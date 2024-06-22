Hungry Squirrel founder enjoys ‘flavourful adventure’ as nut butter business continues to soar

After developing an intolerance to peanuts, Susan Yule turned a negative into a positive by launching her own north-east food business – which has had consumers goings nuts ever since.

“I love nut butters. They are versatile, nutritious, and a canvas for creativity,” says Susan.

“I never ate it as a child but discovered a love for peanut butter and jelly sandwiches when I worked abroad as a young adult.”

Turning to almond butter as her peanut allergy progressed, she found the supermarket options “bland and uninspiring.”

This lit a fire in the Crathes local to create something better, thus Susan established Hungry Squirrel in May 2017.

What goes on behind the scenes at Hungry Squirrel, and what’s in the portfolio?

Susan initially experimented and created nut butters in her home kitchen.

Today the range is made in a production kitchen nestled in Royal Deeside (near Crathes Castle). And despite being a one-woman team, the business owner has “a lot of support” from husband Dave.

Susan said: “The name reflects our primal connection to nature – a squirrel’s hunger for wholesome, natural sustenance.

“A considerable chunk of my time is spent in production. It’s a 10am to 5pm day in the kitchen (Monday to Friday) most weeks.

“We roast the nuts for optimal flavour, pulverise them into a paste, add natural ingredients, and achieve the desired consistency.

“Our finished nut butters are then lovingly filled into glass jars. [They are] free from palm oil, artificial flavourings, and preservatives.”

The portfolio currently offers 10 nut butters, four granolas, and three seasoned roasted nut mixes.

“Customers can expect a mix of sweet and savoury nut butters,” adds Susan.

“Our bestsellers include cookie dough cashew and maple pecan. We also offer a healthy Nutella alternative and a raspberry almond butter.

“I enjoy them all, but the cookie dough cashew flavour is my go-to!

“It has a perfect gooey texture for serving on top of my overnight oats for breakfast and the warm, sweet cinnamon taste works perfectly with sliced apples for a simple healthy snack.”

Susan and Dave work with a trusted family wholesale business for premium-quality nuts, while the other ingredients are also carefully sourced to maintain their focus on quality and flavour.

You’ll go nuts when you try the products – here’s where to find them

The products are available in various locations across the north-east.

In Aberdeen, they include:

Rosemount Market

Refillosophy

Nature’s Larder

Hammerton Store

The Bread Maker

In Aberdeenshire, they include:

Newton Dee Store, Bieldside

Park Shop, Drumoak

Farm and Fancy, Alford

Flora’s, Cullerlie

Forest Farm, Blackburn

Tarland Paper Shop, Tarland

Hungry Squirrel also has an online store and regularly participates in farmers’ markets and local events.

For updates, follow the business on social media.

‘We’re dreaming big’: Susan talks the future of Hungry Squirrel

Susan has received lots of praise and many accolades for her nut butters over the years.

Speaking about the highlights since launching Hungry Squirrel, she said: “Witnessing our nut butters bring joy to customers’ lives – it’s very rewarding!

“Awards like the BBC Good Food Show (2017), Scotland Food & Drink Excellence (2018), and Great Taste (2020) validate our passion.

“In 2023, we were recognised as a Great Taste Producer for consistently delivering high-quality nut butters. Our range now includes four Great Taste Awards – cookie dough cashew, maple pecan, crunchy ABC mix and hazelnut cacao.”

She went on to say: “My journey in the food and drink industry has been a flavourful adventure!

“From my initial idea of making my own nut butter to experimenting in my home kitchen, launching a product range and creating a brand that others might enjoy, it’s been a continuous learning experience.

“We’re dreaming big [and aiming towards] reaching more nut butter enthusiasts and spreading nutty happiness.

“Hungry Squirrel isn’t just about nut butters, it’s about savouring simplicity, health, and flavour – one jar at a time.”