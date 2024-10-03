From baking in her Kinloss home to taking plunge to open up Elgin town centre shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From baking in her Kinloss home to taking plunge to open up Elgin town centre shop

Ruby Smart is excited about the new challenge of running a permanent shop.

By Sean McAngus
Ruby Smart is excited about the new challenge of running an Elgin town centre shop.
Ruby Smart is excited about the new challenge of running an Elgin town centre shop. Image: Chris Donnan/DC Design team

Ruby Smart always had big dreams of owning a shop one day.

Around four years ago, she started a small cake business called Mini Bakes from her family home in Kinloss.

She sold her goods at markets and online, slowly building up quite a customer base.

Now, she is taking the plunge to make her dream a reality by opening a shop in Elgin town centre.

The unit at 26 Commerce Street was previously home to The Bake Project, owned by Hazel Robinson, who is moving away from the area.

The shop on Commerce Street.

Ruby said: “I started Mini Bakes at the end of lockdown and it was something I wanted to  do for a while.

“It has been really good and I was mainly running the business part-time while working other jobs and around the kids too.

“I started with treat boxes, birthday cakes and a bit of everything.

“Last year I quit my job in a school kitchen which was for extra pennies to go all out with the business.”

Some of her goodies.

Ruby had previously aimed to open a shop by the age of 40.

However, it has come sooner than expected when Hazel Robinson approached her about the opportunity to take over the unit.

Ruby Smart pictured is excited about the shop.

She said: “In August when Hazel approached me about taking over the shop, it was too good an opportunity to turn down.

“Last year I spoke to Hazel, while I bought some goods from her shop and mentioned I liked the idea of having a shop like hers.

“She remembered that, which was very kind of her.

“I wasn’t planning to do it right now, but I thought I wouldn’t get another chance to walk into premises fully set up and ready to go.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, and my goal was to achieve it by the time I’m 40.

“I still have another eight years to go until I’m that age.”

‘Looking forward’

Mrs Smart admits it is a bit daunting to have her own shop, but is excited to serve the people of Elgin.

She added: “I’m scared, nervous and excited at the same time as it is a massive step for me to have a shop.

“It is scary with the bigger outgoings but I can’t wait to get started.

“I’m looking forward to meeting people, getting my name out there in Elgin and sell my goodies more often.

“The plan is to keep doing tray bakes, brownies and cakes.

“And I hope to offer coffee, sausage rolls, pies, soup and maybe other food in the future.”

She is hoping to open her doors in the next few weeks.

Conversation