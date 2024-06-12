Mrs Maitland’s restaurant enhances offering at celebrated 124-year-old Fraserburgh shop

Established in 1900, Maitland’s (then known as The Little Wonder) has been an integral part of the Fraserburgh community for more than a century.

What started out as a general drapery shop on Cross Street branched out into selling ladies and menswear, furniture, and kitchens and bathrooms through the years.

In 2010 the on-site restaurant and coffee shop, Mrs Maitland’s, opened for business too.

The fashion, kitchen and bathroom sides of Maitland’s may be no more.

However, the team – which is currently headed by managing director John Maitland, who took over from his dad Bill in 2017 – is constantly thinking up new ways to move the family-run enterprise forward.

Despite its continued growth, one thing has remained constant over the past 124 years – customers being at the centre of Maitland’s.

John has lived in Fraserburgh all his life.

This excludes a five-year stint in the Scottish capital where he attended the University of Edinburgh, and when he took a year out as a graduate trainee in the travel sector in Bournemouth.

What makes Mrs Maitland’s ‘a local favourite’ in Fraserburgh? I ask John

Mrs Maitland’s has become “a local favourite” offering an extensive food menu crafted by a talented culinary team, as well as luxury coffees and homemade treats.

It was opened as a result of the Maitland’s team wanting to enhance customer experience inside the shop.

The home bakes are made in-house by the business’ pastry chef and are served from a traditional hostess trolley.

Located on the ground floor with its own entrance on Hanover Street, the space started out as a coffee shop but “quickly evolved into a bustling restaurant”.

“Mrs Maitland’s Restaurant and Coffee Shop has been open for more than 10 years now,” John adds.

“During that time we have built up a formidable reputation for quality food and great service served in a large, spacious restaurant with over 100 seats.”

He goes on to say: “The quality of food is down to our hardworking cook, Sandra Milne.

“With a team of 20 in the restaurant and an equal number in the shop, Mrs Maitland’s operates from 9am to 4.30pm [daily], providing residents and visitors alike with a welcoming environment to savor delicious food and explore quality products.

“It has become a cornerstone of Fraserburgh’s dining scene, attracting visitors from far and wide.”

Expect a host of freshly-prepared sweet and savoury dishes on the menu

The menu features different sections such as all-day breakfast, burger bar, light bites, starters, main courses, toasties and sandwiches, and desserts, to name a few.

There is something to suit all tastes, including classics like:

Haggis, neeps and tatties (£9.99 and £12.49 for a small and large portion, respectively)

Traditional fish and chips (£10.99 and £15.99 for a small and large portion, respectively)

Steak pie (£10.99 and £15.99 for a small and large portion, respectively)

Homemade Cullen skink (£7.99)

Golden crumbed haggis bites (£6.99)

Sticky toffee pudding (£6.99)

Banana split (£5.99)

John explains that Sunday is Maitland’s’ busiest day as Sunday roasts are available.

Some repeat customers visit Mrs Maitland’s daily

Groups of mothers and toddlers, pensioners, hillwalkers, and school teachers often pay the spot a visit. Pensioners day is every Tuesday with plenty of specials on offer.

“Mrs Maitland’s serves as an extension of Maitland’s commitment to community engagement,” John says.

“It offers consistently good food, and so attracts many repeat customers. Some are elderly and are in every day of the week.

“Mrs Maitland’s Restaurant is a real pillar of the community, a local meeting point attracting friends to enjoy a chat over a cuppa.

John has relished encouraging people to visit the Broch

“Having such a successful restaurant encourages people to make the drive to Fraserburgh for a day out and to browse for homewares.”

Maitland’s sells lighting, lamps, textiles, bedding, flooring, candles, room scents, dining and bedroom furniture, leather sofas and more across three floors.

“Whether you’re seeking the perfect piece of furniture or a memorable dining experience, Maitland’s and Mrs Maitland’s stand as beacons of quality and community in Fraserburgh and beyond.”