Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh look for points in key Highland League clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh look for points in key Highland League clash

The fourth-placed Jags tackle the Broch, who are fifth, at Victoria Park.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart, right, and Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie are looking forward to their Breedon Highland League encounter
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart, right, and Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie are looking forward to their Breedon Highland League encounter

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart and Fraserburgh counterpart Mark Cowie believe today’s clash could have a significant bearing on their title hopes.

It’s fourth v fifth in the Breedon Highland League at Victoria Park this afternoon, with kick-off at 2pm, although the fixture is subject to a 9am pitch inspection.

The Jags and the Broch are both on 31 points, six behind leaders Brechin City.

Fraserburgh have played the same number of matches (15) as the table toppers, but Buckie have three games in hand.

Stewart said: “Even though we’ve got games in hand we don’t want to be trying to catch up. You’re better being at the top of the league rather than trying to chase teams.

“Our ambition has always been to win the league and to do that you’ve got to win games against the top five or six.

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart is hoping to get the better of Fraserburgh

“This game falls into that category, it’s a game at home in which we need to put in a good performance and try to win.

“At the end of the season it usually comes down to how you perform against the top five or six clubs.

“If you win more points than you lose against those teams then you’ve got a good chance.

“So this is a huge game for us and we’ll do everything we can to try to win it.”

Fraserburgh have won their last four league games following a run of one victory in five.

Despite their good recent results manager Cowie is playing down their chances of challenging for the title.

He added: “Nine times out of 10 the champions are the side that does well against the other teams at the top end.

“Our record at this point isn’t as good as it could be, but we’ve still got everyone to play at least once to try to rectify things.

Mark Cowie wants Fraserburgh to improve their record against the Highland League’s top sides

“It’s a big game for both sides, the way things are Buckie are probably slight favourites and if they win their games in hand they’ll be in a very good position.

“But there are a lot of very good teams in this league and anyone can beat anyone on their day.

“We’re on the coattails of it (title race), we’ve got a slim chance, but our margin for error is tiny.

“But football is a strange game and if you can string a run together you never know what could happen.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Deveronvale host Clachnacuddin in a 2pm kick-off at Princess Royal Park.

Horace Ormsby is unavailable for the Banffers, while Scott Thomson is a doubt. The Lilywhites are missing James Anderson, Martin MacKinnon, Donald Morrison, Calum Ferguson and Dylan Mackenzie.

Formartine United face Lossiemouth at North Lodge Park. Graeme Rodger, Kieran Adams, Marc Lawrence and Daniel Park are absent for the Pitmedden side with Johnny Crawford a doubt.

The Coasters are missing Baylee Campbell, Ross Elliott and Henry Jordan.

Keith and Turriff United meet at Kynoch Park with both sides looking to return to winning ways.

Long-term absentee Stewart Hutcheon is still missing for the Maroons while Turra have loaned Luke Kinsella to Maud and Fergus Alberts to Dyce.

More from Highland League

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart, right, and Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie are looking forward to their Breedon Highland League encounter
Forres Mechanics bolstered by loan signing of Aidan Cruickshank ahead of facing Inverurie Locos
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart, right, and Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie are looking forward to their Breedon Highland League encounter
Highland League: Brora Rangers v Brechin City postponed
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart, right, and Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie are looking forward to their Breedon Highland League encounter
EXCLUSIVE: Rothes stalwart Bruce Milne retires
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart, right, and Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie are looking forward to their Breedon Highland League encounter
Inverurie Locos' Demilade Yunus placed on transfer list
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart, right, and Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie are looking forward to their Breedon Highland League encounter
Watch the final Highland League Weekly preview show of 2023 - free!
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart, right, and Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie are looking forward to their Breedon Highland League encounter
Experienced Paul Coutts keen to play his part in Inverurie Locos improvements after extending…
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart, right, and Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie are looking forward to their Breedon Highland League encounter
Sam Morrison hails exciting time for Buckie Thistle after penning new deal
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart, right, and Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie are looking forward to their Breedon Highland League encounter
Craig Ewen highlights James Brownie's loyalty after Keith co-captain makes 200th appearance
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart, right, and Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie are looking forward to their Breedon Highland League encounter
Goalkeeper Lenny Wilson placed on Brechin City transfer list
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart, right, and Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie are looking forward to their Breedon Highland League encounter
Scott Barbour's thanks to those who have helped him reach Fraserburgh goal record