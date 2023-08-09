Disloyalty Card: 6 north-east cafes team up for new scheme that rewards unfaithful customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Disloyalty Card: 6 north-east cafes team up for new scheme that rewards unfaithful customers

Customers will be rewarded for trying different cafes offering speciality coffee.

By Karla Sinclair
The Coffee Apothecary, Udny.
Jonny and Ali Aspden of the Coffee Apothecary, Udny. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

You’ll already be familiar with loyalty cards or programs, and are likely to have several in your purse/wallet at this very moment.

They are common among coffee shops, which reward customers for coming back time and time again. For example, if you buy eight hot drinks, you’re given one for free.

But what if you were being encouraged to be disloyal, instead?

A barista at Figment creating latte art
Fancy a cuppa from Figment? Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Six north-east cafes have teamed up to do just that, introducing their own unique take on a loyalty card – a Disloyalty Card.

The card, which launched on Monday (August 7) can be collected free of charge at Figment, Mount and Foodstory, all located in Aberdeen, as well as Dreamy Goat Coffee Co in Inverurie and the two Coffee Apothecary branches in Udny and Ellon.

What is the aim of the Disloyalty Card?

The concept for the Disloyalty Card was thought up by Jonny Aspden, chief coffee maker at The Coffee Apothecary.

It instead rewards people for trying out new spots across the city and shire.

Those that receive six stamps, which can be earned by buying a coffee from each of the participating cafes, on their card are treated to a free coffee at a venue of their choice.

The venue must feature on the Disloyalty Card.

The Disloyalty Card for north-east speciality coffee
The Disloyalty Card. Image: Supplied by Jonny Aspden

Inspired by similar schemes in London and Edinburgh, Jonny contacted a line-up of local cafes to see if they would consider getting on board with a north-east version.

Its main aim is to highlight “the small but perfectly formed speciality coffee scene in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire”, as well as drive footfall.

Jonny, from Udny, adds: “I loved the idea.

“With everything so hard for hospitality at the moment – food, energy and staff costs, and customers having less to spend – it seemed like the perfect time to do something to shine a light on the local speciality coffee scene and hopefully give us all a wee boost.

“I reached out to the other cafes and everyone was very keen so we all went for it.”

Speciality coffee? I need to know more…

The 40-year-old went on to say: “Speciality coffee is something so exciting and delicious that it is definitely worth celebrating.

“I think it is very misunderstood. In the north-east it not something you come across often at all. The fact that you can drink the very best coffee in the world is amazing.”

Typically, speciality coffee is grown at high altitudes with a lot of care and attention from the farmer.

Jonny from Coffee Apothecary holding a cup of coffee
Jonny came up with the idea of introducing a Disloyalty Card in the north-east. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

From there, it is sold at a premium to coffee traders, or direct to roasters.

“There are quite a few things a coffee has to be to be classed as speciality,” Jonny adds. “The main one is it has to score of at least 80 points on a quality evaluation.

“The scale is set by the Speciality Coffee Association and goes from zero to 100 with most commercial coffee being in the range of 60 to 80.”

‘On the first day, we gave out about 100 at each Coffee Apothecary’

The Disloyalty Cards will be available to use until Sunday, December 31 – their expiration date.

They have only been available to collect since Monday, but Jonny believes their success is looking promising.

“On the first day, we gave out about 100 at each Apothecary,” he said.

Jack Sim and Lauren Livingstone, of Mount on Upperkirkgate, Aberdeen, are also taking part. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“That was way more than we thought so we are scrambling to order more as we will run out very fast at this rate.”

Jonny went on to say: “This card encourages you to be disloyal and go somewhere else, so the name came from that.

“Being disloyal has never tasted so good.”

