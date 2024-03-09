Where to visit for food and drink in 12 hours in/around Banff and Macduff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink
Food and Drink

Where to visit for food and drink in 12 hours in/around Banff and Macduff

I have listed the cafes, coffee shops, restaurants, pubs and bakeries that I would personally recommend in Banff and Macduff. Karla Sinclair reports.
Karla Sinclair
A cheesecake from Macduff's The Knowes Hotel. Image: Colin Rennie
A cheesecake from Macduff's The Knowes Hotel. Image: Colin Rennie

The food and drink scenes in neighbouring coastal towns Banff and Macduff are constantly evolving.

And despite what some people who live out with Banff and Buchan may believe, there are plenty of businesses to choose from if you’re after breakfast, dinner, alcoholic/non-alcoholic drinks, and everything in-between.

So, I have listed the cafes, coffee shops, restaurants, pubs and bakeries that I would personally recommend above all.

Being a Turriff local – and living roughly 15 minutes away – I frequent them often.

Breakfast

9am to 11am

The Spotty Bag Shop on Old Market Place is a must-visit if you’re in Banff.

Not only does it sell everything from outdoor, DIY, household, pet, cleaning, and health and beauty products to toys, crafts, clothing and more, but the building also houses the Bridgeview Restaurant & Coffee Shop.

The Bridgeview Restaurant & Coffee Shop is located inside The Spotty Bag Shop on Old Market Place. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Using locally sourced ingredients, it serves a range of delicious homemade meals and snacks along with teas and coffees.

Breakfasts are served daily until 11:30am, and it operates on a walk-in basis only.

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

If you did in fact enjoy an item off the breakfast menu at The Bridgeview Restaurant & Coffee Shop and avoided the cake counter altogether, then I applaud you.

You’ll be pleased to know that you can order coffee and a slice of cake (or a home bake) elsewhere, too, at the Cherry Tree Café and Bistro.

Scones are on the menu at Cherry Tree Café and Bistro. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

I’ve lost track of the amount of times I’ve visited the inviting café for a latte, so I would highly recommend trying on of those out – should you be a coffee drinker that is.

Open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Wednesday, as well as on Fridays and Saturdays, there’s a big window for you to pop in past to say hello to the team.

Andy Martin launched Delight Café Gallery in 2018. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Delight Café Gallery is another great option for you.

Founded by Andy Martin, it boasts artwork created by a number of local artists, allowing customers to not only cure their hunger cravings but also soak in the exceptional talents of north-east creatives and photographers.

It’s a great location, much like Annie’s Cakery.

A slice of raspberry loaf. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Unlike Cherry Tree Café and Bistro and Delight Café Gallery, this foodie gem can be found in Macduff (inside The Platform).

It provides one of the largest cake ranges in the area – with plenty of gluten-free and dairy-free options – as well as light lunches, and hot and cold drinks.

All the cakes are handmade by three talented bakers, including owner Annie McDonald.

Lunch/brunch

12pm to 3pm

Moving swiftly on to lunch/brunch, I’d encourage you to visit The Knowes Hotel and Restaurant, located on Macduff’s Market Street.

While it’s also a great option for dinner, you’re guaranteed incredible views of the coastline should you visit in the early afternoon. Well, that’s if the fog stays clear…

Poached haddock with a lemon crab crust and garden pea risotto. Image: Colin Rennie

The three-star family-run business has a menu to suit all tastes.

Owner and chef Wayne Stewart uses the finest local Scottish produce to create mouth-watering dishes, from fresh local seafood, meats and game to locally supplied fruit and vegetables.

Snack

3pm to 6pm

If you have room remaining for a snack, which I hope is the case, then The Banff Deli is a must-visit.

Founded by former trawlerman and Royal Navy mechanic Billy Wood, the shop offers an array of sweet and savoury goodies.

Banff food and drink business The Banff Deli is thriving. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Customers can not only purchase items made by a range of local producers, but also browse the deli counter and order sandwiches and toasties.

Even if you’re not feeling peckish during your visit, be sure to buy a few products and save them for later.

You can visit Home Bakery for a treat or two, as well. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Another location that I’d urge you to visit is Banff’s Home Bakery.

You’ll undoubtedly struggle to choose what to order. However, trust me when I say you need to get your hands on a Mr Blobby biscuit. They’re a quintessential buy if you’re in the town.

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

There are a few dinner options in both areas, too. The four-star Banff Springs Hotel is kicking things off this time.

Whenever I stop by, it always seems to surpass my expectations, boasting a talented team of chefs that place a real emphasis on seasonality and locality.

I’ve stopped by Banff Springs Hotel for food time and time again. Image: Paul Glendell

To top it all off, the venue overlooks the Banff Links Bay, so you can expect dinner with a superb view.

But if a chipper/chippie is more up your street, then there are several in Banff and Macduff to consider – including the LightHouse Fish Bar on Banff’s High Street.

Enjoy a tasty haddock supper from LightHouse Fish Bar in Banff. Image: Wullie Marr

The dishes are reasonably priced, too, so you can enjoy a tasty meal without breaking the bank.

And last but certainly not least is the Seafield Arms in Whitehills.

I know what you’re thinking, the business isn’t in Macduff or Banff? You’re right, but it’s a mere five-minute drive away that’s more than worth it.

Consider Seafield Arms for dinner. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Food is served daily and it boasts a dog-friendly bar area. If you’re keen to stick around, then it’s definitely an option for post-dinner drinks.

There are three en suite letting rooms and a self-contained apartment inside should you be looking for accommodation nearby.

Drinks

8pm to late

Back in Banff, a great place to visit for evening drinks is Castle Bar.

Castle Bar is among my top Banff food and drink spots. Image: Shutterstock

There’s a fantastic selection of spirits, as well as options for the designated drivers or non-drinkers.

You may also like…

Trying out new Turriff food truck JP’s Wrap Shack – where dish prices start at £3

Former owner of Banff’s One Pot Stop Food Bar takes on new chip shop venture

More from Food and Drink

We sampled quite the spread from Dings Chinese. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: What did I think of Dings Chinese in Dingwall, Scotland's Takeaway of…
Kevin Spiller, founder of The Moray Hog Roast Company. All images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lossiemouth chef talks 30-year-long RAF career and going the whole hog with catering firm
groups of people enjoy the best coffee in north-east Scotland at a cafe
Looking for the best coffee in north-east Scotland? Visit these top spots
The Volcanic Hot Chocolate Orange / Strawberry Scone at Cocoworks in Inverurie. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Looking for the best scones in Aberdeenshire? Here are 11 spots to visit
Emilia Mazur with The Banff Deli owner Billy Wood. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Food scenes in Banff and Macduff have 'huge potential' – but what would help…
Nadiya Hussain is headlining Taste of Grampian 2024.
Celebrity chef Nadiya Hussain to headline Taste of Grampian 2024 with M&S as title…
David and Michael Miele, who opened the shop seven years ago alongside their dad, Roberto, alongside their full Christmas dinner gelato. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Miele's Gelateria: How family brought century of sweet success to Inverness
Monterey Jack's sign.
American-themed bar and restaurant franchise Monterey Jack's hints at new Aberdeen location
The beer aisle in an Aldi supermarket.
Aldi beer: The best Scottish brews to buy on your next shop
Dog at door with lead in its mouth.
Ruff guide: the best dog-friendly cafes and restaurants in Aberdeen

Conversation