Mrs Maitland’s restaurant enhances offering at celebrated 124-year-old Fraserburgh shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Mrs Maitland’s restaurant enhances offering at celebrated 124-year-old Fraserburgh shop

Maitland's – a fifth generation, family-run furniture shop – launched its restaurant and coffee shop Mrs Maitland's in 2010.

John Maitland. Images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
John Maitland. Images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Established in 1900, Maitland’s (then known as The Little Wonder) has been an integral part of the Fraserburgh community for more than a century.

What started out as a general drapery shop on Cross Street branched out into selling ladies and menswear, furniture, and kitchens and bathrooms through the years.

A Maitland's hat receipt from 1931.
A Maitland’s hat receipt from 1931. Image: Chris Sumner

In 2010 the on-site restaurant and coffee shop, Mrs Maitland’s, opened for business too.

The fashion, kitchen and bathroom sides of Maitland’s may be no more.

However, the team – which is currently headed by managing director John Maitland, who took over from his dad Bill in 2017 – is constantly thinking up new ways to move the family-run enterprise forward.

Bill Maitland aged 80 handing over the family business to his son John in 2017.
Bill Maitland, left, aged 80 handing over the family business to his son John in 2017. Image: Chris Sumner

Despite its continued growth, one thing has remained constant over the past 124 years – customers being at the centre of Maitland’s.

John and Bill pictured inside Maitland's roughly seven years ago.
John, left, and Bill pictured inside Maitland’s roughly seven years ago. Image: Chris Sumner

John has lived in Fraserburgh all his life.

This excludes a five-year stint in the Scottish capital where he attended the University of Edinburgh, and when he took a year out as a graduate trainee in the travel sector in Bournemouth.

What makes Mrs Maitland’s ‘a local favourite’ in Fraserburgh? I ask John

Mrs Maitland’s has become “a local favourite” offering an extensive food menu crafted by a talented culinary team, as well as luxury coffees and homemade treats.

It was opened as a result of the Maitland’s team wanting to enhance customer experience inside the shop.

Coffee and cake at Mrs Maitland's Restaurant and Coffee Shop
Coffee and cake, anyone?

The home bakes are made in-house by the business’ pastry chef and are served from a traditional hostess trolley.

Tray bakes being served directly from the hostess trolley at the Fraserburgh venue.
Tray bakes being served directly from the hostess trolley.

Located on the ground floor with its own entrance on Hanover Street, the space started out as a coffee shop but “quickly evolved into a bustling restaurant”.

“Mrs Maitland’s Restaurant and Coffee Shop has been open for more than 10 years now,” John adds.

“During that time we have built up a formidable reputation for quality food and great service served in a large, spacious restaurant with over 100 seats.”

Inside Mrs Maitland's Restaurant and Coffee Shop.
Inside Mrs Maitland’s Restaurant and Coffee Shop.

He goes on to say: “The quality of food is down to our hardworking cook, Sandra Milne.

“With a team of 20 in the restaurant and an equal number in the shop, Mrs Maitland’s operates from 9am to 4.30pm [daily], providing residents and visitors alike with a welcoming environment to savor delicious food and explore quality products.

“It has become a cornerstone of Fraserburgh’s dining scene, attracting visitors from far and wide.”

Expect a host of freshly-prepared sweet and savoury dishes on the menu

The menu features different sections such as all-day breakfast, burger bar, light bites, starters, main courses, toasties and sandwiches, and desserts, to name a few.

There is something to suit all tastes, including classics like:

  • Haggis, neeps and tatties (£9.99 and £12.49 for a small and large portion, respectively)
  • Traditional fish and chips (£10.99 and £15.99 for a small and large portion, respectively)
  • Steak pie (£10.99 and £15.99 for a small and large portion, respectively)
  • Homemade Cullen skink (£7.99)
  • Golden crumbed haggis bites (£6.99)
  • Sticky toffee pudding (£6.99)
  • Banana split (£5.99)
Cakes at the Fraserburgh coffee shop.
A selection of fine pieces are on the cards alongside the regular food menu.

John explains that Sunday is Maitland’s’ busiest day as Sunday roasts are available.

Some repeat customers visit Mrs Maitland’s daily

Groups of mothers and toddlers, pensioners, hillwalkers, and school teachers often pay the spot a visit. Pensioners day is every Tuesday with plenty of specials on offer.

“Mrs Maitland’s serves as an extension of Maitland’s commitment to community engagement,” John says.

The space is busiest on Tuesdays and Sundays.
Inside Mrs Maitland's
Mrs Maitland’s has its own entrance on Hanover Street.

“It offers consistently good food, and so attracts many repeat customers. Some are elderly and are in every day of the week.

More home bakes.
More home bakes.

“Mrs Maitland’s Restaurant is a real pillar of the community, a local meeting point attracting friends to enjoy a chat over a cuppa.

John has relished encouraging people to visit the Broch

“Having such a successful restaurant encourages people to make the drive to Fraserburgh for a day out and to browse for homewares.”

John outside the premises.
John outside the premises.

Maitland’s sells lighting, lamps, textiles, bedding, flooring, candles, room scents, dining and bedroom furniture, leather sofas and more across three floors.

“Whether you’re seeking the perfect piece of furniture or a memorable dining experience, Maitland’s and Mrs Maitland’s stand as beacons of quality and community in Fraserburgh and beyond.”

More from Food and Drink

Nicola Johnston, pictured with husband Magnus and their children, says Shetland will always be her home.
How owner of Shetland's Island Larder went viral - and even poses for pictures…
Chaiiwala restaurant on Union Street.
New Indian street food restaurant to open in Aberdeen
Fabrizio Necchi (centre) in 2004. Fabrizio ran La Lombarda with his wife Monica from 1964 to 1999.
The story of Aberdeen's La Lombarda in photos, as iconic Italian restaurant celebrates 102…
A new take on a Sunday dinner. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Generous sharing boards at Blackfriars in Inverness
If you weren't already craving something sweet, you will be shortly... Images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
We tried 5 items at Heavenly Desserts on Union Street – were our sweet…
Cullen skink from The Bothy Bistro. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Visit these 6 places for the best Cullen skink in Moray
A selection of afternoon tea cakes on a cake stand
The best spots to enjoy a tasty afternoon tea in Inverness
The Gathering 2024: Can you spot yourself in our gallery? All images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Gallery: Take a look at the best of The Gathering in Inverness
Kevin Dalgleish. Image: Amuse
Why the north-east is paradise for Michelin chef Kevin Dalgleish
Robert Lindsay holding a beer at the midsummer beer happening in stonehaven
Stonehaven's Midsummer Beer Happening boss picks top 5 beers to try this year

Conversation