduce the risk of cardiovascular-related mortality by up to 50% and lower the risk of Alzheimer’s disease by up to 60%,” says Anna.

“These benefits are attributed to the increased production of heat shock proteins, which help protect against neurodegenerative diseases and improve overall longevity.”

My contrast therapy experience…….

After a family bereavement a few days before, I was feeling rather worn out as I made my way to Meraki Health on a Monday morning.

Located in the bustling Great Western Road, stepping inside the wellness centre was like walking into a serene sanctuary.

Blissfully quiet and peaceful with plants dotted around, I instantly relaxed as Anna warmly greeted me at the front counter.

Time to take the plunge

Swimsuit on, I was ready to fully immerse myself in my first contrast therapy experience.

Small and intimate with dimmed lighting, the private therapy room is a super relaxing space kitted out with an electric sauna, an ice bath and a shower.

As advised by Anna, I took a tepid shower before heading into the sauna for 15 minutes.

As a regular gym user, I’m used to squeezing into busy and noisy saunas so to have one all to myself felt like a luxury.

To add to the relaxed experience, you can also connect your phone to a Bluetooth speaker which will pipe through your preferred playlist or meditation at a respectful volume.

Instead of music, I focused on doing some light stretching as Anna suggested that will warm my body up.

The ice bath

Feeling nicely toasty and relaxed, I left the sauna after the recommended 15 minutes and took a shower.

Lit up by glowing blue lights, the ice bath looked rather inviting.

Next to the ice bath is an iPad with guided ice bath tracks designed to help you focus on keeping your breath slow and steady during the experience.

Hitting play, I listened carefully as a calm and reassuring voice slowly guided me into the bath.

Catching my breath as I felt the icy water on my feet and lower limbs, I was then guided to slowly sit down.

It might sound strange but I actually started to enjoy the feeling of my body going a bit numb.

The voice through the speakers then instructed me to get my hands and shoulders fully under the water.

Just breathe, I told myself as I could feel the cold chilling my bones.

Before long, the voice told me my two minutes were up and I was guided on how to get out the bath.

Body numb and tingling, particularly my hands and feet, I took a quick shower to allow my body to warm back up naturally.

I then repeated the sauna and ice bath cycle again.

How did I feel afterwards?

Absolutely amazing.

Before the experience I felt a bit frazzled but afterwards, I felt like a new person.

Calm and relaxed yet invigorated, I felt like my body and mind had just been re-set and recharged.

Anna says that customers quite often have a spring and their step when they leave and I can see why.

For the rest of the day, I felt focused, chilled out and energetic.

Wellbeing diary with Anna Davie

How has contrast therapy helped you personally?

Contrast therapy has been life-changing for me. I became a believer in the concept through Wim Hof (the ‘Iceman’), so much so that I went on one of his courses and met him in person. After the five day course I was convinced about the benefits and intertwined it into my life. As someone who exercises a lot, it has significantly improved my recovery after intense workouts, allowing me to keep up a consistent exercise routine alongside running Meraki. It’s also been great for my mental health. Whenever I feel tired or down, a sauna and cold plunge session always leaves me feeling calmer and more energised. I really love putting on calming music or a meditation in the sauna and just focusing on my breath. If I have a hectic day ahead or need to be especially focused, I always start my day with a session, and it makes me so much more productive.

Can anyone do it?

Generally, contrast therapy is safe for almost everybody. However, it is important for individuals to consult with a healthcare professional if they have any pre-existing health conditions, particularly those related to the cardiovascular system. We also recommend that pregnant women avoid contrast therapy unless they have checked with their healthcare provider to ensure it is safe for them. For first-timers, we recommend starting with just a one-minute cold plunge. The initial shock passes after the first 20-30 seconds, and focusing on your breath can help you manage this transition.

How does it differ from dipping in the sea?

Dipping in the sea is great fun and does deliver some of the benefits of cold exposure. However, there are several key differences. Firstly, the temperature of the sea rarely goes as low as professional cold water baths. Secondly, contrast therapy specifically involves a structured alternation between hot and cold environments, which delivers the key physiological effects on the body that can lead to immediate and sustained benefits. Thirdly, the waves, stones and wind in the sea can be distracting, whereas at Meraki, we provide a calm environment with guided breathing meditation and a Bluetooth sauna speaker, allowing you to fully relax and focus on the therapeutic experience.

For more information about contrast therapy, check out the website merakihealth.co.uk or on Instagram @merakihealthuk