‘The people really backed us’: Sweet Toots Cakery to open new food truck at Aberdeen beach after 10 months of frustration with council

Danielle Smith of Sweet Toots Cakery will finally be able to sell her sweet treats at Aberdeen’s growing beach food truck scene, after 10 months of “confusing” back and forths with the council.

Hopeful of joining the city’s bustling beach food truck scene in time for the spring holidays in April, the self-taught baker was left deflated one month prior after her licence was deferred by Aberdeen City Council over fears of overcrowding and littering.

However, a wave of support flooded in from locals who were pushing for more vendors at the seafront in the aftermath of the news.

And two weeks ago, the council gave six new vendors the go-ahead to occupy spots at the Fittie end of Aberdeen beach.

Included in this line-up is Danielle’s eight-year-old firm Sweet Toots Cakery, which offers a selection of handmade including cupcakes, brookies, blondies, cookies and tablet.

Danielle on 10 month battle for council permission: ‘The whole process was a challenge’

Danielle, from Newburgh, will be opening her food truck to the public for the first time at Aberdeen beach this Saturday and Sunday (weather permitting).

From then, beachgoers can stop by on those days between 10am and 4pm, however the baker is already considering opening on Thursdays and Fridays as well.

She’s looking forward to her first customers, but to get to this point it hasn’t been plain sailing for Danielle.

She said: “Since I applied it has taken 10 months [to secure a spot at Aberdeen beach].

“The whole process from start to finish was a challenge, it was just all very confusing and a lot of back and forth.

“Nothing angered me really, it was just frustrating.

“I had everything ready to go and start for the school holidays in April but the case got deferred, so that left me trying to pull business in between March and June.

“It was really difficult initially and I was really down not knowing what I was going to do.”

The entrepreneur proceeded to apply for spots at Newburgh, Collision and Cruden Bay to Aberdeenshire Council in the hope of putting her converted horse box to use in the meantime.

“The whole process was complete within seven weeks and I got trading straight away,” she added.

Tis the sea-sun for fresh bakes at the beach

The council’s decision to give the go-ahead for new trucks at Aberdeen beach came as a welcome shock to Danielle, as well as her fellow applicants.

They include Dutch fries firm Aberdam, Native Crepe Hut and Moshi Moshi, which will sell Asian street food, among others.

But after a follow-up public consultation was held last month, Aberdeen food and drink fans made it clear that they were after more vendors by the shore.

Their efforts prevailed.

Danielle said: “In the [initial] meeting there were concerns over litter, parking and residents, hence a public consultation was decided on.

“We received great feedback in the public consultation. The people really backed us and showed the council this is something that would be welcomed at the beach.

“I wasn’t positive when I initially went into the meeting but I was just so relieved when it was passed. It was a weight lifted off my shoulders.”

What to expect at the Sweet Toots Cakery food truck

The baker, who has employed two members of staff to help out in the truck, is looking forward to dishing out her products to locals and tourists alike at the beach.

Danielle will continue to host pop ups at Newburgh, Collieston and Cruden Bay for the foreseeable as well.

Visitors can choose from a selection of brookies, cookie pies, stuffed cookies, rocky road, cupcakes, Scottish tablet and blondies as well as ice cream tubs from Peter’s Ices.

Tea, coffee and Italian hot chocolate will be available on the drinks front.

Danielle said: “This it just the next big step for me. It’s a natural growth that will allow me to reach more customers.”

For more information on the location of Sweet Toots Cakery, visit the business’ Facebook page.