A Tale of Two Spoons: I compare the Union Street Wetherspoons to find out which is better

Visiting bars and pubs with reasonably priced booze is one of life’s greatest pleasures, in my eyes.

Actually, I’ll top that by making a slight change.

Visiting bars and pubs with reasonably priced booze during the festive season is one of life’s greatest pleasures.

That’s better.

It’s no secret that north-east drinks venues are at their liveliest during the festive period.

For the most part, customers are in high spirits. And the spaces look their best too, in my opinion, dawning glittering festive décor.

I’m rarely one to turn down a night out with my pals. But at this time of year? Never.

Whether it’s planned months in advance or last minute – and I have 15 minutes to be ready to hit the town – I’m there.

And when it’s Christmas night out season, there’s inevitably two bars on most drinking crew’s pub crawl lists in Aberdeen: The Archibald Simpson or The Justice Mill.

Wetherspoons: Rating The Archibald Simpson and The Justice Mill

Recently, a few of my colleagues and I were arguing about which of the these two Aberdeen Wetherspoons pubs were the best for a night out.

So, I wanted to find out which one was better once and for all by putting them to the test.

I have stopped by both locations once or twice in the past, but never on a (Friday) night out during the busiest period of the year.

What’s the point in this “experiment”? You may be asking.

It’s all a bit of fun, so sit back, relax and find out what I rated both pubs in terms of:

Appearance,

Cosiness,

Drinks selection,

Staff,

And atmosphere

The Archibald Simpson

With The Justice Mill being closer to my flat, we decided to start at The Archibald Simpson (Archibalds) and work our way back.

Archibald Simpson designed several important buildings in the north-east and further afield, including Marischal College, Huntly’s Gordon Schools and, of course, the site of what would become this Wetherspoons.

Formerly a North of Scotland Bank, it’s visually stunning. Even on entering, it feels grand.

My friends Lauren and Robert joined me on my Wetherspoons trips. We’d forgotten how impressive the interior is inside this one.

The staff were super helpful too, giving us plenty of time to decide what drinks we fancied, letting us know about all the different options on the cards.

In the end, we went down the easy route and asked for a bottle of Prosecco.

As the three of us turned around, there weren’t any spare tables. However, we managed to bag one (alongside the slot machines) after some kind gents offered us theirs.

Maybe the fact that Lauren and I were already suffering in our heels was very obvious, spurring them on to do so…

Nevertheless, shout out to them.

We sat and admired the chandeliers and artwork, and noticed there was an even spread of customers dining and just sticking to drinks.

The atmosphere was more on the flat side, excluding the large table of folk in the centre of the bar who were donning Christmas jumpers.

They were having a rare time, which was great to see, although I imagine there were a few sore heads the next morning…

Don’t expect blaring music at Archibalds. At least you can hear yourself think, I suppose.

But other than the cheery bunch already mentioned and the solo Wetherspoons-goer on the slots letting out the occasional sigh, there wasn’t much banter on the go.

We finished our Prosecco and swiftly moved on.

Scores:

Appearance: 4/5

Cosiness: 2.5/5

Drinks selection: 4/5

Staff: 5/5

Atmosphere: 2.5/5

The Justice Mill

The journey up Union Street didn’t take us long. Luckily, the weather was on our side.

We rocked up to The Justice Mill and found that it was hoaching. Again, a lovely sight.

Those of you that have visited in the past – which I’m sure many of you have – will know that it’s much more spacious than its fellow Union Street Wetherspoons.

Immediately, there was a more energetic atmosphere. Drinks were flowing and Whitney Houston was being blasted on our arrival, followed by some Queen and Cher hits.

“I Want To Dance With Somebody” never fails to get you in the mood for a night out. I only wish I was on the same level as the group dancing by the bar.

Again, the service couldn’t be faulted. Like Archibalds, the staff were happy to run us through the options.

I also loved how on both occasions we were approached by a member of the bar team straight away, despite the pubs being fairly busy.

We moved on to spirits (and some soft drinks for the side).

It may not be as aesthetically pleasing in the venue in terms of its interior, but you’re sure of a good time. For me, the space is ideal for pre drinks before heading elsewhere in the city centre.

Hopefully those that braved The Justice Mill slots had better luck than the bloke at Archibalds.

Scores:

Appearance: 3/5

Cosiness: 3/5

Drinks selection: 4/5

Staff: 5/5

Atmosphere: 4.5/5

Verdict: which spoons should you visit, and when?

The overall verdict? Despite having some similarities, Archibalds and The Justice Mill are two very different pubs.

I scored them 18/25 and 19.5/25 respectively.

If you’re looking for a nice spot to enjoy dinner and/or a relatively quiet drink in a stunning setting, then go for Archibalds.

However, if it’s a lively atmosphere you’re after to catch up with friends, it’s The Justice Mill all the way.

I enjoyed both my visits, but The Justice Mill just edged the win for me.