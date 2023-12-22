9 hospitality closures of 2023 in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

We watched as a host of new hospitality businesses opened in the north-east in 2023. However, we also bid farewell to others.

The former well-loved firms range from Granite City restaurants to takeaways, and even a bacon café in Alford.

Let’s take a look back at the special north-east food and drink businesses we lost over the past year.

Bonobo Cafe

First up, we’re rewinding back to January – when one of the longest-standing vegan cafe’s in the city, Bonobo Cafe, revealed that it was permanently closing.

The Skene Street establishment made the announcement through a statement online, adding that the closure was a result of falling sales and rising costs.

Address: 73-75 Skene Street, Aberdeen AB10 1QD

Muchacho

Independent street food takeaway Muchacho – located on Aberdeen’s Rose Street – also closed its doors for the last time.

The space was known for its tasty Mexican dishes, including burritos, nachos, quesadillas and tacos.

Address: 9-11 Rose Street, Aberdeen AB10 1TX

Frankie & Benny’s

The Frankie & Benny’s restaurant at Aberdeen beach was a nostalgic spot for me before it shut. It was a go-to for my family and I when I was younger – after a trip to Codona’s or Cineworld.

The May closure was another blow for the Queens Links, which previously saw its Chiquito restaurant close for good back in 2016.

Address: Queens Link Leisure Park, Esplanade, Aberdeen AB24 5EN

Caffe Nero

That same month, a Caffe Nero outlet on Union Street shut too.

However, the coffee chain still has two other locations on the street that have remained open since. All staff from the closed branch were transferred to them.

Address: 73-77 Union Street, Aberdeen AB11 6BD

Pizza the Action

Over in Stonehaven, pizza delivery service Pizza the Action shut up shop in the summer due to rising costs.

It operated in the town since 2008 offering customers a variety of deals and delivered pizza favourites seven days a week.

Address: Unit 2 Redcloak Drive, Stonehaven AB39 2XJ

Kirk View

The site may have been taken over by fellow food and drink firm Tucan just a few months later, but the closure of Kirk View was a bitter pill to swallow for a lot of people in the city.

Known for its Scottish take on tapas, Kirk View was based on Belmont Street for roughly 16 months after relocating from its initial space on Union Terrace.

Address: 47 Belmont Street, Aberdeen AB10 1JS

Via Roma

Inverurie locals also received unfortunate news as well-loved restaurant Via Roma announced it was closing its doors after 17 years in July.

The business was inundated with messages afterwards. Hundreds of people left messages of support and thanked the team for years of happy memories.

Address: 55-57 Market Place, Inverurie AB51 3PY

Barking Mad Coffee and Cakes

Another blow to the Aberdeen beach scene came in July…

Barking Mad Coffee and Cakes on the Esplanade had been serving customers and their beloved furry friends for four years.

But owner Val Inglis announced the business had struggled to stay afloat amidst a challenging climate, and therefore made the decision to close just a few weeks later.

Address: Unit 2, 9 Esplanade, Aberdeen AB24 5NS

The Soo’s Lug

I’m sure I speak for the masses when I say that Alford’s The Soo’s Lug will be sorely missed by north-east food and drink fans. More specifically, those that adore bacon.

The popular cafe went up for sale in October – roughly two years after opening – leaving an empty space in the community, but creating a fantastic business opportunity for brave entrepreneurs.

Address: 66 Main Street, Alford AB33 8AA