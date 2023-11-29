Croque: The new food truck selling cheese toasties at Aberdeen beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Croque: The new food truck selling cheese toasties at Aberdeen beach

Derek Park is bringing something different to the increasingly-popular Aberdeen beach food scene. Toasties.

Derek Park, owner of Croque in front of his food truck at Aberdeen beach
Derek Park, owner of Croque. All images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

It may not be peak summer, but when you read all about new Aberdeen food truck Croque, a trip to the beachfront will be in order.

Originally from Glasgow, chef Derek Park opened the hatches to Croque – a nod to the classic French grilled sandwich, croque monsieur – earlier this month.

Toasties on the grill
You’ll spot Croque at the Fittie end of Aberdeen beach.

Located at the Fittie end of the beach, along with the likes of Sweet Toots Cakery, Chimmy and Moshi Moshi, the truck will be bringing something different to the increasingly-popular food scene there.

Toasties.

Grateful for decade-long cheffing experience that has lead him to the Aberdeen food truck scene

The 36-year-old has been a chef for 10 years and worked in some of Glasgow’s most successful restaurants.

They include The 78, The Crabshakk – which Derek says is “without a doubt the city’s best seafood restaurant” – Ox & Finch, and Julie Lin Macleod’s first restaurant Kopitiam.

Derek serving a customer at his new food truck.
He then operated his own street food business, Masa, selling authentic corn tacos at markets, pop-ups, cafes and bars with good friend Ewen Hutchinson, the owner of Shrimpwreck in Edinburgh.

Fast forward a few years, Derek relocated to the north-east with his fiancée. He was “eventually able to put a plan together to purchase and renovate a food trailer.”

With that, Croque was born.

A ham and cheese toastie at Croque at Aberdeen beach
You can order a ham and cheese toastie at Croque.

“I knew I wanted something semi-permanent but wasn’t quite at the stage of taking on a brick-and-mortar unit to open a cafe,” says Derek.

“The trailer seemed like the perfect solution.

“It took me the best part of a year to complete the renovations and apply for my hot food license from the council, which is quite the labyrinth to navigate.”

Take it cheesy at new food truck Croque – here’s what’s on the menu…

Croque, open from 11am to 4pm Thursday to Sunday, currently serves soup, soft drinks and four different toastie varieties.

Classic ham, Kimcheese, haggis, and mac ‘n’ cheese are among them. The latter was added to the menu due to popular demand.

Derek, who now lives in Kingswells, said: “My favourite has to be the classic ham and cheese. For me, it’s the perfect balance of salty and savoury.

Derek in his food truck with a toastie in front of him
Derek has lived in the north-east for two years.

“I use a good quality prosciutto cotto (cooked ham), two types of cheddar, comté, cheese sauce, French’s mustard and Dutch pickles.”

He went on to say: “I’m sourcing my bread from The Bread Maker.

“It’s a perfect blend of sourdough and bloomer giving a lovely waxy crust, and at the same time is still light enough so it’s not too dense.”

Croque toasties cost £7.50, while the soup and drinks are priced at £3 and £1.50, respectively.

‘It is fantastic to see the food scene flourishing down at the beachfront,” says Derek

Derek considered Aberdeen beach as an appealing place to set up shop as it “draws a crowd pretty much all year round.”

However, there was another factor that encouraged him to open Croque there.

“The community feel with the other traders was something I wanted to be a part of,” he added.

A toastie being made in Croque at Aberdeen Beach
Cheese fans will be in for a treat…

“And it is fantastic to see the food scene flourishing down at the beachfront.

“What’s better on a Sunday than a big walk with the family along the beachfront, stopping off for a soup and a toastie to warm the hands up?

The city’s food and drink scene [as a whole] has improved so much in the two years that I’ve lived here and I’m very happy to now be a part of that.”

The food truck owner making a toastie
The business owner is delighted to be part of the Aberdeen food and drink scene.

Currently operating Croque as a one-man band, Derek will be looking for “the right person to help with the business” in the future.

“Everyone I have met in the industry so far has been people with great ideas, great work ethics and a passion to create great products which, for me, is a recipe for success when it comes to the service industry scene in general.”

For more on Croque (plus the food truck’s opening hours), visit the business’ Instagram profile – Croque_toasties.

Conversation