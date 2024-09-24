Black Isle Bar: City centre pub’s boom in popularity proved Inverness’s appetite for craft beer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Black Isle Bar: City centre pub’s boom in popularity proved Inverness’s appetite for craft beer

Was Inverness ready for this kind of place? Yes, yes it was.

Black Isle Bar general manager Andy Simpson in the Church Street bar. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Black Isle Bar general manager Andy Simpson in the Church Street bar. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Stuart Findlay

Looking back, it seems strange to think there was ever any doubt that a craft beer bar devoted to selling its own stuff could work in Inverness.

But in the summer of 2016, the people tasked with making the Black Isle Bar’s new home in Church Street a success didn’t consider it an open goal.

The brewery’s popularity was soaring and its output was being readily drunk across the Highlands and beyond.

But was Inverness ready for the kind of bar that seemed a lot more at home in Scotland’s biggest cities?

The Black Isle Bar’s general manager, Andy Simpson, has been with the company since the pub opened.

The Black Isle Bar’s interior. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He said: “To start off with it was a case of: if you’ve heard of it, we don’t have it.

“If we do have it, you’ve not heard of it.”

It doesn’t sound like a winning formula on paper.

But in reality, business boomed.

The bar quickly established itself among the city’s favourites and pretty soon, it was being regularly packed out.

Andy added: “As soon as people gave it a go, a lot of them realised this stuff they hadn’t heard of, they really liked.

“And they liked it better than what they’re used to. Soon, we had a lot of people coming back frequently.”

Pizza had a big role in the Black Isle Bar’s success

Word spread quickly.

The bar’s big windows and its prominent position on the corner of Church Street and Post Office Avenue meant it was hard to ignore.

Walking past, you’d often see a place that looked a bit different to the norm. And it was invariably busy.

Those first couple of winters were tough.

But these days, the bar has built up a loyal following that is sustaining them through the leaner months after the tourists have packed up and gone home.

Along the way, it has picked up awards and a raft of happy customers on Trip Advisor.

Its rooftop garden – which is considerably larger than it was when the bar first opened – is a big selling point.

The bar has a distinctive look. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

And one of the other major factors in its success has been its pizza menu, which some claim is the best in Inverness.

In the summer of 2022, the bar was shifted an incredible 2,500 pizzas a week.

It was never going to be the focus of the operation.

But Andy’s background – he’d been Zizzi’s general manager and worked with Pizza Hut before that – meant he had a good handle on it.

The bar’s original head chef, Tim Ashwell, was recruited from Zizzi’s too and had previously run his own pizzeria in Portugal.

That combination meant the bar had the right know-how to succeed from the start.

Andy said: “It’s a craft beer bar but we knew had to do some sort of food.

“But I don’t think we anticipated the volume that we ended up doing at all.

“Tim and I obviously knew a thing or two about making pizzas and they became rather popular.”

Bar’s resurgence in post-pandemic Inverness

Of course, the bar’s success was temporarily halted by the pandemic.

The hospitality industry suffered mightily as we dipped in and out of lockdowns.

And many worried we’d never get back to where we were before – the staff of the Black Isle Bar included.

But with the era of worrying about what vertical drinking is now mercifully behind us, the bar recaptured its earlier success.

And it has built on it.

An important next step for the brewery is the relocation of its base – on the Black Isle itself – to its new home close to Inverness Shopping Park.

Andy Simpson has been involved with the bar since it opened in 2016. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The company’s planning application to build a new brewery and distillery, a shop, visitor centre, bar and restaurant has been approved by Highland Council.

“It’ll be in keeping with the Black Isle brand,” Andy said. “We always try to connect the organic culture of the brewery and farm into what we do at the bar.

“We use a lot of organic produce grown at the farm and organic meat reared there in our food. And it’s mirrored in the decor around the bar and the greenery in our beer garden.”

How long has the Black Isle Brewery been around for?

The brewery itself was founded in 1998 by David Gladwin.

His experience running businesses based in the Highland wilderness drummed the value and importance of nature into him.

The brand’s slogan is “save the planet, drink organic” and its beers are made from 100% natural ingredients.

That philosophy has followed the company to its Church Street bar.

And it will continue when the brewery moves to its new home.

You might also be interested in these other stories about Inverness businesses:

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

More from Inverness

Carbisdale Castle is available once again. Image: Rightmove
Carbisdale Castle back on the market for £5 million
Inverness.
Police searching for hooded thieves after Inverness shop break-ins
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – danger driver jailed and an ex-Dons star in the dock
Tony proposed to Rebecca on Saturday's show. Image: STV/ The Voice UK
Celebrity judges left in tears as Inverness choirmaster proposes on The Voice
Kessock Bridge
Police incident closes Kessock Bridge for more than three hours
Tony Henry on The Voice
'We are so proud of him': Inverness choir leader to appear on The Voice
Officers are asking for anyone with information on where he may be to come forward. Image: Police Scotland
Inverness man Ashley Watson traced 'safe and well'
Police and firefighters on residential Street in Inverness.
Fire shuts down Inverness street close to primary school
Inverness Justice Centre
Inverness man jailed for flashing children after alleyway sex act with woman
Runners about to start Loch Ness Marathon
Road closures for Loch Ness Marathon and River Ness 10k and 5k races

Conversation