9 hospitality closures of 2023 in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink
Food and Drink

9 hospitality closures of 2023 in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

The former food and drink businesses range from Granite City restaurants to takeaways and a bacon café in Alford. Karla Sinclair reports.
Karla Sinclair
A Kirk View espresso martini. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A Kirk View espresso martini. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

We watched as a host of new hospitality businesses opened in the north-east in 2023. However, we also bid farewell to others.

The former well-loved firms range from Granite City restaurants to takeaways, and even a bacon café in Alford.

Let’s take a look back at the special north-east food and drink businesses we lost over the past year.

Bonobo Cafe

First up, we’re rewinding back to January – when one of the longest-standing vegan cafe’s in the city, Bonobo Cafe, revealed that it was permanently closing.

The Skene Street establishment made the announcement through a statement online, adding that the closure was a result of falling sales and rising costs.

Address: 73-75 Skene Street, Aberdeen AB10 1QD

Bonobo Cafe served a fully vegan menu. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Muchacho

Independent street food takeaway Muchacho – located on Aberdeen’s Rose Street – also closed its doors for the last time.

The space was known for its tasty Mexican dishes, including burritos, nachos, quesadillas and tacos.

Address: 9-11 Rose Street, Aberdeen AB10 1TX

Popular north-east food and drink firm Muchacho was based on Rose Street in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by Muchacho

Frankie & Benny’s

The Frankie & Benny’s restaurant at Aberdeen beach was a nostalgic spot for me before it shut. It was a go-to for my family and I when I was younger – after a trip to Codona’s or Cineworld.

The May closure was another blow for the Queens Links, which previously saw its Chiquito restaurant close for good back in 2016.

Address: Queens Link Leisure Park, Esplanade, Aberdeen AB24 5EN

Frankie & Benny’s at Aberdeen beach closed for good in 2023. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Caffe Nero

That same month, a Caffe Nero outlet on Union Street shut too.

However, the coffee chain still has two other locations on the street that have remained open since. All staff from the closed branch were transferred to them.

Address: 73-77 Union Street, Aberdeen AB11 6BD

The now closed Caffe Nero space on Union Street. Image: Supplied by Cameron Roy

Pizza the Action

Over in Stonehaven, pizza delivery service Pizza the Action shut up shop in the summer due to rising costs.

It operated in the town since 2008 offering customers a variety of deals and delivered pizza favourites seven days a week.

Address: Unit 2 Redcloak Drive, Stonehaven AB39 2XJ

Outside Pizza The Action in Stonehaven. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Kirk View

The site may have been taken over by fellow food and drink firm Tucan just a few months later, but the closure of Kirk View was a bitter pill to swallow for a lot of people in the city.

Known for its Scottish take on tapas, Kirk View was based on Belmont Street for roughly 16 months after relocating from its initial space on Union Terrace.

Address: 47 Belmont Street, Aberdeen AB10 1JS

Inside the former Kirk View on Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Via Roma

Inverurie locals also received unfortunate news as well-loved restaurant Via Roma announced it was closing its doors after 17 years in July.

The business was inundated with messages afterwards. Hundreds of people left messages of support and thanked the team for years of happy memories.

Address: 55-57 Market Place, Inverurie AB51 3PY

Via Roma served Italian cuisine. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Barking Mad Coffee and Cakes

Another blow to the Aberdeen beach scene came in July…

Barking Mad Coffee and Cakes on the Esplanade had been serving customers and their beloved furry friends for four years.

But owner Val Inglis announced the business had struggled to stay afloat amidst a challenging climate, and therefore made the decision to close just a few weeks later.

Address: Unit 2, 9 Esplanade, Aberdeen AB24 5NS

Owner Val Inglis outside Barking Mad Cafe in 2020.
Owner Val Inglis reluctantly closed Barking Mad after a “fraught” four years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The Soo’s Lug

I’m sure I speak for the masses when I say that Alford’s The Soo’s Lug will be sorely missed by north-east food and drink fans. More specifically, those that adore bacon.

The popular cafe went up for sale in October – roughly two years after opening – leaving an empty space in the community, but creating a fantastic business opportunity for brave entrepreneurs.

Address: 66 Main Street, Alford AB33 8AA

The Soo’s Lug was a must-visit north-east food and drink spot for bacon rolls. Image: Supplied by Mark Reynolds
Tags

Conversation

More from Food and Drink

Robert McCubbin, market construction manager, Cameron MacFarlane, the market manager, and David Haas, Inverness City manager, ion the Victorian Market Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Four more businesses - and the return of the model train - for Victorian…
The Justice Mill is a popular spot for Aberdeen partygoers.
A Tale of Two Spoons: I compare the Union Street Wetherspoons to find out…
Tony Song (L) chef and Jeff Mak (R) owner at Eagle May. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Eagle May giving away four most popular dishes on Christmas Day to those in…
Stephen Rankin, Director of Prestige with the stonework landscape on the building.
Gordon and MacPhail: One year on, the latest on the multimillion-pound makeover of the…
Aberdam loading up cars with festive food parcels.
Do you know someone who deserves a free Aberdam Christmas dinner?
Badenoch's has proved a popular spot in Elgin since reopening. Image: Supplied by Nathan Davies
9 Moray food and drink venues that opened (and reopened) in 2023
P&J staff smelling a block of the cheese
'It's haunting my nostrils': We tried 'world's smelliest cheese' the Minger
Cans on a food procession line
How robots can reinforce Scotland as a land of food and drink
The building pictured once home to the Gordon Arms Hotel. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Gordon Arms Hotel: How the history of the iconic Elgin High Street building will…
Three cans and one bottle of beer decorated with Christmas lights.
Rating Chocolate Orange, After Eight and other festively flavoured Christmas beers

Conversation