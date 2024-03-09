Where to visit for food and drink in 12 hours in/around Banff and Macduff

The food and drink scenes in neighbouring coastal towns Banff and Macduff are constantly evolving.

And despite what some people who live out with Banff and Buchan may believe, there are plenty of businesses to choose from if you’re after breakfast, dinner, alcoholic/non-alcoholic drinks, and everything in-between.

So, I have listed the cafes, coffee shops, restaurants, pubs and bakeries that I would personally recommend above all.

Being a Turriff local – and living roughly 15 minutes away – I frequent them often.

Breakfast

9am to 11am

The Spotty Bag Shop on Old Market Place is a must-visit if you’re in Banff.

Not only does it sell everything from outdoor, DIY, household, pet, cleaning, and health and beauty products to toys, crafts, clothing and more, but the building also houses the Bridgeview Restaurant & Coffee Shop.

Using locally sourced ingredients, it serves a range of delicious homemade meals and snacks along with teas and coffees.

Breakfasts are served daily until 11:30am, and it operates on a walk-in basis only.

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

If you did in fact enjoy an item off the breakfast menu at The Bridgeview Restaurant & Coffee Shop and avoided the cake counter altogether, then I applaud you.

You’ll be pleased to know that you can order coffee and a slice of cake (or a home bake) elsewhere, too, at the Cherry Tree Café and Bistro.

I’ve lost track of the amount of times I’ve visited the inviting café for a latte, so I would highly recommend trying on of those out – should you be a coffee drinker that is.

Open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Wednesday, as well as on Fridays and Saturdays, there’s a big window for you to pop in past to say hello to the team.

Delight Café Gallery is another great option for you.

Founded by Andy Martin, it boasts artwork created by a number of local artists, allowing customers to not only cure their hunger cravings but also soak in the exceptional talents of north-east creatives and photographers.

It’s a great location, much like Annie’s Cakery.

Unlike Cherry Tree Café and Bistro and Delight Café Gallery, this foodie gem can be found in Macduff (inside The Platform).

It provides one of the largest cake ranges in the area – with plenty of gluten-free and dairy-free options – as well as light lunches, and hot and cold drinks.

All the cakes are handmade by three talented bakers, including owner Annie McDonald.

Lunch/brunch

12pm to 3pm

Moving swiftly on to lunch/brunch, I’d encourage you to visit The Knowes Hotel and Restaurant, located on Macduff’s Market Street.

While it’s also a great option for dinner, you’re guaranteed incredible views of the coastline should you visit in the early afternoon. Well, that’s if the fog stays clear…

The three-star family-run business has a menu to suit all tastes.

Owner and chef Wayne Stewart uses the finest local Scottish produce to create mouth-watering dishes, from fresh local seafood, meats and game to locally supplied fruit and vegetables.

Snack

3pm to 6pm

If you have room remaining for a snack, which I hope is the case, then The Banff Deli is a must-visit.

Founded by former trawlerman and Royal Navy mechanic Billy Wood, the shop offers an array of sweet and savoury goodies.

Customers can not only purchase items made by a range of local producers, but also browse the deli counter and order sandwiches and toasties.

Even if you’re not feeling peckish during your visit, be sure to buy a few products and save them for later.

Another location that I’d urge you to visit is Banff’s Home Bakery.

You’ll undoubtedly struggle to choose what to order. However, trust me when I say you need to get your hands on a Mr Blobby biscuit. They’re a quintessential buy if you’re in the town.

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

There are a few dinner options in both areas, too. The four-star Banff Springs Hotel is kicking things off this time.

Whenever I stop by, it always seems to surpass my expectations, boasting a talented team of chefs that place a real emphasis on seasonality and locality.

To top it all off, the venue overlooks the Banff Links Bay, so you can expect dinner with a superb view.

But if a chipper/chippie is more up your street, then there are several in Banff and Macduff to consider – including the LightHouse Fish Bar on Banff’s High Street.

The dishes are reasonably priced, too, so you can enjoy a tasty meal without breaking the bank.

And last but certainly not least is the Seafield Arms in Whitehills.

I know what you’re thinking, the business isn’t in Macduff or Banff? You’re right, but it’s a mere five-minute drive away that’s more than worth it.

Food is served daily and it boasts a dog-friendly bar area. If you’re keen to stick around, then it’s definitely an option for post-dinner drinks.

There are three en suite letting rooms and a self-contained apartment inside should you be looking for accommodation nearby.

Drinks

8pm to late

Back in Banff, a great place to visit for evening drinks is Castle Bar.

There’s a fantastic selection of spirits, as well as options for the designated drivers or non-drinkers.

