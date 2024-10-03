From baking in her Kinloss home to taking plunge to open up Elgin town centre shop

Ruby Smart always had big dreams of owning a shop one day.

Around four years ago, she started a small cake business called Mini Bakes from her family home in Kinloss.

She sold her goods at markets and online, slowly building up quite a customer base.

Now, she is taking the plunge to make her dream a reality by opening a shop in Elgin town centre.

The unit at 26 Commerce Street was previously home to The Bake Project, owned by Hazel Robinson, who is moving away from the area.

Ruby said: “I started Mini Bakes at the end of lockdown and it was something I wanted to do for a while.

“It has been really good and I was mainly running the business part-time while working other jobs and around the kids too.

“I started with treat boxes, birthday cakes and a bit of everything.

“Last year I quit my job in a school kitchen which was for extra pennies to go all out with the business.”

Ruby had previously aimed to open a shop by the age of 40.

However, it has come sooner than expected when Hazel Robinson approached her about the opportunity to take over the unit.

She said: “In August when Hazel approached me about taking over the shop, it was too good an opportunity to turn down.

“Last year I spoke to Hazel, while I bought some goods from her shop and mentioned I liked the idea of having a shop like hers.

“She remembered that, which was very kind of her.

“I wasn’t planning to do it right now, but I thought I wouldn’t get another chance to walk into premises fully set up and ready to go.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, and my goal was to achieve it by the time I’m 40.

“I still have another eight years to go until I’m that age.”

‘Looking forward’

Mrs Smart admits it is a bit daunting to have her own shop, but is excited to serve the people of Elgin.

She added: “I’m scared, nervous and excited at the same time as it is a massive step for me to have a shop.

“It is scary with the bigger outgoings but I can’t wait to get started.

“I’m looking forward to meeting people, getting my name out there in Elgin and sell my goodies more often.

“The plan is to keep doing tray bakes, brownies and cakes.

“And I hope to offer coffee, sausage rolls, pies, soup and maybe other food in the future.”

She is hoping to open her doors in the next few weeks.

