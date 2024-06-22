Hungry Squirrel founder enjoys ‘flavourful adventure’ as nut butter business continues to soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hungry Squirrel founder enjoys ‘flavourful adventure’ as nut butter business continues to soar

Susan Yule established Hungry Squirrel in May 2017.

Susan Yule with her Hungry Squirrel product range. Images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Susan Yule with her Hungry Squirrel product range. Images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

After developing an intolerance to peanuts, Susan Yule turned a negative into a positive by launching her own north-east food business – which has had consumers goings nuts ever since.

“I love nut butters. They are versatile, nutritious, and a canvas for creativity,” says Susan.

Three of the delicious butters.

“I never ate it as a child but discovered a love for peanut butter and jelly sandwiches when I worked abroad as a young adult.”

Turning to almond butter as her peanut allergy progressed, she found the supermarket options “bland and uninspiring.”

Susan launched the business after developing an intolerance to peanuts.

This lit a fire in the Crathes local to create something better, thus Susan established Hungry Squirrel in May 2017.

What goes on behind the scenes at Hungry Squirrel, and what’s in the portfolio?

Susan initially experimented and created nut butters in her home kitchen.

Today the range is made in a production kitchen nestled in Royal Deeside (near Crathes Castle). And despite being a one-woman team, the business owner has “a lot of support” from husband Dave.

One of the butters being jarred.

Susan said: “The name reflects our primal connection to nature – a squirrel’s hunger for wholesome, natural sustenance.

“A considerable chunk of my time is spent in production. It’s a 10am to 5pm day in the kitchen (Monday to Friday) most weeks.

“We roast the nuts for optimal flavour, pulverise them into a paste, add natural ingredients, and achieve the desired consistency.

“Our finished nut butters are then lovingly filled into glass jars. [They are] free from palm oil, artificial flavourings, and preservatives.”

The business’ three seasoned roasted nut mixes.

The portfolio currently offers 10 nut butters, four granolas, and three seasoned roasted nut mixes.

Bestsellers include the cookie dough cashew and maple pecan butters.
Labelling in the production kitchen.

“Customers can expect a mix of sweet and savoury nut butters,” adds Susan.

“Our bestsellers include cookie dough cashew and maple pecan. We also offer a healthy Nutella alternative and a raspberry almond butter.

“I enjoy them all, but the cookie dough cashew flavour is my go-to!

“It has a perfect gooey texture for serving on top of my overnight oats for breakfast and the warm, sweet cinnamon taste works perfectly with sliced apples for a simple healthy snack.”

Cookie dough cashew is the entrepreneur’s go-to flavour.

Susan and Dave work with a trusted family wholesale business for premium-quality nuts, while the other ingredients are also carefully sourced to maintain their focus on quality and flavour.

You’ll go nuts when you try the products – here’s where to find them

The products are available in various locations across the north-east.

In Aberdeen, they include:

  • Rosemount Market
  • Refillosophy
  • Nature’s Larder
  • Hammerton Store
  • The Bread Maker
Hungry Squirrel products are stocked in Refillosophy. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Which flavour would you try out?

In Aberdeenshire, they include:

  • Newton Dee Store, Bieldside
  • Park Shop, Drumoak
  • Farm and Fancy, Alford
  • Flora’s, Cullerlie
  • Forest Farm, Blackburn
  • Tarland Paper Shop, Tarland
Forest Farm is another stockist. Image: Chris Sumner

Hungry Squirrel also has an online store and regularly participates in farmers’ markets and local events.

For updates, follow the business on social media.

‘We’re dreaming big’: Susan talks the future of Hungry Squirrel

Susan has received lots of praise and many accolades for her nut butters over the years.

Speaking about the highlights since launching Hungry Squirrel, she said: “Witnessing our nut butters bring joy to customers’ lives – it’s very rewarding!

The Hungry Squirrel owner has relished growing the business.

“Awards like the BBC Good Food Show (2017), Scotland Food & Drink Excellence (2018), and Great Taste (2020) validate our passion.

“In 2023, we were recognised as a Great Taste Producer for consistently delivering high-quality nut butters. Our range now includes four Great Taste Awards – cookie dough cashew, maple pecan, crunchy ABC mix and hazelnut cacao.”

She went on to say: “My journey in the food and drink industry has been a flavourful adventure!

Hungry Squirrel is showing no signs of slowing down.

“From my initial idea of making my own nut butter to experimenting in my home kitchen, launching a product range and creating a brand that others might enjoy, it’s been a continuous learning experience.

“We’re dreaming big [and aiming towards] reaching more nut butter enthusiasts and spreading nutty happiness.

“Hungry Squirrel isn’t just about nut butters, it’s about savouring simplicity, health, and flavour – one jar at a time.”

