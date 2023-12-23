Making the ultimate Christmas dinner for 16, with the couple behind the Seafield Arms and Gilly’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink
Food and Drink

Making the ultimate Christmas dinner for 16, with the couple behind the Seafield Arms and Gilly’s

Find out some top Christmas Dinner tips from David and Gillian Hayfield, who are hosting for 16 this year. Karla Sinclair reports.
Karla Sinclair
David and Gillian Hayfield. All images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
David and Gillian Hayfield. All images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

If you think making Christmas dinner for your family is hard enough, imagine making it for 16 — including the discerning tastes of your head chef.

“For us, Christmas is a mix of family, staff members and a couple of locals who live on their own,” says David Hayfield.

He and his wife Gillian have become well-loved members of the Banffshire community over the years, each running their own successful food and drink venues – Gilly’s and Seafield Arms Whitehills.

Christmas is just days away, so here’s how to perfect your dinner.

This year, David and Gillian are cooking for 16 people on Christmas Day including Seafield Arms’ very own head chef.

David adds: “We will do all the cooking ourselves in the hotel kitchen, and lunch will be served around 3pm.

Gillian and David will prepare the feast in the kitchen of Seafield Arms.

“As a general rule, there are three starter options: the classic prawn cocktail, melon and Gillian’s famous egg mayo which she makes for her mam.”

But when it comes to the ‘main event’ – aka Christmas dinner – what’s involved in pulling it together?

Here’s how David and Gillian make the ultimate Christmas dinner.

1) The Turkey

We tend to buy a fresh crown and thigh meat separately. The thigh meat is one of the ingredients for superb gravy.

The crown needs to be well seasoned with salt, pepper and dried sage. This gives an amazing flavour-packed end result.

To cook, we begin with lining a baking tray with mixed vegetables in water (for stock) and the thigh meat.

Turkey is a must-have on Christmas Day for the team at Seafield Arms.

The crown is then placed in the tray and cooked at approximately 215C for around 90 minutes (based on a 5kg joint).

To check if your crown is cooked, simply pierce the outer skin and when the juices run clear, your meat is ready. Leave to rest for at least one hour.

2) Roast Potatoes

Many people have their own way of doing this, but creating the perfect crispy outer and fluffy inner is quite straightforward.

Firstly, par boil your potatoes for around 15 to 20 minutes until they are slightly softened. Use a fork to test.

Once they are at that stage remove from the pan, drain and shake to form a rustic outer. Place in a freezer for 50 minutes.

Seafield Arms Whitehills’ owner David explains how you can perfect your roast tatties.

In the meantime, heat your oil (or, as we prefer, beef dripping) in a roasting tray until piping hot at 230C.

Remove the potatoes from the freezer and carefully place in the hot oil, then roast at 230C for 45 minutes, turning two or three times.

3) Vegetables

As far as vegetables are concerned we always use fresh where possible – typically chantenay carrots, cauliflower, sprouts and fine beans.

We prefer to use our steamer for the cooking of all vegetables. It’s much healthier and it keeps the produce fresh and succulent.

In the steamer, the vegetables are typically ready in 20 minutes.

4) Gravy

When the crown is removed, it leaves the gravy base.

Gravy will be quintessential with your ultimate Christmas dinner.

Simply add stock, gravy salt and Bisto and stir. Place in the oven until ready.

Bonus treat, Gillian’s Signature Prawn Marie Rose Sauce

Simply mix Hellman’s mayonnaise, Heinz ketchup, double cream, tabasco sauce and paprika in a bowl, and a rich sauce is created.

Once done, add a splash of freshly squeezed lemon juice.

David and Gillian pictured inside Whitehills’ Seafield Arms.
Tags

Conversation

More from Food and Drink

Jenna Marie Christie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Huntly cake maker launches business in honour of late dad, her 'biggest cheerleader'
The Old Bridge Inn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Where to visit if you're spending 12 hours in (and around) Aviemore
Torrish is set inside Inverness' luxurious five-star hotel, Ness Walk. All images: Ness Walk
Torrish at Ness Walk provides memorable fine dining experience on all fronts
New tennants, Donald Mackay (left) and Stuart Forrester who hope to open the bar early next year. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'An opportunity of a lifetime': New Rose Street Foundry bar to open in the…
Robert McCubbin, market construction manager, Cameron MacFarlane, the market manager, and David Haas, Inverness City manager, ion the Victorian Market Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Four more businesses - and the return of the model train - for Victorian…
A Kirk View espresso martini. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
9 hospitality closures of 2023 in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
The Justice Mill is a popular spot for Aberdeen partygoers.
A Tale of Two Spoons: I compare the Union Street Wetherspoons to find out…
Tony Song (L) chef and Jeff Mak (R) owner at Eagle May. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Eagle May giving away four most popular dishes on Christmas Day to those in…
Stephen Rankin, Director of Prestige with the stonework landscape on the building.
Gordon and MacPhail: One year on, the latest on the multimillion-pound makeover of the…
Aberdam loading up cars with festive food parcels.
Do you know someone who deserves a free Aberdam Christmas dinner?

Conversation