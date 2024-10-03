Six by Nico boss shares thoughts on state of Aberdeen: says Union Street full of ‘opportunities’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Six by Nico boss shares thoughts on state of Aberdeen: says Union Street full of ‘opportunities’

Nico Simeone, Six Company’s CEO and founder, has commented on the empty units on Union Street.

Nico Simeone of Six by Nico, outside the Aberdeen restaurant. Image: Bold St Media.

By Joanna Bremner

The boss of restaurant Six by Nico has pledged to help improve Aberdeen.

Nico Simeone, who lives in Bearsden, Glasgow, says the restaurant is committed to helping make Union Street and Aberdeen city centre “more vibrant”.

“I see everything as an opportunity,” the 35-year-old told The Press and Journal.

“See with these empty shops and venues, I see it as an opportunity for young and emerging talent. Like young chefs or businesses to get opportunities at low cost.

Nico Simeone in Six by Nico, Aberdeen.

“The product will speak for itself and if it’s a good product, it’ll do well.

“I think there’s opportunities for people to invest, especially start-up businesses.

“There’s opportunities in Aberdeen for them to invest and get in the market and grow with it.

“If we can help make Union Street make the city centre more vibrant, and help other local businesses along the way, then it’s a win-win.”

How did Six by Nico end up in Aberdeen?

During lockdown, the introduction of Home by Nico, which delivered Six by Nico dishes to people’s own homes, helped pave the way for the Aberdeen restaurant.

“We were putting out around 6,000 boxes a week,” he says.

“But from there, we could see our popular locations where we were delivering to, so that almost planned our roadmap to open the venue.

“We had explored it before that, we just couldn’t quite find a site early on.

“But after the box distribution, that made us certain we wanted to go into that market.”

The dining area at Six by Nico, Aberdeen. Image: Bold St Media.

Six by Nico opened in Aberdeen in 2022.

“Aberdeen has been amazing for us,” says Nico, “genuinely.

“It kind of plateaued a wee bit, midweek was a wee bit harder. But we combatted that by introducing new concepts […] to drive that midweek trade.

“As an investment it’s been a good one for us, and I’m really happy with it overall.

“We just want to obviously try and grow it more and be more connected to local communities.”

What is next for Six by Nico in Aberdeen?

Six by Nico, says Nico, is aiming to become more of a “local business”.

“I think one of the mistakes we’ve made is we have just been focusing on the macro so much,” continues Nico.

“We have the ethos in the kitchen, we always use local suppliers.

“But we want that ethos to be everything. We want to work with local creative companies and local businesses.

“We want to be more embedded from a local perspective, and more micro in that sense.

“I plan on spending much more time in Aberdeen.

“I want to understand how we can play our part in regenerating Union Street, and help other businesses to flourish in the city centre.”

The restaurant will also be hosting a “new immersive cocktail experience” in Aberdeen from November, named Somewhere by Nico.

The cocktail nights, already launched in Glasgow and Edinburgh, will feature a series of creative cocktails.

