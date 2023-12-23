Making the ultimate Christmas dinner for 16, with the couple behind the Seafield Arms and Gilly’s

If you think making Christmas dinner for your family is hard enough, imagine making it for 16 — including the discerning tastes of your head chef.

“For us, Christmas is a mix of family, staff members and a couple of locals who live on their own,” says David Hayfield.

He and his wife Gillian have become well-loved members of the Banffshire community over the years, each running their own successful food and drink venues – Gilly’s and Seafield Arms Whitehills.

This year, David and Gillian are cooking for 16 people on Christmas Day including Seafield Arms’ very own head chef.

David adds: “We will do all the cooking ourselves in the hotel kitchen, and lunch will be served around 3pm.

“As a general rule, there are three starter options: the classic prawn cocktail, melon and Gillian’s famous egg mayo which she makes for her mam.”

But when it comes to the ‘main event’ – aka Christmas dinner – what’s involved in pulling it together?

Here’s how David and Gillian make the ultimate Christmas dinner.

1) The Turkey

We tend to buy a fresh crown and thigh meat separately. The thigh meat is one of the ingredients for superb gravy.

The crown needs to be well seasoned with salt, pepper and dried sage. This gives an amazing flavour-packed end result.

To cook, we begin with lining a baking tray with mixed vegetables in water (for stock) and the thigh meat.

The crown is then placed in the tray and cooked at approximately 215C for around 90 minutes (based on a 5kg joint).

To check if your crown is cooked, simply pierce the outer skin and when the juices run clear, your meat is ready. Leave to rest for at least one hour.

2) Roast Potatoes

Many people have their own way of doing this, but creating the perfect crispy outer and fluffy inner is quite straightforward.

Firstly, par boil your potatoes for around 15 to 20 minutes until they are slightly softened. Use a fork to test.

Once they are at that stage remove from the pan, drain and shake to form a rustic outer. Place in a freezer for 50 minutes.

In the meantime, heat your oil (or, as we prefer, beef dripping) in a roasting tray until piping hot at 230C.

Remove the potatoes from the freezer and carefully place in the hot oil, then roast at 230C for 45 minutes, turning two or three times.

3) Vegetables

As far as vegetables are concerned we always use fresh where possible – typically chantenay carrots, cauliflower, sprouts and fine beans.

We prefer to use our steamer for the cooking of all vegetables. It’s much healthier and it keeps the produce fresh and succulent.

In the steamer, the vegetables are typically ready in 20 minutes.

4) Gravy

When the crown is removed, it leaves the gravy base.

Simply add stock, gravy salt and Bisto and stir. Place in the oven until ready.

Bonus treat, Gillian’s Signature Prawn Marie Rose Sauce

Simply mix Hellman’s mayonnaise, Heinz ketchup, double cream, tabasco sauce and paprika in a bowl, and a rich sauce is created.

Once done, add a splash of freshly squeezed lemon juice.