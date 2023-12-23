Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh look for points in key Highland League clash

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart and Fraserburgh counterpart Mark Cowie believe today’s clash could have a significant bearing on their title hopes.

It’s fourth v fifth in the Breedon Highland League at Victoria Park this afternoon, with kick-off at 2pm, although the fixture is subject to a 9am pitch inspection.

The Jags and the Broch are both on 31 points, six behind leaders Brechin City.

Fraserburgh have played the same number of matches (15) as the table toppers, but Buckie have three games in hand.

Stewart said: “Even though we’ve got games in hand we don’t want to be trying to catch up. You’re better being at the top of the league rather than trying to chase teams.

“Our ambition has always been to win the league and to do that you’ve got to win games against the top five or six.

“This game falls into that category, it’s a game at home in which we need to put in a good performance and try to win.

“At the end of the season it usually comes down to how you perform against the top five or six clubs.

“If you win more points than you lose against those teams then you’ve got a good chance.

“So this is a huge game for us and we’ll do everything we can to try to win it.”

Fraserburgh have won their last four league games following a run of one victory in five.

Despite their good recent results manager Cowie is playing down their chances of challenging for the title.

He added: “Nine times out of 10 the champions are the side that does well against the other teams at the top end.

“Our record at this point isn’t as good as it could be, but we’ve still got everyone to play at least once to try to rectify things.

“It’s a big game for both sides, the way things are Buckie are probably slight favourites and if they win their games in hand they’ll be in a very good position.

“But there are a lot of very good teams in this league and anyone can beat anyone on their day.

“We’re on the coattails of it (title race), we’ve got a slim chance, but our margin for error is tiny.

“But football is a strange game and if you can string a run together you never know what could happen.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Deveronvale host Clachnacuddin in a 2pm kick-off at Princess Royal Park.

Horace Ormsby is unavailable for the Banffers, while Scott Thomson is a doubt. The Lilywhites are missing James Anderson, Martin MacKinnon, Donald Morrison, Calum Ferguson and Dylan Mackenzie.

Formartine United face Lossiemouth at North Lodge Park. Graeme Rodger, Kieran Adams, Marc Lawrence and Daniel Park are absent for the Pitmedden side with Johnny Crawford a doubt.

The Coasters are missing Baylee Campbell, Ross Elliott and Henry Jordan.

Keith and Turriff United meet at Kynoch Park with both sides looking to return to winning ways.

Long-term absentee Stewart Hutcheon is still missing for the Maroons while Turra have loaned Luke Kinsella to Maud and Fergus Alberts to Dyce.